Devex Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice - T Goyder

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity DEVEX RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN 74 009 799 553

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Tim Goyder Date of last notice 29 November 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect interests Nature of indirect interest 1) Plato Prospecting Pty Ltd as trustee for TRB (including registered holder) Goyder Superannuation Fund Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant Tim Goyder is the sole Director and Shareholder interest. of Plato Prospecting Pty Ltd and a member of the TRB Goyder Superannuation Fund 2) Linda Goyder is the wife of Tim Goyder Date of change 4 February 2020