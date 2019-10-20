Devex Resources : Chief Geologist NSW Appointment

21 October 2019
DevEx appoints highly experienced geologist to advance porphyry copper-gold projects in NSW
DevEx Resources Limited ("DevEx" or "the Company", ASX: DEV) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Chris Torrey as Chief Geologist - New South Wales, effective 21 October 2019.
Mr Torrey has over 35 years of mineral exploration experience, and is highly regarded in the exploration industry. Mr Torrey has expertise of porphyry copper-gold deposits within the Lachlan Fold Belt region, developed through his role at NSW-focused Golden Cross Resources.
Mr Torrey's knowledge of this highly endowed copper-gold region will be instrumental in fast-tracking DevEx's Bogong and Junee Projects, bringing significant familiarity and NSW project evaluation experience to the role.
In addition, Mr Torrey's seasoned experience in copper-gold porphyry exploration is also demonstrated through his prior Management of Cyprus Minerals Corporation, a major copper miner based in Panama, Latin America. His most recent position was as Managing Director of Silver City Minerals, an ASX-listed company exploring in the Broken Hill district.
Commenting on the appointment, DevEx's Managing Director, Brendan Bradley, said:
"We are very pleased to have secured Chris's services. He has a deep understanding of the geological terrain in which DevEx is focussed, allowing him to make a significant contribution towards our future growth ambitions in NSW. Chris is a welcome addition to our team as we ramp up significant exploration and drilling activities at our two key Lachlan Fold Belt projects at Bogong and Junee."
Brendan Bradley
Managing Director
|
For further information, please contact:
|
For media inquiries, please contact:
|
Brendan Bradley, Managing Director
|
Nicholas Read
|
DevEx Resources Limited
|
Read Corporate
|
Telephone +61 8 9322 3990
|
Telephone: +61 8 9388 1474
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT
This announcement contains forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements reflect current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future and assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions and strategies described in this announcement. No obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments.
Page | 2
Disclaimer
DevEx Resources Limited published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2019 22:45:02 UTC