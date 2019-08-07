Log in
DEVEX RESOURCES LTD

(DEV)
Devex Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice

08/07/2019 | 07:45pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity DEVEX RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN 74 009 799 553

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Richard Hacker

Date of last notice

20 May 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect Interest

Nature of indirect interest

1) Mr Richard Keith Hacker and Mrs Susan

(including registered holder)

Corlette Hacker ATF the Emerald Super Fund -

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Mr Hacker is a member of the Emerald Super

interest.

Fund.

2) Scythe Investments Pty Ltd ATF the Hacker

Family Trust - Mr Hacker is a beneficiary of the

Hacker Family Trust and a Director of Scythe

Investments Pty Ltd.

Date of change

6-7 August 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Indirect Interest:

1) Emerald Super Fund:

1,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares

2) Hacker Family Trust:

166,667 fully paid ordinary shares

250,000 unlisted options, expiring 30 November

2021 and with an exercise price of 30 cents

500,000 unlisted options, expiring 30 November

2021 and with an exercise price of 10 cents

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

Indirect Interest:

2) Hacker Family Trust:

333,333 ordinary fully paid shares

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$21,089.68

Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

Indirect Interest:

1) Emerald Super Fund:

1,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares

2) Hacker Family Trust:

500,000 fully paid ordinary shares

250,000 unlisted options, expiring 30 November

2021 and with an exercise price of 30 cents

500,000 unlisted options, expiring 30 November

2021 and with an exercise price of 10 cents

Nature of change

On market purchase

Example: on‐market trade, off‐market trade, exercise of options,

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy‐back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/ConsiderationN/A

Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade N/A to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

DevEx Resources Limited published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 23:44:06 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Brendan Bradley Managing Director & Director
Timothy Rupert Barr Goyder Executive Chairman
Richard Keith Hacker Non-Executive Director
Bryn Llywelyn Jones Non-Executive Director
Kym Verheyen Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEVEX RESOURCES LTD-58.29%8
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED (ADR)--.--%20 301
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD(ADR)61.02%15 529
POLYUS PAO (ADR)22.47%14 101
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED (CHESS)86.25%8 351
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC (ADR)--.--%6 911
