Devex Resources : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form

A C N 0 0 9 7 9 9 5 5 3 NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING A General Meeting of the Company will be held at Level 2, 1292 Hay Street, West Perth, Western Australia 6005, on Monday, 22 July 2019, at 10.00am (WST) The Notice of General Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their accountant, solicitor or other professional adviser prior to voting. Should you wish to discuss any matter please do not hesitate to contact the Company Secretary by telephone on +61 (8) 9322 3990. Shareholders are urged to attend or vote by lodging the proxy form attached to the Notice - 1 -

DEVEX RESOURCES LIMITED A C N 0 0 9 7 9 9 5 5 3 NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING Notice is hereby given that a general meeting of Shareholders of DevEx Resources Limited (Company) will be held at Level 2, 1292 Hay Street, West Perth, Western Australia 6005 on Monday,22 July 2019 at 10.00am (WST) (Meeting). The Explanatory Memorandum provides additional information on matters to be considered at the Meeting. The Explanatory Memorandum and the Proxy Form form part of the Notice. The Directors have determined pursuant to regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered as Shareholders on Saturday, 20 July 2019 at 10.00am (WST). Terms and abbreviations used in the Notice are defined in Schedule 1. AGENDA 1. Resolution 1 - Ratification of issue of Placement Shares To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, as an ordinary resolution the following: "That pursuant to and in accordance with Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 13,700,000 Shares on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Memorandum. Voting Exclusion In accordance with Listing Rule 14.11, the Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or behalf of any person (and any nominee of such a person) who participated in the issue of the Placement Shares, or any of their respective associates. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if: it is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form; or it is cast by the Chair as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. - 2 -

2. Resolution 2 - Ratification of issue of Consultant Shares To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, as an ordinary resolution the following: "That pursuant to and in accordance with Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 1,000,000 Shares on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Memorandum. Voting Exclusion In accordance with Listing Rule 14.11, the Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or behalf of any person (and any nominee of such a person) who participated in the issue of the Consultant Shares, or any of their respective associates. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if: it is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form; or it is cast by the Chair as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD Rebecca Broughton Company Secretary Dated: 20 June 2019 - 3 -

DEVEX RESOURCES LIMITED A C N 0 0 9 7 9 9 5 5 3 EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM 1. Introduction The Explanatory Memorandum has been prepared for the information of Shareholders in connection with the business to be conducted at the Meeting to be held at Level 2, 1292 Hay Street, West Perth, Western Australia 6005 on Monday, 22 July 2019 at 10.00am (WST). The Explanatory Memorandum forms part of the Notice which should be read in its entirety. The Explanatory Memorandum contains the terms and conditions on which the Resolution will be voted. The Explanatory Memorandum includes the following information to assist Shareholders in deciding how to vote on the Resolution: Section 2: Action to be taken by Shareholders Section 3: Resolution 1 - Ratification of issue of Placement Shares Section 4: Resolution 2 - Ratification of issue of Consultant Shares Schedule 1: Definitions A Proxy Form is located at the end of the Explanatory Memorandum. 2. Action to be taken by Shareholders Shareholders should read the Notice including the Explanatory Memorandum carefully before deciding how to vote on the Resolution. Voting by Proxy A Proxy Form is attached to the Notice. This is to be used by Shareholders if they wish to appoint a representative (a 'proxy') to vote in their place. All Shareholders are invited and encouraged to attend the Meeting or, if they are unable to attend in person, sign and return the Proxy Form to the Company in accordance with the instructions thereon. Lodgement of a Proxy Form will not preclude a Shareholder from attending and voting at the Meeting in person. Please note that: a member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy; a proxy need not be a member of the Company; and 4 -

a member of the Company entitled to cast two or more votes may appoint two proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise, but where the proportion or number is not specified, each proxy may exercise half of the votes. The enclosed Proxy Form provides further details on appointing proxies and lodging Proxy Forms. 3. Resolution 1 - Ratification of issue of Placement Shares 3.1 Background On 4 April 2019, the Company announced that it was undertaking an equity raising comprised of: a placement of Shares to professional investors to raise approximately $548,000, by the issue of 13,700,000 Shares at an issue price of $0.04 per Share ( Placement Shares ); and a 1-for-4pro-ratanon-renounceable entitlement offer to eligible Shareholders to raise up to approximately $1,056,402 (before costs) at an issue price of $0.04 per Share. The entitlement offer closed oversubscribed on 13 May 2019, with applications in excess of $1,190,000 received from existing Shareholders. General

Resolution 1 seeks Shareholder approval for the ratification of the issue of the Placement Shares. Listing Rule 7.4

Listing Rule 7.1 provides that a company must not, subject to specified exceptions, issue or agree to issue more Equity Securities during any 12 month period than that amount which represents 15% of the number of fully paid ordinary securities on issue at the commencement of that 12 month period.

Listing Rule 7.4 provides an exception to Listing Rule 7.1. It provides that, where a company in general meeting ratifies the previous issue of Equity Securities made pursuant to Listing Rule 7.1 (and provided that the previous issue did not breach Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1A), those Equity Securities will be deemed to have been made with shareholder approval for the purpose of Listing Rule 7.1.

The effect of Resolution 1 will be to allow the Company to retain the flexibility to issue Equity Securities in the future up to the 15% annual placement capacity set out in Listing Rule 7.1 without the requirement to obtain prior Shareholder approval. - 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.