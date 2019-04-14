Log in
Devex Resources : Non Renounceable Entitlement Offer

04/14/2019 | 07:08pm EDT

15 April 2019

NON-RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT OFFER

TIMETABLE

As announced on 4 April 2019, the Company is undertaking a non-renounceablepro-rata entitlement offer to eligible shareholders of fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) at an issue price of $0.04 per Share, on the basis of 1 new Share (New Share) for every 4 Shares held as at 5pm (WST) on 18 April 2019 (Record Date), (Entitlement Offer). The issue price represents a discount of 13% to the closing price of Shares on 1 April 2019.

The Entitlement Offer is available to all Company shareholders (Shareholders) registered on the Record Date whose registered address is in Australia or New Zealand (Eligible Shareholders).

On the basis that no Shares are issued, or options exercised, prior to the Record Date, the Company will issue up to 26,410,038 New Shares under the Entitlement Offer to raise approximately $1.05 million (before costs).

The Entitlement Offer is not underwritten.

Full details of the Entitlement Offer and Shortfall Offer are contained in the Prospectus lodged today with ASX and to be dispatched to Eligible Shareholders in accordance with the indicative timetable set out below.

Key dates for the Entitlement Offer

The New Shares issued under the Entitlement Offer will be offered in accordance with the following indicative timetable:

Event

Date

Lodgement of Appendix 3B and Prospectus with ASX

Pre-market on

Notice of Entitlement Offer sent to Optionholders

15 April 2019

Notice of Entitlement Offer sent to Shareholders

16 April 2019

Shares quoted on an "EX" basis

17 April 2019

Record Date for determining Entitlements

18 April 2019

Prospectus and Entitlement and Acceptance Form despatched to Eligible

26 April 2019

Shareholders

Last day to extend the Entitlement Offer Closing Date

8

May 2019

Closing Date of Entitlement Offer

13

May 2019

Shares quoted on a deferred settlement basis

14

May 2019

Notification of Shortfall

16

May 2019

Anticipated date for issue of the Shares

20

May 2019

Deferred settlement trading ends

Anticipated date for commencement of Shares trading on a normal

21

May 2019

settlement basis

All dates are indicative only and subject to change without prior written notice. Any extension of the Closing Date will have a consequential effect on the date of issue of the New Shares.

Page | 2

Disclaimer

DevEx Resources Limited published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2019 23:07:04 UTC
