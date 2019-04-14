Devex Resources : Non Renounceable Entitlement Offer

15 April 2019
NON-RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT OFFER
TIMETABLE
As announced on 4 April 2019, the Company is undertaking a non-renounceablepro-rata entitlement offer to eligible shareholders of fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) at an issue price of $0.04 per Share, on the basis of 1 new Share (New Share) for every 4 Shares held as at 5pm (WST) on 18 April 2019 (Record Date), (Entitlement Offer). The issue price represents a discount of 13% to the closing price of Shares on 1 April 2019.
The Entitlement Offer is available to all Company shareholders (Shareholders) registered on the Record Date whose registered address is in Australia or New Zealand (Eligible Shareholders).
On the basis that no Shares are issued, or options exercised, prior to the Record Date, the Company will issue up to 26,410,038 New Shares under the Entitlement Offer to raise approximately $1.05 million (before costs).
The Entitlement Offer is not underwritten.
Full details of the Entitlement Offer and Shortfall Offer are contained in the Prospectus lodged today with ASX and to be dispatched to Eligible Shareholders in accordance with the indicative timetable set out below.
Key dates for the Entitlement Offer
The New Shares issued under the Entitlement Offer will be offered in accordance with the following indicative timetable:
|
Event
|
|
Date
|
|
|
|
Lodgement of Appendix 3B and Prospectus with ASX
|
Pre-market on
|
Notice of Entitlement Offer sent to Optionholders
|
15 April 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Notice of Entitlement Offer sent to Shareholders
|
16 April 2019
|
|
|
Shares quoted on an "EX" basis
|
17 April 2019
|
|
|
Record Date for determining Entitlements
|
18 April 2019
|
|
|
Prospectus and Entitlement and Acceptance Form despatched to Eligible
|
26 April 2019
|
Shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
Last day to extend the Entitlement Offer Closing Date
|
8
|
May 2019
|
|
|
|
Closing Date of Entitlement Offer
|
13
|
May 2019
|
|
|
|
Shares quoted on a deferred settlement basis
|
14
|
May 2019
|
|
|
|
Notification of Shortfall
|
16
|
May 2019
|
|
|
|
Anticipated date for issue of the Shares
|
20
|
May 2019
|
Deferred settlement trading ends
|
|
|
|
|
|
Anticipated date for commencement of Shares trading on a normal
|
21
|
May 2019
|
settlement basis
|
|
|
|
|
All dates are indicative only and subject to change without prior written notice. Any extension of the Closing Date will have a consequential effect on the date of issue of the New Shares.
Disclaimer
DevEx Resources Limited published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2019 23:07:04 UTC