Devex Resources : Junee Exploration Update

11 September 2019 New copper and gold mineralisation supports potential for large-scale porphyry system at Junee, NSW Exploration provides further evidence for Junee Project to be part of a major, widespread porphyry copper-gold system Highlights Further significant copper, gold and base metal mineralisation identified by mapping and rock chip sampling at the Riverdale North Prospect.

Mineralisation and alteration is consistent with the targeted, large-scale porphyry copper-gold systems like those seen at Northparkes and Cadia Ridgeway.

large-scale porphyry copper-gold systems like those seen at Northparkes and Cadia Ridgeway. Assays and mapping identified oxidised chalcopyrite associated with epidote veins and alteration, including a gold + base metal gossan assaying 2.81g/t Au, 0.4% Cu and 1.3% Pb.

Collective results support the NSW Geological Survey's review that rocks within the Project area are prospective for Cadia-Ridgeway and Northparkes "type" porphyry copper-gold deposits.

Follow-up testing including Induced Polarisation (IP) geophysics is now scheduled for Q4 2019 and will be used to prioritise drill targets. DevEx Resources (ASX: DEV) is pleased to advise that the recent geological compilation and interpretation of results from fieldwork at its Junee Copper-GoldProject in the highly endowed Lachlan Fold Belt in NSW, have further enhanced the potential to discover a large-scale porphyry copper-gold similar to those seen elsewhere in the district. Compilation of surface mapping, rock chip sampling and petrology has identified several areas of copper, gold and base metal mineralisation interpreted to be associated with the porphyry copper- gold type alteration. Anomalous rock-chip results ranging up to 2.81g/t gold and 1.26% copper are spatially associated with epidote-actinolite alteration/veins, including a gossanous base metal sub-outcrop (vein), and several breccias (see Table 1 and Figure 1). This alteration style is interpreted to be part of an inner-propylitic alteration halo, which typically surrounds the inner core of large porphyry copper-gold systems such as those seen at the world-class Northparkes and Cadia-Ridgeway deposits (Figure 2).

The mapping and rock chip sampling program was designed to further investigate several high-priority porphyry copper-gold targets at Nangus Road, Riversdale, and Billabong Creek identified during a recent exploration review (see ASX Announcement - 5th March 2019). With the majority of these targets masked by shallow transported sediments (1 to 20m), the Company has focused on areas where the Junawarra Volcanics are exposed at surface, thereby maximising the amount of information prior to further target testing using ground geophysics and drilling. Field work has focused on the Riversdale North and Billabong Creek Prospects where previous geophysical interpretation and preliminary mapping identified the potential for a porphyry copper-gold system at depth. Both prospects represent one of the few areas where sufficient exposure of the prospective Junawarra Volcanics can be observed. Geology within the two prospects comprises a sequence of thin silicified sediments and cherts interbedded with mafic to intermediate volcanics. Several small porphyry intrusions and breccias disrupt the sequence. Epidote and actinolite alteration recorded by previous explorers at Billabong Creek was also mapped at Riversdale North, together with associated copper mineralisation. At Riversdale North, epidote veins, some containing oxidised copper sulphides, are commonly seen within the intermediate to mafic volcanics with anomalous rock chips (Table 1) ranging from 0.1 to 1.3% Cu, including a small gossanous sub-crop (sample F056997) comprising significant gold (2.81g/t Au), copper (0.4% Cu) and other base metals (1.3% Pb). It is interpreted that this gossanous sub-crop is a base metal vein. At a broader scale, quartz-magnetite-haematite altered rocks comprising magnetite veins appear to be cross-cut stratigraphy and may also be related to the alteration. Recent petrology on these rocks at Riversdale North indicates that the epidote-chalcopyrite veining observed resembles the P-1,peripheral-stage alteration, epidote-pyrite-chalcopyrite veins, at the Ridgeway porphyry-copper deposit at Cadia, NSW (Wilson et. al., 2003). At Billabong Creek, mapping near several previously identified occurrences of quartz monzonite (see ASX announcement on 30 January 2019, for 2018 December Quarter) identified a partially oxidised chalcopyrite (copper sulphide)-bearing breccia immediately adjacent to the eastern side of the porphyry, with rock chips ranging from 0.2% to 0.5% copper (see Table 1 and Figure 1). Although not extensive on surface, the source of the copper within the breccia is interpreted to support the potential for of a buried porphyry system at depth. Prospect Sample Easting Northing Au g/t Cu % Pb % Comment - Summary Riversdale F055293 580313 6119881 0.01 0 Volcanic in creek - malachite North 1.26 F056997 580573 6119983 2.81 Gossan near monzonite - 0.40 1.32 strong boxworks F056898 580314 6119884 0.01 0 Volcanic rock with ox-cpy 0.21 veinlets F056983 580515 6120002 0.02 0.21 0 Volcanic, ox-cpy and malachite F055010 579492 6119519 0.00 0.18 0 Silica Sediment - ox-cpy F056980 580453 6119843 0.03 0 Volcanic with ox-cpy and epi 0.13 veinlets F055299 580401 6119831 0.01 0 epidote veins + boxworks (ox- 0.11 cpy) in volcanics F055291 579753 6119629 1.16 0.00 0 Qtz Vein within magnetic chert Page | 2

Prospect Sample Easting Northing Au g/t Cu % Pb % Comment - Summary Billabong F057000 578114 6122484 0.01 0.47 0 Breccia near monzonite - Creek malachite F056792 578112 6122490 0.01 0.18 0 FeOx Breccia ox-cpy disseminated and in veins F056991 577464 6122320 0.33 0.02 0.02 Silica Breccia with boxworks and glossy limonite Table 1: Highlight rock chip assay results, either >0.1% Cu or >0.1g/t Au, from recent mapping at Billabong Creek and Riversdale North. Copper and Lead results are roundied from ppm to %. See Appendix 1 for complete listing of rock chips samples collected. Comments are summary of field observations, ox-cpy = oxidised chalcopyrite (typically glassy limonite), epi = epidote, Qtz = Quartz, FeOx = iron oxidisation. Figure 1: Copper assay results from rock chip sampling at Riversdale North and Billabong Creek underlain by airborne magnetics. Page | 3

Next Steps DevEx's tenement package at Junee encompasses approximately 20km of the prospective Junawarra Volcanics, with several high-priority porphyry copper-gold targets already defined. The Company is currently reviewing these results in context with several nearby geophysical targets identified beneath transported cover at Nangus Road, Billabong Creek and the broader Riversdale Prospects (see ASX Announcement - 5th March 2019). Planning has commenced for a programme of targeted ground geophysics (gradient array and Induced Polarisation) over several of the recently identified prospects. The eastern corridor between the Cooba Monzonite, Nangus Road target and the Riversdale Monzonite is of the highest priority. Most of this corridor is masked by recent transported sediments and several of the previously identified targets within the Company's tenure will require drilling supported by ground Induced Polarisation surveys. In conjunction with this planned activity, the Company continues to actively progress landowner engagement with the purpose of entering into Rural Land Access Agreements (RLAAs) over these and other prospects. Figure 2: Alteration zonation, together with gold-copper distribution surrounding the Ridgeway Intrusive Complex, Macquarie Arc NSW, after Wilson et al 2007 and Wilson et al 2003. Ridgeway forms part of Newcrest Mining Limited's Cadia Valley Operation located 200km north-east of Junee Project. Page | 4

Figure 3: Junee Project, NSW, location of Prospects within EL8622, where several porphyry copper-gold targets have been identified based on mapping, historical exploration and interpretation of airborne magnetics (underlay) and gravity. White outline represents Figure 1 location. Junee Copper-Gold Project Background The Company embarked on an exploration strategy aimed at identifying and exploring for porphyry copper-gold opportunities following a recent assessment by the Geological Survey of New South Wales ('GSNSW') that rocks within the Junee Project, the Junawara Volcanics, are considered to be the southern extension of the Junee-NarromineVolcanic Belt and therefore prospective for Cadia- Ridgeway and Northparkes "type" deposits. Age dating and chemistry by the GSNSW found that these volcanics contain monzonitic intrusions that are high-potassium in nature and contemporaneous with the mineralised intrusions at Cadia and Goonumbla (Northparkes). Page | 5

