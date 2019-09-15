Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Devex Resources Ltd    DEV   AU0000028466

DEVEX RESOURCES LTD

(DEV)
SummaryQuotesNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Devex Resources : Investor Presentation September 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2019 | 07:32pm EDT

Investor Presentation

SEPTEMBER 2019

ASX : DEV

Important Information

  • Forward Looking Statements
    This Presentation may include statements that could be deemed "forward-looking statements". Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those expected in the forward-looking statements or not take place at all.
  • No offer to sell or invitation to buy
    This Presentation is not, and should not be considered to, constitute any offer to sell, or solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in DevEx Resources Limited, and no part of this Presentation forms the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever with any person. DevEx Resources Limited does not accept any liability to any person in relation to the distribution or possession of this Presentation from or in any jurisdiction.
  • Disclaimer
    Whilst care has been exercised in preparing and presenting this Presentation, to the maximum extent permitted by law, DevEx Resources Limited and its representatives:
    • make no representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, as to the adequacy, accuracy, completeness or reasonableness of this Presentation;
    • accept no responsibility or liability as to the adequacy, accuracy, completeness or reasonableness of this Presentation; and
    • accept no responsibility for any errors or omissions from this Presentation.
  • Competent Person Statement
    The information in this Presentation that relates to the Exploration Results for the West Arnhem-Nabarlek Project, Nabarlek Prospect and U40 Prospect are extracted from ASX announcements entitled "Drilling intersects uranium mineralisation beneath the historical Nabarlek Open Pit and at U40 opening up new discovery opportunities" released on 10th September 2019, "Technical Review Recognises Strong Similarities Between U40 Prospect and the Coronation Hill U-Au-PGE Deposit " released on the 9th May 2019, "Large Drill Target Defined Below Nabarlek Uranium
    Mine, West Arnhem Project, NT" released on the 9th October 2018, "Uranium-Copper-Gold Drill Target Defined at West Arnhem Project, NT" released on the 12th September 2018, "Multiple Priority Drill Targets Identified at West Arnhem Copper-Gold-Uranium Project, NT" released on the 6th December 2017, "UEQ Identifies High-GradeCopper-Gold and Base Metal Potential at NT
    Uranium Projects" released on the 4th October 2017 and "Higher Uranium Grades Returned from U40 Prospect - Nabarlek Project, Northern Territory" released on the 16th December 2010, all of which are available on www.devexresources.com.au.
    The information in this Presentation that relates to Exploration Results for the Junee Project are extracted from the ASX announcement titled "New copper and gold mineralisation supports potential for large-scale porphyry system at Junee, NSW" released on 11th September 2019 and "DevEx Further Expands Potential of Junee Copper-Gold Project, NSW with Identification of Additional Porphyry Targets" released on the 5th March 2019 and "Porphyry Copper-Gold Targets Identified at Junee Project, Lachlan Fold Belt, NSW" released on the 24th January 2018, all of which are available on www.devexresources.com.au. The information in this Presentation that relates to Exploration Results for the Bogong Project is extracted from the ASX announcement titled "Porphyry- hosted copper-gold targets identified in maiden exploration program at Bogong Project, Lachlan Fold Belt, NSW" released on 1st August 2019 and "Copper-Gold Targets Identified at Bogong Project, NSW" released on the 22nd May 2018 which is available on www.devexresources.com.au.
    The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the relevant original market announcement.
  • Exploration by Other Explorers

This presentation contains information sourced from the reports of Other Explorers. References to the original reports are provided as footnotes where the information is cited in this presentation. The Company does not vouch for the accuracy of these reports. The Company has taken the decision to include this information as it is in the public domain and has assessed it to be of relevance 2 to shareholders and investors.

The Company

Hunting for major porphyry copper-gold deposits in NSW

  • Fresh projects in the premier Lachlan Fold Belt
  • Significant copper intercepts drilled decades ago, but never followed up Shallow, drill-ready targets identified
    Large-scale discovery potential in a district with known, massive copper- gold endowment (Northparkes, Cadia-Ridgeway)
    Active exploration with ground IP geophysics imminent to refine targets ahead of drilling in Q4 2019

One of a few ASX companies drilling for high-grade uranium

  • District-scaleproject in Australia's premier uranium province
  • Strong leverage to recovering uranium market
  • Market cap of just ~$10M

Led by a proven and experienced team

  • Invested and highly motivated

3

West Arnhem

Nabarlek Project

PERTH

Junee Project

SYDNEY

Bogong Project

West Arnhem Nabarlek Project

URANIUM, COPPER-GOLD

  • Located in the Alligator Rivers Uranium Province NT, host to large scale uranium deposits: Ranger Mine +200Mlbs U3O8 ; Jabiluka +300Mlbs U3O8
  • New drilling program confirms uranium mineralisation beneath historical Nabarlek Mine - Australia's highest-grade uranium mine: 24Mlbs @ 1.8% U3O8 (mined out) and at U40 Prospect
  • Limited pool of ASX-listed uranium explorers
  • Q4 2019: review of historical EM data to refine targets for further drilling

Bogong Project

COPPER-GOLD

  • Fresh opportunity - no exploration for +45 years
  • Potential for substantial copper-gold discovery enhanced by recent fieldwork and supported by historical drilling
  • Porphyry-hostedcopper-gold targets identified with copper-sulphides (chalcopyrite and bornite) at surface. Rock chip results up to:
    10% Cu and 0.47g/t Au
  • Significant shallow historical drilling intercepts:

54.9m @ 1.1% Cu from 6.1m;

9.2m @ 2.0% Cu from 39.6m

  • Open-endedcopper-gold system over >500m of strike
  • September 2019: Ground IP geophysics to assist with drill targeting

Junee Project

COPPER-GOLD

  • Recently recognised as part of Macquarie Arc - host to massive porphyry copper-gold deposits such as Northparkes / Cadia-Ridgeway
  • No drilling for +20 years = underexplored in a world-class region
  • New fieldwork provides further evidence of a major, widespread porphyry copper-gold system
  • Collective results confirm the NSW Geological Survey's review that rocks within the Project are prospective for large-scale porphyry systems

Q4 2019: Induced Polarisation (IP) geophysics to prioritise drill targets 4

Bogong and Junee

Copper-Gold Projects

NEW SOUTH WALES

Large scale porphyry copper-gold potential, tightly held by major miners

Significant ground position, rapidly advancing drill targets

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DevEx Resources Limited published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2019 23:31:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEVEX RESOURCES LTD
07:32pDEVEX RESOURCES : Investor Presentation September 2019
PU
07:32pDEVEX RESOURCES : Change in substantial holding
PU
07:32pDEVEX RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
09/10DEVEX RESOURCES : Junee Exploration Update
PU
09/09DEVEX RESOURCES : West Arnhem Exploration Update - Amended
PU
09/08DEVEX RESOURCES : West Arnhem Exploration Update
PU
08/08DEVEX RESOURCES : Change in substantial holding
PU
08/07DEVEX RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
07/31DEVEX RESOURCES : Bogong Project Update
PU
07/29DEVEX RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Reports
PU
More news
Chart DEVEX RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Devex Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Brendan Bradley Managing Director & Director
Timothy Rupert Barr Goyder Executive Chairman
Richard Keith Hacker Non-Executive Director
Bryn Llywelyn Jones Non-Executive Director
Kym Verheyen Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEVEX RESOURCES LTD-58.29%7
CAMECO CORP-19.70%3 835
PANGANG GROUP VNDM TM & RES CO LTD--.--%3 799
LARGO RESOURCES LTD-45.23%678
BUSHVELD MINERALS LIMITED-41.29%317
DENISON MINES CORP3.17%280
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group