Devex Resources : Investor Presentation March 2019
03/25/2019 | 06:59pm EDT
•High-impact exploration in Tier-1 provinces
•Standout uranium, copper-gold drill targets
•Strong leverage to recovering uranium market - market cap just ~$4m
Investor Presentation
MARCH 2019 ASX : DEV
Important Information
Forward Looking Statements
This Presentation may include statements that could be deemed "forward-looking statements". Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those expected in the forward-looking statements or not take place at all.
No offer to sell or invitation to buy
This Presentation is not, and should not be considered to, constitute any offer to sell, or solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in DevEx Resources Limited, and no part of this Presentation forms the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever with any person. DevEx Resources Limited does not accept any liability to any person in relation to the distribution or possession of this Presentation from or in any jurisdiction.
Disclaimer
Whilst care has been exercised in preparing and presenting this Presentation, to the maximum extent permitted by law, DevEx Resources Limited and its representatives:
make no representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, as to the adequacy, accuracy, completeness or reasonableness of this Presentation;
accept no responsibility or liability as to the adequacy, accuracy, completeness or reasonableness of this Presentation; and
accept no responsibility for any errors or omissions from this Presentation.
Competent Person Statement
The information in this Presentation that relates to the Exploration Results for the Nabarlek Projects, West Arnhem Projects and U40 Prospect are extracted from ASX announcements entitled "Large drill target defined below Nabarlek Uranium Mine, West Arnhem Project, NT' released on the 9th October 2018, "Uranium-Copper-Gold Drill Target Defined at West Arnhem" released on the 12th September 2018, "Multiple Priority Drill Targets Identified at West Arnhem Copper-Gold-Uranium Project, NT" released on the 6th December 2017, "UEQ Identifies High-Grade Copper-Gold and Base Metal Potential at NT Uranium Projects" released on the 4thOctober 2017 and "Higher Uranium Grades Returned from U40 Prospect - Nabarlek Project, Northern Territory" released on the 16thDecember 2010, all announcements are available onwww.devexresources.com.au. The information in this Presentation that relates to Exploration Results for the Dundas Project is extracted from the ASX announcement entitled "Extensive Lithium Anomaly Identified at Dundas, WA " released on the 10th October 2017 which is available onwww.devexresources.com.au. The information in this Presentation that relates to Exploration Results for the Junee Project is extracted from the ASX announcement titled "Porphyry Copper-Gold Targets Identified at Junee Project, Lachlan Fold Belt, NSW" and "DevEx Further Expands Potential of Junee Copper-Gold Project, NSW with identification of Additional Porphyry Targets" released on the 24thJanuary 2018 and 5thMarch 2019 which is available onwww.devexresources.com.au. The information in this Presentation that relates to Exploration Results for the Bogong Project is extracted from the ASX announcement titled "Copper-Gold Targets Identified at Bogong Project, NSW" released on the 22ndMay 2018 which is available onwww.devexresources.com.au. The information in this Presentation that relates to Exploration Results for the Oscar and Mt Hann Project is extracted from the ASX announcement titled "DevEx identifies outstanding new diamond exploration opportunities in Australia's Kimberley Region" released on the 2nd July 2018 which is available onwww.devexresources.com.au.
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the relevant original market announcement.
Exploration by Other Explorers
This presentation contains information sourced from the reports of Other Explorers. References to the original reports are provided as footnotes where the information is cited in this presentation. The Company does not vouch for the accuracy of these reports. The Company has taken the decision to include this information as it is in the public domain and as assessed it to be of relevance to shareholders and investors.
Bogong ProjectCOPPER-GOLD
•Significant shallow historical drilling intercepts untested:54.9m @ 1.1% Cu from 6.1m 9.2m @ 2.0% Cu from 39.6m
•Exploration Licence granted in March 18
•Geophysics and drilling planned once Access Agreements in place
West Arnhem Nabarlek Project
URANIUM, COPPER-GOLD
•Alligator Rivers Uranium Province NT, hosts large scale uranium deposits
•Ranger Mine+200Mlbs U3O8
•Jabiluka+300Mlbs U3O8
•Near-mine drill targets defined beneath:
•Nabarlek Mine (24Mlbs @ 1.8% U3O8mined out)
•U40: previous high-grade uranium-copper-gold intercepts:12.3m @ 2.0% Cu,1.8g/t Au and 0.73% U3O86.3m @ 1.9% Cu, 0.66g/t Au and 7.23% U3O8
