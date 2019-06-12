Devex Resources : Drilling Commenced at West Arnhem Nabarlek Project

13 June 2019 Drilling Commenced at West Arnhem Nabarlek Project HIGHLIGHTS Drilling is underway at the high priority U40 and Nabarlek Prospects, located within the West Arnhem Nabarlek Project, Northern Territory.

Both U40 and Nabarlek represent high-gradeuranium-copper-gold-platinum palladium (U-Cu-Au-PGE) drill targets that lie beneath known high-grade mineralisation.

10-hole Reverse Circulation (RC) / Diamond drilling program, totalling 2100m designed to test these new targets within a proven uranium system. DevEx Resources Limited (ASX: DEV or "the Company") is pleased to advise that drilling has commenced at the highly prospective U40 and Nabarlek Prospects. The two prospects are located within the 100% owned West Arnhem Nabarlek Project in the world-class Alligators Rivers Uranium Province (ARUP), Northern Territory. The 10-hole Reverse Circulation (RC) and Diamond drilling program totalling 2100m is designed to test these high-gradeU-Cu-Au-PGE drill targets. The drill rig has started operating, double shift, at the Nabarlek Prospect and will then follow onto the U40 and other nearby prospects. The Company recently received collaborative funding of up to $98,822 towards the drilling program as part of the Northern Territory Government's Resourcing the Territory Initiative. The grants will provide co-funding of 50% towards direct drilling costs for two deep Diamond holes at Nabarlek and U40. The project is centred around the historical Nabarlek Mine, Australia's highest-grade uranium mine, with previous open pit production of 24Mlbs of U3O8 at a grade of 1.84% U3O8 (see Figure 2). Drilling at the Nabarlek Prospect follows on from the previous identification of a induced polarisation ('IP') anomaly beneath the historical Nabarlek Mine (see ASX announcement on 9th October 2018). The anomaly is interpreted to represent alteration associated with the feeder system of the Nabarlek mineralisation and represents an attractive target with potential to host high-grade uranium mineralisation comparable to that seen in the historical open pit.

Drilling at the nearby U40 Prospect is designed to test a IP anomaly that lies beneath a pod of high- grade U-Cu-Au-PGE mineralisation (see ASX announcement on 12th September 2018). A recent technical review by the Company has also identified strong similarities between the Company's U40 Prospect and the high-grade Coronation Hill Uranium-Gold-Platinum-Palladium deposit (see ASX announcement on 9 May 2019). Drilling is expected to continue until late July / early August 2019. Figure 1: DDH1's Reverse Circulation/Diamond Drill Rig commencing operations at the Nabarlek Prospect. Page | 2

