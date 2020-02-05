Devex Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice - T Goyder

|
No. of securities held prior to change
Direct interest:
35,665,736 fully paid ordinary shares
250,000 unlisted options, expiring 30 November
2021 and with an exercise price of 30 cents
500,000 unlisted options, expiring 30 November
2021 and with an exercise price of 10 cents
1,250,000 unlisted options, expiring 28 November
2022 and with an exercise price of 13.5 cents
Indirect interest:
1) TRG Goyder Super Fund:
4,259,671 fully paid ordinary shares
2) Linda Goyder:
1,406,250 fully paid ordinary shares
Class
Unlisted Options
Number acquired
Direct Interest:
150,000 fully paid ordinary shares
Number disposed
|
Nil
Value/Consideration
|
$7,650.00
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
valuation
No. of securities held after change
|
Direct interest:
35,815,736 fully paid ordinary shares
250,000 unlisted options, expiring 30 November
2021 and with an exercise price of 30 cents
500,000 unlisted options, expiring 30 November
2021 and with an exercise price of 10 cents
1,250,000 unlisted options, expiring 28 November
2022 and with an exercise price of 13.5 cents
Indirect interest:
1) TRG Goyder Super Fund:
4,259,671 fully paid ordinary shares
2) Linda Goyder:
1,406,250 fully paid ordinary shares
Nature of change
|
On market purchase
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,
issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in
buy-back
