MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Devex Resources Ltd    DEV   AU0000028466

DEVEX RESOURCES LTD

(DEV)
Devex Resources : Half Year Report - 31 December 2019

03/11/2020 | 04:58am EDT

Half Year Report 31 December 2019

DevEx Resources Limited ABN 74 009 799 553

DevEx Resources Limited

Contents

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

2

DIRECTORS' REPORT

3

AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION

7

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

8

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

9

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

10

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

11

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

12

DIRECTORS' DECLARATION

18

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT

19

DevEx Resources Limited

Corporate Directory

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

Directors

Tim R B Goyder

Chairman

Brendan J Bradley

Managing Director

Bryn L Jones

Non-executive Director

Richard K Hacker

Non-executive Director

Company Secretary

Kym Verheyen

Principal Place of Business & Registered Office

Level 2, 1292 Hay Street

WEST PERTH Western Australia 6005

Tel:

(+61 8) 9322 3990

Fax:

(+61 8) 9322 5800

Web:

www.devexresources.com.au

Email:

info@devexresources.com.au

Auditors

HLB Mann Judd

Level 4

130 Stirling Street

PERTH Western Australia 6000

Share Registry

Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited

Level 11

172 St Georges Terrace

PERTH Western Australia 6000

Tel: 1300 850 505

Securities Exchange

Australian Securities Exchange Ltd

ASX Code: DEV

2

DevEx Resources Limited

Directors' Report

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

The directors present their report together with the condensed financial report for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 for DevEx Resources Limited ("DevEx") and its controlled entities ("the Group") and the auditor's review report thereon.

DIRECTORS

The names of the directors who held office during the half-year and until the date of this report are as below.

Timothy R B Goyder

Chairman

Brendan J Bradley

Managing Director

Richard K Hacker

Non-Executive Director

Bryn L Jones

Non-Executive Director

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

1. Junee Copper-Gold Project, NSW (100%)

The Junee Project covers an area of 580km2 and lies within the highly endowed copper-gold province of the Macquarie Arc, a geological domain which hosts numerous major porphyry copper-gold deposits including the world-classCadia-Ridgeway and Northparkes mines. In contrast to the intense exploration drilling activity within the main Junee-Narromine Volcanic Belt to the north, the Junee Project has had very little systematic exploration with previous cursory drilling within the Project dating back over 25 years ago. The Company has recently identified several new large-scale porphyry copper-gold style targets.

DevEx commenced follow-up fieldwork at the Junee Copper-Gold Project during the reporting period, designed to investigate the Riversdale North and Billabong Creek Prospects. The compilation of surface mapping, rock chip sampling and petrology identified several new areas of copper, gold and base metals mineralisation.

Anomalous rock-chip results ranging up to 2.81g/t gold and 1.26% copper are spatially associated with epidote and actinolite alteration/veins, including a gossanous base metals sub-crop (vein), and several breccias. This alteration style shows similarity to other large-scale porphyry copper-gold systems within the Macquarie Arc.

The Company also commenced a programme of broad-spaced IP geophysics to assist with the mapping of potential underlying sulphide targets on these prospective targets. The collective fieldwork completed across the reporting period and combined historical data have expanded the prospective strike to over ~20km.

In January, DevEx drilled a single diamond drill hole at the Riversdale Propsect. Drilling tested for porphyry copper- gold mineralisation associated with a large buried magnetic anomaly within the Riversdale Prospect area. No significant copper sulphide mineralisation was observed in the drill core and the hole was terminated at 439m having tested the main magnetic source within the intrusion, however drilling did confirm that the 6km long magnetic anomaly at Riversdale is associated with porphyry copper-gold style alteration in an intrusive monzonite porphyry.

Next Steps

Subsequent to period-end, a broad-spaced Induced Polarisation (IP) survey identified two large IP anomalies directly associated with existing porphyry copper-gold targets at the Riversdale North and Billabong Creek Prospects. The targets, which were originally identified through regional geophysical targeting, mapping and rock chip sampling, have been significantly enhanced by the presence of these IP anomalies at depth.

In tandem with the completion of the IP survey, the Company commenced an air-core (AC) drilling programme in February 2020 (approximately 60 holes), targeting potential large-scale porphyry copper-gold discoveries along the eastern corridor surrounding the Nangus Road Prospect. The Nangus Road Prospect represents a broad buried magnetic anomaly of similar size and amplitude to the magnetic anomaly which maps the copper-gold bearing monzonite intrusion at Cooba to the north of the DevEx tenements.

Following the highly encouraging IP survey results, planning is now underway for drilling to test the Riversdale North and Billabong Creek Prospects.

3

DevEx Resources Limited

Directors' Report

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

2. Bogong Copper-Gold Project, NSW (100%)

The Bogong Project is located 60km south east of DevEx's Junee Project. The Bogong Project covers an area of 53 km2 and is in close proximity to modern infrastructure, only ~18km from the township of Tumut. The project lies within the Lachlan Fold Belt, a major geological province which hosts several of Australia's largest porphyry copper- old deposits.

During the period, DevEx commenced a maiden exploration program at the Bogong Copper-Gold Project, identifying significant copper sulphides (chalcopyrite and bornite) associated with a porphyry (diorite) intrusion. New rock chip results from both outcrop and historical shafts returned individual values of up to 10% copper and 0.47g/t gold.

A dipole-dipole Induced Polarisation (IP) survey was completed in the same area, showing a significant chargeability IP anomaly beneath previously reported historical near-surface intercepts, providing the Company with further drill targets.

In late December 2019, DevEx completed a maiden diamond drilling programme designed to test beneath both the historical copper intercepts and the newly identified IP anomaly. A total of seven holes for 1,548m was drilled.

The wide-spaced drilling program confirmed the continuation of a zone of structurally controlled copper sulphide mineralisation (chalcopyrite and bornite) within and adjacent to a brecciated felsic porphyry (diorite), now extending over a strike length of over 400 metres.

Of most significance, assay results show that the zone dips to the west and remains open to the south and at depth beneath Hole 3, indicating that there is potential for structural repetition of the mineralised breccia. Significant down- hole intercepts from the Bogong diamond drilling programme include:

  • 19BGDD001 (Hole 1) 39.0m @ 0.5% Cu from 13m including: o 12.6m @ 1.24% Cu1 from 16.8m
  • 19BGDD002 (Hole 2) 28.0m @ 0.6% Cu from 71m including: o 6m @ 1.2% Cu from 79m
  • 19BGDD003 (Hole 3) 7.5m @ 0.9% Cu from 104.5m including: o 2.5m @ 2.3% Cu from 104.5m

Next Steps

The Company is currently reviewing the results from the diamond drilling to determine whether late stage faulting has dislocated the mineralised breccia and additional follow-up drilling is required. Recent reconnaissance mapping and historical soil geochemistry support the possibility that the porphyry and copper-bearing structures continue to the south-west, with several feldspar porphyries mapped 300m to the south-west of Hole 3.

This area requires further investigation with mapping and soil geochemistry to determine the continuation of the copper mineralisation. The Company is planning several multi-element soil traverses over this area in the coming month.

4

DevEx Resources Limited

Directors' Report

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

3. West Arnhem-Nabarlek Project, NT (100%)

The West Arnhem-Nabarlek Project comprises a dominant 5,963km2 tenement package located in the Alligator Rivers Uranium Province (ARUP) of the Northern Territory, a Proterozoic mineral province which is known for its world-class uranium deposits. At the heart of the project lies the historical Nabarlek Uranium Mine, considered Australia's highest-grade uranium mine with a previous production of 24 Mlbs @ 1.84% U3O8.

During the period, the Company completed a 10-hole reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling program totalling 2100m. This new drilling confirmed the presence of uranium mineralisation beneath the historical Nabarlek Mine and on the western side of the U40 Prospect.

Following the completion of the drilling campaign in August 2019, DevEx has progressed its review of exploration data from the Nabarlek area for signs of conductors beneath the dolerite. The aim is to refine targets for potential future drilling.

While the West Arnhem-Nabarlek Project remains a core asset for DevEx, the Company's current focus remains on its porphyry copper-gold exploration strategy in New South Wales, allowing the Company to advance the Junee and Bogong Projects at pace.

4. Other Projects

No additional work was completed on any other DevEx projects during the period.

5. Corporate

During the half-year the Group completed a $4.6 million equity raising by way of a two-tranche placement with an issue price of $0.08. On 4 October 2019, the Group completed the first tranche, issuing 19,957,985 shares raising $1.6 million. The second tranche ("Tranche 2") of the placement was completed after shareholder approval was received at a general meeting of shareholders held on 15 November 2019. Tranche 2 resulted in the issue of 37,354,515 shares raising $3.0 million.

6. Finance

At 31 December 2019 the Group had net assets of $3,868,231 (30 June 2019: $1,346,601) and a working capital

surplus of $3,140,670 (30 June 2019: $907,975). At 31 December 2019 cash at bank totalled $3,562,964 (30 June

2019: $1,157,164)

The Group reported a net loss for the period of $2,025,207 (31 December 2018 loss: $1,070,329).

5

DevEx Resources Limited

Directors' Report

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

EVENTS SUBSEQUENT TO THE REPORTING DATE

There are no significant events after the balance date that require disclosure in this financial report.

AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION

Section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 requires the Group's auditors, HLB Mann Judd, to provide the directors of the Group with an Independence Declaration in relation to the review of the half-year financial report. This Independence Declaration is set out on page 7 and forms part of this directors' report for the half-year ended 31 December 2019.

This report is signed in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors made pursuant to section 306(3) of the Corporations Act 2001.

Dated at Perth 11th March 2020

Brendan Bradley

Managing Director

Competent Person's Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results for the Junee Project is extracted from the ASX announcement titled "Geophysics upgrades priority drill targets at Junee Copper-Gold Project, NSW, as new drill programme commences" released on 3rd March 2020, which is available on www.devexresources.com.au.

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results for the Bogong Project is extracted from the ASX announcement titled "Maiden diamond drilling programme defines copper sulphide zone over +400m strike at Bogong Porphyry Copper-Gold Project, NSW" and "Diamond drilling programme commences at Bogong Porphyry Copper-Gold Project, NSW" released on 30th January 2020 and 23rd October 2019 respectively which are available on www.devexresources.com.au.

The Group confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the above original market announcements. The Group confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.

Forward Looking Statement

This report contains forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward looking statements are expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements reflect current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future and assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions and strategies described in this report. No obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments.

6

AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION

As lead auditor for the review of the consolidated financial report of DevEx Resources Limited for the half-year ended 31 December 2019, I declare that to the best of my knowledge and belief, there have been no contraventions of:

  1. the auditor independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 in relation to the review; and
  2. any applicable code of professional conduct in relation to the review.

Perth, Western Australia

M R Ohm

11 March 2020

Partner

7

DevEx Resources Limited

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

Note

31 Dec 19

31 Dec 18

$

$

Total Revenue

-

-

-

-

Exploration and evaluation expenditure

2(a)

(1,572,289)

(683,013)

Business development costs

(3,075)

-

Corporate and administration expenses

2(b)

(590,898)

(381,252)

Refund of relinquished tenement rents

94,378

-

Adjustment to rehabilitation provision

41,722

-

Impairment of PhosEnergy Loan

-

(12,324)

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

-

(964)

Loss from operating activities

(2,030,162)

(1,077,553)

Finance income

16,200

28,651

Finance costs

(11,245)

(21,427)

Net Finance Income

4,955

7,224

Loss before income tax

(2,025,207)

(1,070,329)

Income tax benefit

-

-

Loss for the period attributable to owners of the parent

(2,025,207)

(1,070,329)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

Total comprehensive loss for the period attributable to owners

(2,025,207)

(1,070,329)

of the parent

Earnings per share

Basic loss per share attributable to ordinary equity holders (cents per

(1.29)

(1.16)

share)

Diluted loss per share attributable to ordinary equity holders (cents

(1.29)

(1.16)

per share)

The condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income is to be read in conjunction with the notes to the financial statements

8

DevEx Resources Limited

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 31 December 2019

Note

31 Dec 19

30 Jun 19

$

$

Current assets

3,562,964

1,157,164

Cash and cash equivalents

Trade and other receivables

224,237

466,190

Total current assets

3,787,201

1,623,354

Non-current assets

3

1,368,978

1,338,978

Restricted cash

Financial assets

4

255,453

255,453

Property, plant and equipment

21,560

23,152

Total non-current assets

1,645,991

1,617,583

Total assets

5,433,192

3,240,937

Current liabilities

377,852

605,866

Trade and other payables

Provisions

5

233,992

83,365

Employee benefits

34,687

26,148

Total current liabilities

646,531

715,379

Non-current liabilities

5

918,430

1,178,957

Provisions

Total non-current liabilities

918,430

1,178,957

Total liabilities

1,564,961

1,894,336

Net assets

3,868,231

1,346,601

Equity

6

58,981,664

54,648,634

Issued capital

Reserves

411,778

197,971

Accumulated losses

(55,525,211)

(53,500,004)

Total equity

3,868,231

1,346,601

The condensed consolidated statement of financial position is to be read in conjunction with the notes to the financial statements.

9

DevEx Resources Limited

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

Share-based

Accumulated

Issued capital

payment

losses

reserve

Total equity

$

$

$

$

Balance at 1 July 18

53,098,959

102,709

(52,086,093)

1,115,575

Loss for the period

-

-

(1,070,329)

(1,070,329)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive loss for the

-

-

(1,070,329)

(1,070,329)

period

Transactions with Owners in their

capacity as Owners:

Share-based payments

-

103,979

-

103,979

Balance at 31 December 18

53,098,959

206,688

(53,156,422)

149,225

Balance at 1 July 19

54,648,634

197,971

(53,500,004)

1,346,601

Loss for the period

-

-

(2,025,207)

(2,025,207)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive loss for the

-

-

(2,025,207)

(2,025,207)

period

Transactions with Owners in their

capacity as Owners:

Issue of shares (net of costs)

4,333,030

-

-

4,333,030

Share-based payments

-

213,807

-

213,807

Balance at 31 December 19

58,981,664

411,778

(55,525,211)

3,868,231

The condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity is to be read in conjunction with the notes to the financial statements.

10

DevEx Resources Limited

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

31 Dec 19

31 Dec 18

$

$

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash paid to suppliers and employees

(463,017)

(281,805)

Payments for mining exploration, evaluation and rehabilitation

(1,817,645)

(738,627)

Payments for business development costs

(3,075)

-

Interest received

14,037

35,858

Net cash used in operating activities

(2,269,700)

(984,574)

Cash flows from investing activities

Acquisition of property, plant & equipment

(3,047)

(3,736)

Loans to related parties

-

(10,000)

Net cash used in investing activities

(3,047)

(13,736)

Net cash used in financing activities

Net proceeds from issue of shares

4,333,030

(14,240)

Movement in restricted cash

345,515

(15,000)

Net cash from/(used in) financing activities

4,678,545

(29,240)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(2,405,798)

(1,027,550)

Cash and cash equivalents at 1 July

1,157,164

1,474,206

Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December

3,562,962

446,656

The condensed consolidated statement of cash flows is to be read in conjunction with the notes to the financial statements.

11

DevEx Resources Limited

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

Significant accounting policies

  1. Statement of compliance

The financial report was approved by the Board of Directors on 11th March 2020.

These interim consolidated financial statements are general purpose financial statements prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001, applicable accounting standards including AASB 134 'Interim Financial Reporting', Accounting Interpretations and other authoritative pronouncements of the Australian Accounting Standards Board ('AASB'). Compliance with AASB 134 ensures compliance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting'.

This condensed half-year report does not include full disclosures of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Therefore, it cannot be expected to provide as full an understanding of the financial performance, financial position and cash flows of the Group as in the full financial report.

It is recommended that this financial report be read in conjunction with the annual financial report for the year ended 30 June 2019 and any public announcements made by DevEx Resources Limited during the half-year in accordance with continuous disclosure requirements arising under the Corporations Act 2001 and the ASX Listing Rules.

The accounting policies and methods of computation adopted in the preparation of the interim financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2019. These accounting policies are consistent with Australian Accounting Standards and with Australian Equivalents to International Financial Reporting Standards (AIFRS).

  1. Basis of preparation

The interim report has been prepared on a historical cost basis except for certain other investments which have been stated at fair value. Cost is based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for assets. The Group is domiciled in Australia and all amounts are presented in whole Australian dollars, unless otherwise noted. For the purpose of preparing the half-year financial report, the half-year has been treated as a discrete reporting period.

  1. Significant accounting judgments and key estimates

The preparation of interim financial reports requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

In preparing this interim report, the significant judgments made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the financial report for the year ended 30 June 2019, except for the impact (if any) of the new and revised standards and interpretations outlined in (d) below.

  1. Adoption of new and revised Accounting Standards Standards and Interpretations applicable to 31 December 2019

In the period ended 31 December 2019, the Directors have reviewed all of the new and revised Standards and Interpretations issued by the AASB that are relevant to the Group and effective for the current annual reporting period. As a result of this review, the Directors have initially applied AASB 16 Leases from 1 July 2019, however there is no material impact on the Group.

Standards and interpretations in issue not yet adopted

The directors have also reviewed all of the new and revised standards and interpretations in issue not yet adopted for the half-year ended 31 December 2019.

As a result of this review, the directors have determined that there will be no material impact of these standards and interpretations on the Group and, therefore, no change is necessary to Group accounting policies.

12

DevEx Resources Limited

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

  1. Going concern

The Group currently has a working capital surplus of $3,140,670 and recorded a loss of $2,025,207 for the period. A 12 month cash flow forecast suggests that the Group will need to raise additional funds in the coming year to meet its operating expenditure and exploration commitments. If the Group is unable to raise capital, there is a material uncertainty that may cause significant doubt as to whether the Group will be able to continue as a going concern and therefore, whether it will be required to realise its assets and extinguish its liabilities other than in the normal course of business and at amounts different from those stated in the financial report. The financial report does not include any adjustments relating to the recoverability and classification of recorded assets amounts or the amounts and classification of liabilities that may be necessary should the Group be unable to continue as a going concern.

1. Segment reporting

For management purposes, the Group is organised into one main business and geographic segment, which involves exploration for mineral deposits in Australia. All of the Group's activities are interrelated, and discrete financial information is reported to the Board (Chief Operating Decision Makers) as a single segment. Accordingly, all significant operating decisions are based upon analysis of the Group as one segment. The financial results from the segment are equivalent to the financial statement of the Group as a whole.

2.

Income and expenses

6 months to

6 months to

31 Dec 19

31 Dec 18

$

$

(a)

Exploration and evaluation expenditure by Project

Nabarlek

435,210

432,126

Junee

153,517

151,008

Bogong

937,502

9,248

Dundas

51,552

28,356

Oscar and Mt Hann

24,737

67,507

Other

15,860

(5,232)

50% Government Co-Funding

(46,089)

-

1,572,289

683,013

6 months to

6 months to

31 Dec 19

31 Dec 18

$

$

(b) Corporate and administration expenses

Depreciation and amortisation

4,639

2,201

Insurance

4,370

81

Legal fees

104

4,985

Office costs

78,525

36,000

Personnel expenses

360,847

256,012

Regulatory and compliance

62,898

49,968

Other

79,515

32,005

590,898

381,252

13

DevEx Resources Limited

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

3.

Restricted cash

31 Dec 19

30 Jun 19

$

$

Bank guarantees in relation to rehabilitation obligations

1,343,978

1,313,978

Bank guarantee in relation to business credit cards

25,000

25,000

1,368,978

1,338,978

Bank guarantees in relation to rehabilitation obligations are held by the Northern Territory Department of Mines and Energy (DME) for rehabilitation obligations on the Nabarlek Mineral Lease ($1,158,362), the Northern Land Council and DME on the Nabarlek tenements held (totalling $105,616) and the New South Wales Department of Planning and Environment - Resources & Energy on the New South Wales tenements ($80,000).

4.

Financial Assets

31 Dec 19

30 Jun 19

$

$

Equity investments at fair value through profit and loss -

255,453

255,453

Shares in PhosEnergy Limited

255,453

255,453

The investment in PhosEnergy Limited which is an unlisted public company, has been fair valued entirely under Level 3, of the AASB 13 Fair Value Hierarchy.

5. Provisions

31 Dec 19

30 Jun 19

$

$

Current

Rehabilitation 1

233,992

83,365

233,992

83,365

Non-current

Rehabilitation 1

918,430

1,178,957

918,430

1,178,957

1The current and non-current rehabilitation provisions represent an estimate of costs required to meet rehabilitation obligations at the Nabarlek Mineral Lease assumed by the Group upon the acquisition of Queensland Mines Pty Ltd in 2008.

14

DevEx Resources Limited

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

6.

Issued capital

31 Dec 19

30 Jun 19

Issued and fully paid ordinary shares

No.

No.

190,363,073

133,050,573

6 months to

Year to

31 Dec 19

30 Jun 19

No.

$

No.

$

Balance at 1 July

133,050,573

54,648,634

1,103,276,188

53,098,959

Share consolidation

-

-

(1,011,336,037)

-

Rights issues and placements

57,312,500

4,585,000

40,110,422

1,604,417

Issue of shares in lieu of

-

-

1,000,000

48,000

consulting fees

Less share issue costs

-

(251,970)

-

(102,742)

Balance at end of period

190,363,073

58,981,664

133,050,573

54,648,634

During the half-year the Group completed a $4.6 million equity raising by way of a two-tranche placement with an issue price of $0.08. On 4 October 2019, the Group completed the first tranche, issuing 19,957,985 shares raising $1.6 million. The second tranche ("Tranche 2") of the placement was completed after shareholder approval was received at a general meeting of shareholders held on 15 November 2019. Tranche 2 resulted in the issue of 37,354,515 shares raising $3.0 million.

7.

Share options

Year to

6 months to

31 Dec 19

30 Jun 19

Movements in unlisted options over ordinary shares on issue:

No.

No.

At 1 July

6,833,336

2,483,336

Options lapsed/expired

-

(833,334)

Options granted

8,050,000

5,183,334

Total share options on issue

14,883,336

6,833,336

The comparative has been adjusted to reflect the 12 for 1 share consolidation completed by the Company in December 2018.

15

DevEx Resources Limited

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

The fair value of the options is estimated at the grant date using a Black Scholes option-pricing model. Refer to the table below for inputs to the Black Scholes option-pricing model for options granted during the half-year.

Options Issued

Dec 19

Share price at grant date (weighted average)

$0.076

Exercise price (weighted average)

$0.135

Expected volatility (weighted average)

99%

Expected life (expressed as weighted average used in the modelling under Black

3 years

Scholes option pricing model)

Expected dividends

-

Vesting period (weighted average)

0.56 years

Risk-free interest rate (weighted average)

0.66%

Fair value at grant date (weighted average)

$0.037

Expiry date

28 November 2022

Share options are granted under service conditions. Non-market performance conditions are not taken into account in the grant date fair value measurement of the services rendered.

8.

Related party transactions

Key management personnel compensation is as follows:

6 months to

6 months to

31 Dec 19

31 Dec 18

Short-term employee benefits

$

$

154,243

152,423

Post-employment benefits

13,711

13,711

Equity-settled transactions

170,226

78,033

338,180

244,167

As a cash conservation measure the Board agreed to accrue rather than pay the majority of non-executive director fees from 1 October 2019 until further notice. At 31 December 2019, the balance of non-executive directors' fees owing was $9,098 (30 June 2019: $6,066).

Loans made to key management personnel and related parties

There were no loans issued during the six months ended 31 December 2019.

Other related party transactions

The Group receives corporate services including office rent and facilities, management and accounting services under a Corporate Services Agreement with Chalice Gold Mines Limited. Messrs Goyder and Hacker are KMP's of Chalice Gold Mines Limited. Amounts billed are based on a proportionate share of the cost to Chalice Gold Mines Limited of providing the services and have normal payment terms. The total amount paid during the period was $78,000 (six months ended 31 December 2018: $30,000). An amount of $13,000 was outstanding and payable at the end of December 2019 (30 June 2019: $39,000).

9. Events after balance date

There are no significant events after the balance date that require disclosure in this financial report.

16

DevEx Resources Limited

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

10. Exploration commitments

In order to maintain current rights of tenure to exploration tenements, the Group is required to perform minimum exploration work to meet the minimum expenditure requirements specified by various governments. These obligations are subject to renegotiation when application for a mining lease is made and at other times. The amounts stated are based on the maximum commitments. The Group may in certain situations apply for exemptions under relevant mining legislation. These obligations are not provided for in the financial report and are payable:

31 Dec 19

Within 1 year

$

447,772

Within 2 - 5 years

1,015,081

Later than 5 years

271,010

1,733,863

To the extent that expenditure commitments are not met, tenement areas may be reduced, and other arrangements made in negotiation with the relevant state and territory government departments on renewal of tenements to defer expenditure commitments or partially exempt the Company.

11. Contingent liabilities

The Group has no contingent liabilities.

12. Financial Instruments

The directors consider the carrying value of financial assets and financial liabilities recognised in the consolidated financial statements to approximate their fair values.

The directors have assessed the fair value of cash and short-term deposits, trade receivables, trade payables and other current liabilities approximate their carrying amounts largely due to the short-term maturities of these instruments.

17

DevEx Resources Limited

Directors' Declaration

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

In the opinion of the directors of DevEx Resources Limited:

  1. the attached financial statements and notes thereto are in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 including:
    1. giving a true and fair view of the financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2019 and of its performance for the half-year ended on that date; and
    2. complying with Australian Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001; and
  3. there are reasonable grounds to believe that the Group will be able to pay its debts as and when they become due and payable.
    Signed in accordance with a resolution of the directors:

Brendan Bradley

Managing Director

Dated at Perth on 11th March 2020.

18

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT

To the members of DevEx Resources Limited

Report on the Condensed Half-Year Financial Report

Conclusion

We have reviewed the accompanying half-year financial report of DevEx Resources Limited ("the company") which comprises the condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2019, the condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income, the condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity and the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the half-year ended on that date, notes comprising a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes, and the directors' declaration, for the Group comprising the company and the entities it controlled at the half-year end or from time to time during the half-year.

Based on our review, which is not an audit, we have not become aware of any matter that makes us believe that the half-year financial report of DevEx Resources Limited is not in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 including:

  1. giving a true and fair view of the Group's financial position as at 31 December 2019 and of its performance for the half-year ended on that date; and
  2. complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001.

Material uncertainty related to going concern

We draw attention to Note 1(e) in the financial report, which indicates that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the entity's ability to continue as a going concern. Our conclusion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Directors' responsibility for the half-year financial report

The directors of the company are responsible for the preparation of the half-year financial report that gives a true and fair view in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards and the Corporations Act 2001 and for such internal control as the directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of the half-year financial report that gives a true and fair view and is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor's responsibility

Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the half-year financial report based on our review. We conducted our review in accordance with Auditing Standard on Review Engagements ASRE 2410 Review of a Financial Report Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity in order to state whether, on the basis of the procedures described, we have become aware of any matter that makes us believe that the half-year financial report is not in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 including: giving a true and fair view of the Group's financial position as at 31 December 2019 and its performance for the half-year ended on that date; and complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001. As the auditor of the company, ASRE 2410 requires that we comply with the ethical requirements relevant to the audit of the annual financial report.

19

A review of a half-year financial report consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Australian Auditing Standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Independence

In conducting our review, we have complied with the independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.

HLB Mann Judd

M R Ohm

Chartered Accountants

Partner

Perth, Western Australia

11 March 2020

20

Disclaimer

DevEx Resources Limited published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
