Devex Resources : Non Renounceable Entitlement Offer

15 April 2019

NON-RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT OFFER

TIMETABLE

As announced on 4 April 2019, the Company is undertaking a non-renounceablepro-rata entitlement offer to eligible shareholders of fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) at an issue price of $0.04 per Share, on the basis of 1 new Share (New Share) for every 4 Shares held as at 5pm (WST) on 18 April 2019 (Record Date), (Entitlement Offer). The issue price represents a discount of 13% to the closing price of Shares on 1 April 2019.

The Entitlement Offer is available to all Company shareholders (Shareholders) registered on the Record Date whose registered address is in Australia or New Zealand (Eligible Shareholders).

On the basis that no Shares are issued, or options exercised, prior to the Record Date, the Company will issue up to 26,410,038 New Shares under the Entitlement Offer to raise approximately $1.05 million (before costs).

The Entitlement Offer is not underwritten.

Full details of the Entitlement Offer and Shortfall Offer are contained in the Prospectus lodged today with ASX and to be dispatched to Eligible Shareholders in accordance with the indicative timetable set out below.