Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Devex Resources Ltd    DEV   AU0000028466

DEVEX RESOURCES LTD

(DEV)
SummaryQuotesNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Devex Resources : Chief Geologist NSW Appointment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/20/2019 | 06:46pm EDT

21 October 2019

DevEx appoints highly experienced geologist to advance porphyry copper-gold projects in NSW

DevEx Resources Limited ("DevEx" or "the Company", ASX: DEV) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Chris Torrey as Chief Geologist - New South Wales, effective 21 October 2019.

Mr Torrey has over 35 years of mineral exploration experience, and is highly regarded in the exploration industry. Mr Torrey has expertise of porphyry copper-gold deposits within the Lachlan Fold Belt region, developed through his role at NSW-focused Golden Cross Resources.

Mr Torrey's knowledge of this highly endowed copper-gold region will be instrumental in fast-tracking DevEx's Bogong and Junee Projects, bringing significant familiarity and NSW project evaluation experience to the role.

In addition, Mr Torrey's seasoned experience in copper-gold porphyry exploration is also demonstrated through his prior Management of Cyprus Minerals Corporation, a major copper miner based in Panama, Latin America. His most recent position was as Managing Director of Silver City Minerals, an ASX-listed company exploring in the Broken Hill district.

Commenting on the appointment, DevEx's Managing Director, Brendan Bradley, said:

"We are very pleased to have secured Chris's services. He has a deep understanding of the geological terrain in which DevEx is focussed, allowing him to make a significant contribution towards our future growth ambitions in NSW. Chris is a welcome addition to our team as we ramp up significant exploration and drilling activities at our two key Lachlan Fold Belt projects at Bogong and Junee."

Brendan Bradley

Managing Director

For further information, please contact:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Brendan Bradley, Managing Director

Nicholas Read

DevEx Resources Limited

Read Corporate

Telephone +61 8 9322 3990

Telephone: +61 8 9388 1474

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

This announcement contains forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements reflect current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future and assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions and strategies described in this announcement. No obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments.

Page | 2

Disclaimer

DevEx Resources Limited published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2019 22:45:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEVEX RESOURCES LTD
06:46pDEVEX RESOURCES : Chief Geologist NSW Appointment
PU
10/08DEVEX RESOURCES : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
10/03DEVEX RESOURCES : Section 708 Clearance
PU
10/03DEVEX RESOURCES : Change in substantial holding
PU
10/03DEVEX RESOURCES : Appendix 3B
PU
09/29DEVEX RESOURCES : Placement
PU
09/29DEVEX RESOURCES : Proposed Issue of Unlisted Options
PU
09/25DEVEX RESOURCES : Trading Halt
PU
09/15DEVEX RESOURCES : Change in substantial holding
PU
09/15DEVEX RESOURCES : Investor Presentation September 2019
PU
More news
Chart DEVEX RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Devex Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Brendan Bradley Managing Director & Director
Timothy Rupert Barr Goyder Executive Chairman
Richard Keith Hacker Non-Executive Director
Bryn Llywelyn Jones Non-Executive Director
Rebecca Broughton Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEVEX RESOURCES LTD-58.29%8
CAMECO CORPORATION-23.00%3 637
PANGANG GROUP VNDM TM & RES CO LTD--.--%3 603
LARGO RESOURCES LTD.-50.18%559
BUSHVELD MINERALS LIMITED-41.94%324
DENISON MINES CORP.0.00%283
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group