Devex Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity DEVEX RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN 74 009 799 553

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Richard Hacker Date of last notice 20 May 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Interest Nature of indirect interest 1) Mr Richard Keith Hacker and Mrs Susan (including registered holder) Corlette Hacker ATF the Emerald Super Fund - Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant Mr Hacker is a member of the Emerald Super interest. Fund. 2) Scythe Investments Pty Ltd ATF the Hacker Family Trust - Mr Hacker is a beneficiary of the Hacker Family Trust and a Director of Scythe Investments Pty Ltd. Date of change 6-7 August 2019 No. of securities held prior to change Indirect Interest: 1) Emerald Super Fund: 1,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares 2) Hacker Family Trust: 166,667 fully paid ordinary shares 250,000 unlisted options, expiring 30 November 2021 and with an exercise price of 30 cents 500,000 unlisted options, expiring 30 November 2021 and with an exercise price of 10 cents