Devex Resources : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING A General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of the Company at Level 2, 1292 Hay Street, West Perth, Western Australia, on Friday, 15 November 2019 at 10.00am (WST)

DEVEX RESOURCES LIMITED A C N 0 0 9 7 9 9 5 5 3 NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING Notice is hereby given that a general meeting of Shareholders of DevEx Resources Limited (Company) will be held at the offices of the Company at Level 2, 1292 Hay Street, West Perth, Western Australia on Friday, 15 November 2019 at 10.00am (WST) (Meeting). The Explanatory Memorandum provides additional information on matters to be considered at the Meeting. The Explanatory Memorandum and the Proxy Form form part of the Notice. The Directors have determined pursuant to regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered as Shareholders on Wednesday, 13 November 2019 at 10.00am (WST). Terms and abbreviations used in the Notice are defined in Schedule 1. AGENDA 1. Resolution 1 - Ratification of prior issue of Tranche 1 Placement Shares To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, as an ordinary resolution the following: "That pursuant to and in accordance with Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 19,957,985 Shares on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Memorandum. Voting Exclusion The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of any person (and any nominee of such a person) who participated in the issue of the Tranche 1 Placement Shares, or any of their respective associates. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if: it is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form; or it is cast by the Chair as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. - 2 -

2. Resolution 2 - Approval of issue of Tranche 2 Placement Shares To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, as an ordinary resolution the following: "That, pursuant to and in accordance with Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve the issue of up to 30,042,015 Shares on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Memorandum." Voting Exclusion The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of any person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a Shareholder) or any of their respective associates. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if: it is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form; or it is cast by the Chair as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. 3. Resolution 3 - Approval of issue of Director Placement Shares To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, each as a separate ordinary resolution the following: "That, pursuant to and in accordance Listing Rule 10.11 and section 195(4) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve the issue of Shares to Directors (or their nominees) as follows: up to 6,562,500 Shares to Mr Tim Goyder (or his nominee); up to 312,500 Shares to Mr Brendan Bradley (or his nominee); up to 125,000 Shares to Mr Richard Hacker (or his nominee); and up to 312,500 Shares to Mr Bryn Jones (or his nominee), on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Memorandum." Voting Exclusion The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of: Resolution 3(a) by or on behalf of Mr Tim Goyder (and his nominees), or any of their respective associates; Resolution 3(b) by or on behalf of Mr Brendan Bradley (and his nominees), or any of their respective associates; 3 -

Resolution 3(c) by or on behalf of Mr Richard Hacker (and his nominees), or any of their respective associates; and Resolution 3(d) by or on behalf of Mr Bryn Jones (and his nominees), or any of their respective associates. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if: it is cast by the person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with directions on the Proxy Form; or it is cast by the Chair as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD Rebecca Broughton Company Secretary Dated: 7 October 2019 - 4 -

DEVEX RESOURCES LIMITED A C N 0 0 9 7 9 9 5 5 3 EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM 1. Introduction The Explanatory Memorandum has been prepared for the information of Shareholders in connection with the business to be conducted at the Meeting to be held at the offices of the Company at Level 2, 1292 Hay Street, West Perth, Western Australia on Friday, 15 November 2019 at 10.00am (WST). The Explanatory Memorandum forms part of the Notice which should be read in its entirety. The Explanatory Memorandum contains the terms and conditions on which the Resolution will be voted. The Explanatory Memorandum includes the following information to assist Shareholders in deciding how to vote on the Resolution: Section 2: Action to be taken by Shareholders Section 3: Resolution 1 - Ratification of prior issue of Tranche 1 Placement Shares Section 4: Resolution 2 - Approval of issue of Tranche 2 Placement Shares Section 5: Resolution 3 - Approval of issue of Director Placement Shares Schedule 1: Definitions A Proxy Form is located at the end of the Explanatory Memorandum. 2. Action to be taken by Shareholders Shareholders should read the Notice including the Explanatory Memorandum carefully before deciding how to vote on the Resolution. Voting by Proxy A Proxy Form is attached to the Notice. This is to be used by Shareholders if they wish to appoint a representative (a 'proxy') to vote in their place. All Shareholders are invited and encouraged to attend the Meeting or, if they are unable to attend in person, sign and return the Proxy Form to the Company in accordance with the instructions thereon. Lodgement of a Proxy Form will not preclude a Shareholder from attending and voting at the Meeting in person. Please note that: - 5 -

