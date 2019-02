28 February 2019

Appointment/Resignation of Company Secretary

DevEx Resources Limited (ASX:DEV) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs Rebecca Broughton to the position of Company Secretary, effective from 27 February 2019.

Mrs Broughton will replace Ms Kym Verheyen who has resigned as Company Secretary on 27

February 2019.

The Board acknowledges and appreciates the contribution that Ms Verheyen has made over the past 4.5 years.

Tim Goyder CHAIRMAN