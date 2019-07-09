Devex Resources : JMEI - Successful application for 2019/2020

10 July 2019

Junior Minerals Exploration Incentive -

Successful application for 2019/2020 year

Highlights

DevEx Resources has been successful in its application for participation in the Federal Government's Junior Minerals Exploration Incentive (JMEI) scheme for the 2019/2020 income year.

JMEI credits may be distributed to Eligible Shareholders as a tax offset or franking credit for the 2019/2020 year.

To be eligible for the 2019/2020 year, shareholders must participate in any future DevEx capital raising activities (if any) between 1July 2019 and before 30 June 2020.

Only new shares issued by DevEx Resources are eligible for JMEI credits.

DevEx Resources (ASX: DEV or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has been advised by the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) that its application to participate in the Junior Minerals Exploration Incentive (JMEI) scheme for the 2019/2020 tax year has been accepted.

"Eligible Shareholders" must be Australian residents who apply for and are issued shares in DevEx's capital raising activities (if any) between 1 July 2019 and 30 June 2020. JMEI credits will be distributed to all Eligible Shareholders on a pro-rata basis.

About the JMEI Scheme

The Federal Parliament passed legislation in March 2018 that introduced the JMEI scheme with effect from 1 July 2017. This scheme is voluntary and companies must apply each year to participate.

The JMEI scheme encourages investment in small mineral exploration companies that carry out "Greenfields" mineral exploration in Australia, by allowing such companies to generate a tax incentive by choosing to give up a portion of their losses from "Greenfields" mineral exploration expenditure for distribution to investors.

The exploration credit that can be issued to an investor is limited to the amount paid by the investor to acquire the new shares multiplied by the corporate tax rate.

