Devex Resources : Placement

30 September 2019
$4.6m capital raising to fast-track drilling of highly prospective porphyry copper-gold targets in NSW
Proceeds to underpin maiden drilling programs at Bogong and Junee Copper-Gold
Projects in the world-class Lachlan Fold Belt region
HIGHLIGHTS
-
DevEx to raise $4.6m (before costs) at an issue price of $0.08 by way of a two- tranche placement.
-
Funds will be used to accelerate exploration activities at the 100%-owned Bogong and Junee Projects in NSW, including:
-
Drilling at the Bogong Project, designed to test shallow, drill-ready porphyry copper-gold targets;
-
-
Drilling at the nearby Junee Project, following the recent identification of several additional large-scale porphyry copper-gold targets.
-
The Projects are strategically located in the Lachlan Fold Belt - a major geological province hosting several of Australia's largest deposits including Cadia-Ridgeway and Northparkes.
-
Drilling to commence as soon as possible at both projects.
DevEx Resources Limited (ASX: DEV) ("DevEx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received firm commitments to raise a total of $4.6 million (before costs) through a two-tranche placement ("Placement") to sophisticated and professional investors to underpin an accelerated exploration program across its key copper-gold projects in the Lachlan Fold Belt of NSW.
DevEx Managing Director Brendan Bradley said the proceeds of the well supported Placement would allow the Company to fast-track its maiden field exploration programs at the Bogong and Junee Projects, with ground geophysics programs already underway and drilling to commence as soon as possible.
"We are very pleased with the response from investors to this capital raising, which reflects the quality of the exploration opportunities we have outlined and the significant level of interest in exploration for large-scalecopper-gold discoveries on the Eastern Seaboard of Australia," he said.
|
|
!" #
|
|
"$%&'(##%) #*#+) ,%,#$
|
|
- *. /%*#+) ,
"Our team has outlined some standout targets at both projects, which represent fresh discovery opportunities with virtually no modern drilling. We are looking forward to the receipt of results of both IP and EM geophysical programs currently underway which will assist in refining drill targets."
The proceeds will be used to fund:
1. Drilling and geophysics at the Bogong Copper-GoldProject where the Company has identified an open-endedcopper-gold system with >500m of strike including:
-
Porphyry-hostedcopper-gold targets identified with copper-sulphides (chalcopyrite and bornite) at surface with rock chip results (see Appendix 1) up to:
-
-
10% Cu and 0.47g/t Au; and
-
Significant shallow historical drilling intercepts (see Appendix 2):
-
-
54.9m @ 1.1% Cu from 6.1m; and
-
9.2m @ 2.0% Cu from 39.6m
DevEx has prepared and lodged applications to drill Bogong with the NSW Resources Regulator.
2. Drilling and geophysics at the Junee Copper-GoldProject, located 60km north-west of the Bogong Project in the highly endowed copper-gold province of the Macquarie Arc. A recent assessment by the Geological Survey of New South Wales ('GSNSW1') concluded that rocks within the Junee Project are considered to be the southern extension of the Junee-Narromine Volcanic Belt, comprising porphyry intrusions that are contemporaneous with the intrusions at Cadia and Northparkes, and therefore prospective for porphyry copper-gold mineralisation. The Project remains underexplored with no drilling for over 20 years.
The Placement is being conducted at $0.08 per share ("New Shares") and comprises the following components:
-
The first tranche ("Tranche 1") of the Placement will raise $1.6 million (before costs) through the issue of approximately 19.96 million New Shares and will be completed using the Company's existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1. The Company expects the Tranche 1 New Shares to be issued on or about 4 October 2019;
-
The second tranche ("Tranche 2") of the Placement will be completed subject to obtaining shareholder approval at a general meeting scheduled for on or around 15 November 2019. Tranche 2 will result in the issue of approximately 37.4 million Shares to raise approximately $3.0 million (before costs). The Company expects that the Tranche 2 New Shares will be issued on or about 21 November 2019.
The Placement has been strongly supported by the Board, with the Directors agreeing to subscribe for approximately 7.3 million New Shares as part of Tranche 2 (for a total of $0.6 million), subject to the receipt of Shareholder approval.
The issue price of $0.08 per New Share represents a 12.5% discount to the last closing price of $0.09 on Wednesday, 25 September 2019.
The Placement has been arranged by Bell Potter Securities as lead manager.
Page | 2
Brendan Bradley
Managing Director
|
For further information, please contact:
|
For media inquiries, please contact:
|
Brendan Bradley, Managing Director
|
Nicholas Read
|
DevEx Resources Limited
|
Read Corporate
|
Telephone +61 8 9322 3990
|
Telephone: +61 8 9388 1474
REFERENCES
1 GSNSW East Riverina Mapping Project Some Highlights and Implications, Eastlake and Trigg.
COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT
The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration results is based on information compiled by DevEx Resources Limited and reviewed by Mr Brendan Bradley who is the Managing Director of the Company and a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Bradley has sufficient experience that is relevant to the styles of mineralisation, the types of deposits under consideration and to the activities undertaken to qualify as a Competent person as defined in the 2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Bradley consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.
The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results for the Bogong Project is extracted from the ASX announcement titled "Porphyry-hostedcopper-gold targets identified in maiden exploration program at Bogong Project, Lachlan Fold Belt, NSW" released on 1st August 2019 and "Copper-Gold Targets Identified at Bogong Project, NSW" released on the 22nd May 2018 which is available on www.devexresources.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the relevant original market announcement.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT
This announcement contains forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements reflect current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future and assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions and strategies described in this announcement. No obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments.
Page | 3
|
|
|
Appendix 1. Bogong Project - DevEx Rockchip Summary
|
Sample_ID
|
East
|
North
|
Copper
|
Gold
|
Sample
|
Description
|
|
GDA 94
|
GDA94
|
%
|
g/t
|
Type
|
|
|
|
|
J000003
|
627548
|
6081323
|
10.65
|
0.28
|
Grab
|
Partially oxidised, felsic porphyry breccia w cpy-bor-chalcocite
|
J000004
|
627552
|
6081342
|
6.45
|
0.06
|
Outcrop
|
Fresh porphyry breccia with Cu sulphides (cpy-bor)
|
J000002
|
627496
|
6081298
|
5.39
|
0.01
|
Grab
|
Magnetic, Cu carbonate oxidised felsic volcanic/porphyry
|
J000007
|
627541
|
6081602
|
4.52
|
0.47
|
Grab
|
Bleached felsic porphyry breccia, weakly oxidised cpy veinlets
|
J000008
|
627537
|
6081601
|
2.32
|
0.11
|
Grab
|
Mod oxidised felsic porphyry breccia with dissm/veined cpy-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
chalcocite
|
J000030
|
627550
|
6081353
|
2.01
|
0.16
|
Outcrop
|
Oxidised porphyry with secondary Cu mineralisation
|
J000028
|
627548
|
6081326
|
1.86
|
0.04
|
Grab
|
Quartz Vein with dissm chalcocite-cpy-bor veinlets
|
J000017
|
627449
|
6081627
|
1.21
|
0.13
|
Outcrop
|
Mafic to intermediate volcanic w dissm cpy-bor-chalcocite
|
J000029
|
627548
|
6081326
|
0.86
|
0.03
|
Grab
|
Quartz Vein with dissm chalcocite-cpy-bor veinlets
|
J000006
|
627537
|
6081575
|
0.83
|
0.02
|
Outcrop
|
Felsic porphyry with dissm cpy
|
J000020
|
627480
|
6081696
|
0.71
|
0.21
|
Grab
|
Intermediate to mafic volcanic w fg dissm Cu sulfides(Epidote
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
veins)
|
J000010
|
627532
|
6081604
|
0.67
|
0.02
|
Float
|
Qtz vein within Porphyry with cpy veins
|
J000009
|
627538
|
6081607
|
0.52
|
0.02
|
Grap
|
Felsic porphyry with cpy both dissm & veinlets
|
J000018
|
627478
|
6081718
|
0.10
|
0
|
Outcrop
|
Intermediate to mafic volcanic with minor cpy-py min in veins
|
J000019
|
627476
|
6081722
|
0.10
|
0
|
Outcrop
|
Fresh volcanic (silicified) minor veins of cpy-py
|
J000021
|
627524
|
6081717
|
0.04
|
0.01
|
Outcrop
|
Qtz vein, oxidised minerals within qtz vn stkwork.
|
J000026
|
627575
|
6081725
|
0.04
|
0
|
Float
|
Fine grained andesite - oxidised
|
J000011
|
627541
|
6081621
|
0.03
|
0
|
Outctop
|
Qtz vein with minor sulfides
|
J000024
|
627540
|
6081665
|
0.03
|
0.01
|
Outctop
|
Qtz vn, weakly pitted/vughy w mod int 2ndary Fe-ox.
|
J000001
|
579942
|
6119910
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
Outctop
|
Thin qtz veined ex-sulfideshem-magnetite, silicified.
|
J000005
|
627538
|
6081408
|
0.02
|
0
|
Outctop
|
Qtz vein with minor voids/pits.
|
J000013
|
627562
|
6081628
|
0.02
|
0
|
Outctop
|
Qtz vein stockwork. Weak sulfide content.
|
J000025
|
627514
|
6081664
|
0.02
|
0
|
Outctop
|
Foliated metased or metavolc? Weak sulfides
|
J000012
|
627541
|
6081630
|
0.01
|
0
|
Outctop
|
Qtz vein stockwork w oxised breccia textures.
|
J000014
|
627568
|
6081675
|
0.01
|
0
|
Float
|
Silicified qtz-fspar porphyry with strong qtz vein stockwork
|
J000015
|
627537
|
6081616
|
0.01
|
0
|
Float
|
Quartz vein with oxidised stained fractures.
|
J000022
|
627540
|
6081710
|
0.01
|
0
|
Outctop
|
Qtz vein stockwork and silicified felsic volcanic
|
J000023
|
627541
|
6081698
|
0.01
|
0
|
Outctop
|
Felsic volcanic, strongly sheared qtz veins
DevEx Rock Chip Samples from June 2019 Reconnaissance Mapping Programme. Sample descriptions are from field observations (Cu = copper, dissm = disseminated, cpy = chalcopyrite, bor = bornite). Samples are from outcrop and dumps (Grab).
Page | 4
Appendix 2. Bogong Project - Historical AOG Percussion Drilling (1974)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hole_ID
|
East
|
|
North
|
|
Depth
|
|
Azimuth
|
|
Dip
|
|
Copper
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intercept1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
From
|
|
To (m)
|
|
|
Interval
|
|
|
Cu (%)
|
|
|
|
GDA 94
|
|
GDA 94
|
|
|
|
(Magnetic)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(m)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PDH1
|
627512
|
|
6081311
|
|
61.0
|
|
80
|
|
-45
|
|
No significant intercepts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PDH2
|
627505
|
|
6081374
|
|
15.2
|
|
80
|
|
-45
|
|
0.0
|
|
3.1
|
|
3.1
|
|
0.12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PDH2A
|
627505
|
|
6081374
|
|
24.4
|
|
80
|
|
-58
|
|
0.0
|
|
3.1
|
|
3.1
|
|
0.28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21.3
|
|
24.4
|
|
3.1
|
|
0.113
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PDH3
|
627500
|
|
6081435
|
|
33.5
|
|
80
|
|
-45
|
|
No significant intercepts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PDH4
|
627493
|
|
6081497
|
|
76.2
|
|
80
|
|
-45
|
|
No significant intercepts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21.3
|
|
27.4
|
|
6.1
|
|
0.18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PDH5
|
627489
|
|
6081559
|
|
76.2
|
|
80
|
|
-45
|
|
48.8
|
|
51.8
|
|
3.1
|
|
0.12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70.1
|
|
76.2
|
|
6.1
|
|
0.223
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15.2
|
|
36.6
|
|
21.3
|
|
0.82
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PDH6
|
627483
|
|
6081622
|
|
61.0
|
|
80
|
|
-45
|
|
including
|
18.3m @
|
0.91% Cu from 15.2m2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
48.8
|
|
61.0
|
|
12.2
|
|
0.203
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PDH7
|
627470
|
|
6081684
|
|
26.2
|
|
80
|
|
-45
|
|
0.0
|
|
18.3
|
|
18.3
|
|
0.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PDH8
|
627465
|
|
6081684
|
|
61.0
|
|
0
|
|
-90
|
|
No significant intercepts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PDH9
|
627441
|
|
6081684
|
|
39.6
|
|
0
|
|
-90
|
|
0.0
|
|
18.3
|
|
18.3
|
|
0.43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
36.6
|
|
39.6
|
|
3.0
|
|
0.123
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PDH10
|
627426
|
|
6081684
|
|
39.6
|
|
0
|
|
-90
|
|
0.0
|
|
39.6
|
|
39.6
|
|
0.253
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
including 9.1m @ 0.39% Cu from 0m2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PDH11
|
627426
|
|
6081746
|
|
8.5
|
|
0
|
|
-90
|
|
No significant intercepts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PDH12
|
627442
|
|
6081747
|
|
6.1
|
|
0
|
|
-90
|
|
0.0
|
|
6.1
|
|
6.1
|
|
0.193
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PDH13
|
627472
|
|
6081747
|
|
61.0
|
|
0
|
|
-90
|
|
0.0
|
|
3.1
|
|
3.1
|
|
0.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PDH14
|
627457
|
|
6081746
|
|
10.7
|
|
0
|
|
-90
|
|
0.0
|
|
9.1
|
|
9.1
|
|
0.29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PDH15
|
627486
|
|
6081746
|
|
61.0
|
|
0
|
|
-90
|
|
No significant intercepts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PDH16
|
627501
|
|
6081622
|
|
61.0
|
|
0
|
|
-90
|
|
0.0
|
|
61.0
|
|
61.0
|
|
0.973
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
including 54.9m @ 1.06% Cu from 6.1m2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PDH17
|
627531
|
|
6081623
|
|
61.0
|
|
0
|
|
-90
|
|
15.2
|
|
57.9
|
|
42.7
|
|
0.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
including 9.2m @ 2.02% Cu from 39.6m2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PDH18
|
627500
|
|
6081684
|
|
30.5
|
|
0
|
|
-90
|
|
21.3
|
|
24.4
|
|
3.0
|
|
0.18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PDH19
|
627537
|
|
6081684
|
|
57.9
|
|
260
|
|
-45
|
|
0.0
|
|
9.1
|
|
9.1
|
|
0.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
54.9
|
|
57.9
|
|
3.1
|
|
0.123
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PDH20
|
627546
|
|
6081749
|
|
61.0
|
|
0
|
|
-90
|
|
No significant intercepts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PDH21
|
627489
|
|
6081746
|
|
12.2
|
|
80
|
|
-45
|
|
No significant intercepts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PDH21A
|
627489
|
|
6081744
|
|
59.1
|
|
80
|
|
-45
|
|
39.6
|
|
42.7
|
|
3.1
|
|
0.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PDH22
|
627378
|
|
6081746
|
|
1.8
|
|
0
|
|
-90
|
|
No significant intercepts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PDH23
|
627365
|
|
6081684
|
|
1.8
|
|
0
|
|
-90
|
|
No significant intercepts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PDH24
|
627455
|
|
6081682
|
|
7.3
|
|
0
|
|
-90
|
|
No significant intercepts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Page | 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
DevEx Resources Limited published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 23:57:05 UTC