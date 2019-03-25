Log in
DEVEX RESOURCES LTD

(DEV)
Devex Resources : Investor Presentation March 2019

03/25/2019 | 06:59pm EDT

  • High-impact exploration in Tier-1 provinces

  • Standout uranium, copper-gold drill targets

  • Strong leverage to recovering uranium market - market cap just ~$4m

Investor Presentation

MARCH 2019 ASX : DEV

Important Information

  • Forward Looking Statements

    This Presentation may include statements that could be deemed "forward-looking statements". Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those expected in the forward-looking statements or not take place at all.

  • No offer to sell or invitation to buy

    This Presentation is not, and should not be considered to, constitute any offer to sell, or solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in DevEx Resources Limited, and no part of this Presentation forms the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever with any person. DevEx Resources Limited does not accept any liability to any person in relation to the distribution or possession of this Presentation from or in any jurisdiction.

  • Disclaimer

    Whilst care has been exercised in preparing and presenting this Presentation, to the maximum extent permitted by law, DevEx Resources Limited and its representatives:

    • make no representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, as to the adequacy, accuracy, completeness or reasonableness of this Presentation;

    • accept no responsibility or liability as to the adequacy, accuracy, completeness or reasonableness of this Presentation; and

    • accept no responsibility for any errors or omissions from this Presentation.

  • Competent Person Statement

    The information in this Presentation that relates to the Exploration Results for the Nabarlek Projects, West Arnhem Projects and U40 Prospect are extracted from ASX announcements entitled "Large drill target defined below Nabarlek Uranium Mine, West Arnhem Project, NT' released on the 9th October 2018, "Uranium-Copper-Gold Drill Target Defined at West Arnhem" released on the 12th September 2018, "Multiple Priority Drill Targets Identified at West Arnhem Copper-Gold-Uranium Project, NT" released on the 6th December 2017, "UEQ Identifies High-Grade Copper-Gold and Base Metal Potential at NT Uranium Projects" released on the 4th October 2017 and "Higher Uranium Grades Returned from U40 Prospect - Nabarlek Project, Northern Territory" released on the 16th December 2010, all announcements are available on www.devexresources.com.au. The information in this Presentation that relates to Exploration Results for the Dundas Project is extracted from the ASX announcement entitled "Extensive Lithium Anomaly Identified at Dundas, WA " released on the 10th October 2017 which is available on www.devexresources.com.au. The information in this Presentation that relates to Exploration Results for the Junee Project is extracted from the ASX announcement titled "Porphyry Copper-Gold Targets Identified at Junee Project, Lachlan Fold Belt, NSW" and "DevEx Further Expands Potential of Junee Copper-Gold Project, NSW with identification of Additional Porphyry Targets" released on the 24th January 2018 and 5th March 2019 which is available on www.devexresources.com.au. The information in this Presentation that relates to Exploration Results for the Bogong Project is extracted from the ASX announcement titled "Copper-Gold Targets Identified at Bogong Project, NSW" released on the 22nd May 2018 which is available on www.devexresources.com.au. The information in this Presentation that relates to Exploration Results for the Oscar and Mt Hann Project is extracted from the ASX announcement titled "DevEx identifies outstanding new diamond exploration opportunities in Australia's Kimberley Region" released on the 2nd July 2018 which is available on www.devexresources.com.au.

    The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the relevant original market announcement.

  • Exploration by Other Explorers

This presentation contains information sourced from the reports of Other Explorers. References to the original reports are provided as footnotes where the information is cited in this presentation. The Company does not vouch for the accuracy of these reports. The Company has taken the decision to include this information as it is in the public domain and as assessed it to be of relevance to shareholders and investors.

2

Bogong Project COPPER-GOLD

  • Significant shallow historical drilling intercepts untested: 54.9m @ 1.1% Cu from 6.1m 9.2m @ 2.0% Cu from 39.6m

  • Exploration Licence granted in March 18

  • Geophysics and drilling planned once Access Agreements in place

West Arnhem Nabarlek Project

URANIUM, COPPER-GOLD

  • Alligator Rivers Uranium Province NT, hosts large scale uranium deposits

    • Ranger Mine +200Mlbs U3O8

    • Jabiluka +300Mlbs U3O8

  • Near-mine drill targets defined beneath:

    • Nabarlek Mine (24Mlbs @ 1.8% U3O8 mined out)

    • U40: previous high-grade uranium-copper-gold intercepts: 12.3m @ 2.0% Cu,1.8g/t Au and 0.73% U3O8 6.3m @ 1.9% Cu, 0.66g/t Au and 7.23% U3O8

  • Drilling planned for June

  • Target: Nabarlek-style, high-grade uranium mineralisation

  • Limited pool of ASX listed uranium explorers with drill ready targets

  • Junee Project COPPER-GOLD

  • Large scale porphyry copper-gold province Northparkes/Cadia-style

  • Recent field work identifies several additional prospective targets

  • Further mapping and geochemical sampling planned to assist with drill hole prioritisation

  • Progressing towards a drilling program in 2019

3

West Arnhem Nabarlek Uranium, Copper-Gold Project

NORTHERN TERRITORY

New high-grade uranium (copper-gold) drill targets in a proven Uranium system

One of a few ASX companies targeting high-grade uranium

Exploring Australia's high grade uranium province

The Alligator Rivers Uranium Province (ARUP)

  • +500 Million Pounds U3O8 endowment (mined and current Resources)

  • Comparable to the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan (+1.2Blb U3O8)

  • Significant potential exists for gold-copper deposits

DevEx's Tenure

  • DevEx holds a dominant ground position of +5000km2

  • Centered on the historical high grade Nabarlek Uranium Mine

  • Agreements with Traditional Owners already in place

    (1 mineral lease and 3 granted exploration licences)

Targeting repetitions of the high grade Nabarlek Uranium Deposit

  • Historically Australia's highest grade uranium mine:

    24 Mlbs @ 1.84% U3O8 1

  • High grade uranium copper gold drill targets now defined at U40 and Nabarlek

1. References: Australia's Uranium resources, geology and development of deposits, AGSO 2007

Disclaimer

DevEx Resources Limited published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 22:59:04 UTC
