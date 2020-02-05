Log in
DEVEX RESOURCES LTD

(DEV)
Devex Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice - T Goyder

02/05/2020 | 11:27pm EST

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity DEVEX RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN 74 009 799 553

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Tim Goyder

Date of last notice

29 November 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect interests

Nature of indirect interest

1) Plato Prospecting Pty Ltd as trustee for TRB

(including registered holder)

Goyder Superannuation Fund

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Tim Goyder is the sole Director and Shareholder

interest.

of Plato Prospecting Pty Ltd and a member of the

TRB Goyder Superannuation Fund

2) Linda Goyder is the wife of Tim Goyder

Date of change

4 February 2020

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct interest:

35,665,736 fully paid ordinary shares

250,000 unlisted options, expiring 30 November

2021 and with an exercise price of 30 cents

500,000 unlisted options, expiring 30 November

2021 and with an exercise price of 10 cents

1,250,000 unlisted options, expiring 28 November

2022 and with an exercise price of 13.5 cents

Indirect interest:

1) TRG Goyder Super Fund:

4,259,671 fully paid ordinary shares

2) Linda Goyder:

1,406,250 fully paid ordinary shares

Class

Unlisted Options

Number acquired

Direct Interest:

150,000 fully paid ordinary shares

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$7,650.00

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

Direct interest:

35,815,736 fully paid ordinary shares

250,000 unlisted options, expiring 30 November

2021 and with an exercise price of 30 cents

500,000 unlisted options, expiring 30 November

2021 and with an exercise price of 10 cents

1,250,000 unlisted options, expiring 28 November

2022 and with an exercise price of 13.5 cents

Indirect interest:

1) TRG Goyder Super Fund:

4,259,671 fully paid ordinary shares

2) Linda Goyder:

1,406,250 fully paid ordinary shares

Nature of change

On market purchase

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy-back

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

N/A

to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

DevEx Resources Limited published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 04:26:01 UTC
