Devex Resources : Chief Geologist NSW Appointment

21 October 2019

DevEx appoints highly experienced geologist to advance porphyry copper-gold projects in NSW

DevEx Resources Limited ("DevEx" or "the Company", ASX: DEV) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Chris Torrey as Chief Geologist - New South Wales, effective 21 October 2019.

Mr Torrey has over 35 years of mineral exploration experience, and is highly regarded in the exploration industry. Mr Torrey has expertise of porphyry copper-gold deposits within the Lachlan Fold Belt region, developed through his role at NSW-focused Golden Cross Resources.

Mr Torrey's knowledge of this highly endowed copper-gold region will be instrumental in fast-tracking DevEx's Bogong and Junee Projects, bringing significant familiarity and NSW project evaluation experience to the role.

In addition, Mr Torrey's seasoned experience in copper-gold porphyry exploration is also demonstrated through his prior Management of Cyprus Minerals Corporation, a major copper miner based in Panama, Latin America. His most recent position was as Managing Director of Silver City Minerals, an ASX-listed company exploring in the Broken Hill district.

Commenting on the appointment, DevEx's Managing Director, Brendan Bradley, said:

"We are very pleased to have secured Chris's services. He has a deep understanding of the geological terrain in which DevEx is focussed, allowing him to make a significant contribution towards our future growth ambitions in NSW. Chris is a welcome addition to our team as we ramp up significant exploration and drilling activities at our two key Lachlan Fold Belt projects at Bogong and Junee."

Brendan Bradley

Managing Director