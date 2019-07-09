Log in
DEVEX RESOURCES LTD

(DEV)
Devex Resources : JMEI - Successful application for 2019/2020

07/09/2019 | 07:33pm EDT

10 July 2019

Junior Minerals Exploration Incentive -

Successful application for 2019/2020 year

Highlights

  • DevEx Resources has been successful in its application for participation in the Federal Government's Junior Minerals Exploration Incentive (JMEI) scheme for the 2019/2020 income year.
  • JMEI credits may be distributed to Eligible Shareholders as a tax offset or franking credit for the 2019/2020 year.
  • To be eligible for the 2019/2020 year, shareholders must participate in any future DevEx capital raising activities (if any) between 1July 2019 and before 30 June 2020.
  • Only new shares issued by DevEx Resources are eligible for JMEI credits.

DevEx Resources (ASX: DEV or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has been advised by the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) that its application to participate in the Junior Minerals Exploration Incentive (JMEI) scheme for the 2019/2020 tax year has been accepted.

"Eligible Shareholders" must be Australian residents who apply for and are issued shares in DevEx's capital raising activities (if any) between 1 July 2019 and 30 June 2020. JMEI credits will be distributed to all Eligible Shareholders on a pro-rata basis.

About the JMEI Scheme

The Federal Parliament passed legislation in March 2018 that introduced the JMEI scheme with effect from 1 July 2017. This scheme is voluntary and companies must apply each year to participate.

The JMEI scheme encourages investment in small mineral exploration companies that carry out "Greenfields" mineral exploration in Australia, by allowing such companies to generate a tax incentive by choosing to give up a portion of their losses from "Greenfields" mineral exploration expenditure for distribution to investors.

The exploration credit that can be issued to an investor is limited to the amount paid by the investor to acquire the new shares multiplied by the corporate tax rate.

www.devexresources.com.au

T:

+61 (0) 8 9322 3990

DevEx Resources Limited

F:

+61 (0) 8 9322 5800

Level 2, 1292 Hay Street, West Perth WA 6005,

E:

info@devexresources.com.au

Australia

Eligible Shareholders that are issued with JMEI credits will generally be entitled to refundable tax offsets (for individual shareholders or superannuation funds) or franking credits (for companies). Receiving a JMEI credit could have tax consequences and shareholders should obtain independent tax advice specific to their personal circumstances.

DevEx's participation in the scheme

The Company has received an allocation of up to $384,229 in tax credits which can be distributed to Eligible Shareholders. Only those shareholders (Eligible Shareholders) who are issued new DevEx shares between 1 July 2019 and 30 June 2020 (Eligibility Period) are entitled to receive JMEI credits.

DevEx has not determined the timing of any future equity raising (if any). Investors should be aware that DevEx cannot guarantee that Eligible Shareholders will receive the maximum number of JMEI credits available as the actual number of JMEI credits received by each Eligible Shareholder for the 2019/20 income year will be dependent on a number of factors including:

  • the actual amount of allowable exploration incurred by DevEx in the 2019/20 financial year;
  • the total number of DevEx shares issued between 1 July 2019 and 30 June 2020;
  • The Company's tax losses for the 2019/20 financial year, and
  • each shareholder's individual financial circumstance

Eligible Shareholders are expected to be notified by the Company of their JMEI credit entitlement (if any) in the approved form once DevEx has lodged its 2019/20 tax return. These JMEI credits will apply to their income tax assessment for the year ended 30 June 2020.

For further information about the JMEI please refer to the ATO website at: https://www.ato.gov.au/general/new-legislation/in-detail/direct-taxes/income-tax-for- businesses/junior-minerals-exploration-incentive/

Brendan Bradley

Managing Director

For further information:

Investor Relations:

Brendan Bradley, Managing Director

Nicholas Read

DevEx Resources Limited

Read Corporate

Telephone +61 8 9322 3990

Telephone: +61 8 9388 1474

Page | 2

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This announcement contains forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward looking statements are expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements reflect current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future and assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions and strategies described in this announcement. No obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments.

Page | 3

Disclaimer

DevEx Resources Limited published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 23:32:06 UTC
