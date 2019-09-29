Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Devex Resources Ltd    DEV   AU0000028466

DEVEX RESOURCES LTD

(DEV)
No quotes available
-- AUD   0.00%
07:58pDEVEX RESOURCES : Placement
PU
07:58pDEVEX RESOURCES : Proposed Issue of Unlisted Options
PU
09/25DEVEX RESOURCES : Trading Halt
PU
SummaryQuotesNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Devex Resources : Placement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2019 | 07:58pm EDT

30 September 2019

$4.6m capital raising to fast-track drilling of highly prospective porphyry copper-gold targets in NSW

Proceeds to underpin maiden drilling programs at Bogong and Junee Copper-Gold

Projects in the world-class Lachlan Fold Belt region

HIGHLIGHTS

  • DevEx to raise $4.6m (before costs) at an issue price of $0.08 by way of a two- tranche placement.
  • Funds will be used to accelerate exploration activities at the 100%-owned Bogong and Junee Projects in NSW, including:
  1. Drilling at the Bogong Project, designed to test shallow, drill-ready porphyry copper-gold targets;
    1. Drilling at the nearby Junee Project, following the recent identification of several additional large-scale porphyry copper-gold targets.
  • The Projects are strategically located in the Lachlan Fold Belt - a major geological province hosting several of Australia's largest deposits including Cadia-Ridgeway and Northparkes.
  • Drilling to commence as soon as possible at both projects.

DevEx Resources Limited (ASX: DEV) ("DevEx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received firm commitments to raise a total of $4.6 million (before costs) through a two-tranche placement ("Placement") to sophisticated and professional investors to underpin an accelerated exploration program across its key copper-gold projects in the Lachlan Fold Belt of NSW.

DevEx Managing Director Brendan Bradley said the proceeds of the well supported Placement would allow the Company to fast-track its maiden field exploration programs at the Bogong and Junee Projects, with ground geophysics programs already underway and drilling to commence as soon as possible.

"We are very pleased with the response from investors to this capital raising, which reflects the quality of the exploration opportunities we have outlined and the significant level of interest in exploration for large-scalecopper-gold discoveries on the Eastern Seaboard of Australia," he said.

!" #

"$%&'(##%) #*#+) ,%,#$

- *. /%*#+) ,

"Our team has outlined some standout targets at both projects, which represent fresh discovery opportunities with virtually no modern drilling. We are looking forward to the receipt of results of both IP and EM geophysical programs currently underway which will assist in refining drill targets."

The proceeds will be used to fund:

1. Drilling and geophysics at the Bogong Copper-GoldProject where the Company has identified an open-endedcopper-gold system with >500m of strike including:

  • Porphyry-hostedcopper-gold targets identified with copper-sulphides (chalcopyrite and bornite) at surface with rock chip results (see Appendix 1) up to:
    1. 10% Cu and 0.47g/t Au; and
  • Significant shallow historical drilling intercepts (see Appendix 2):
    1. 54.9m @ 1.1% Cu from 6.1m; and
  1. 9.2m @ 2.0% Cu from 39.6m

DevEx has prepared and lodged applications to drill Bogong with the NSW Resources Regulator.

2. Drilling and geophysics at the Junee Copper-GoldProject, located 60km north-west of the Bogong Project in the highly endowed copper-gold province of the Macquarie Arc. A recent assessment by the Geological Survey of New South Wales ('GSNSW1') concluded that rocks within the Junee Project are considered to be the southern extension of the Junee-Narromine Volcanic Belt, comprising porphyry intrusions that are contemporaneous with the intrusions at Cadia and Northparkes, and therefore prospective for porphyry copper-gold mineralisation. The Project remains underexplored with no drilling for over 20 years.

The Placement is being conducted at $0.08 per share ("New Shares") and comprises the following components:

  • The first tranche ("Tranche 1") of the Placement will raise $1.6 million (before costs) through the issue of approximately 19.96 million New Shares and will be completed using the Company's existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1. The Company expects the Tranche 1 New Shares to be issued on or about 4 October 2019;
  • The second tranche ("Tranche 2") of the Placement will be completed subject to obtaining shareholder approval at a general meeting scheduled for on or around 15 November 2019. Tranche 2 will result in the issue of approximately 37.4 million Shares to raise approximately $3.0 million (before costs). The Company expects that the Tranche 2 New Shares will be issued on or about 21 November 2019.

The Placement has been strongly supported by the Board, with the Directors agreeing to subscribe for approximately 7.3 million New Shares as part of Tranche 2 (for a total of $0.6 million), subject to the receipt of Shareholder approval.

The issue price of $0.08 per New Share represents a 12.5% discount to the last closing price of $0.09 on Wednesday, 25 September 2019.

The Placement has been arranged by Bell Potter Securities as lead manager.

Page | 2

Brendan Bradley

Managing Director

For further information, please contact:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Brendan Bradley, Managing Director

Nicholas Read

DevEx Resources Limited

Read Corporate

Telephone +61 8 9322 3990

Telephone: +61 8 9388 1474

REFERENCES

1 GSNSW East Riverina Mapping Project Some Highlights and Implications, Eastlake and Trigg.

COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT

The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration results is based on information compiled by DevEx Resources Limited and reviewed by Mr Brendan Bradley who is the Managing Director of the Company and a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Bradley has sufficient experience that is relevant to the styles of mineralisation, the types of deposits under consideration and to the activities undertaken to qualify as a Competent person as defined in the 2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Bradley consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results for the Bogong Project is extracted from the ASX announcement titled "Porphyry-hostedcopper-gold targets identified in maiden exploration program at Bogong Project, Lachlan Fold Belt, NSW" released on 1st August 2019 and "Copper-Gold Targets Identified at Bogong Project, NSW" released on the 22nd May 2018 which is available on www.devexresources.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the relevant original market announcement.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

This announcement contains forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements reflect current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future and assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions and strategies described in this announcement. No obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments.

Page | 3

Appendix 1. Bogong Project - DevEx Rockchip Summary

Sample_ID

East

North

Copper

Gold

Sample

Description

GDA 94

GDA94

%

g/t

Type

J000003

627548

6081323

10.65

0.28

Grab

Partially oxidised, felsic porphyry breccia w cpy-bor-chalcocite

J000004

627552

6081342

6.45

0.06

Outcrop

Fresh porphyry breccia with Cu sulphides (cpy-bor)

J000002

627496

6081298

5.39

0.01

Grab

Magnetic, Cu carbonate oxidised felsic volcanic/porphyry

J000007

627541

6081602

4.52

0.47

Grab

Bleached felsic porphyry breccia, weakly oxidised cpy veinlets

J000008

627537

6081601

2.32

0.11

Grab

Mod oxidised felsic porphyry breccia with dissm/veined cpy-

chalcocite

J000030

627550

6081353

2.01

0.16

Outcrop

Oxidised porphyry with secondary Cu mineralisation

J000028

627548

6081326

1.86

0.04

Grab

Quartz Vein with dissm chalcocite-cpy-bor veinlets

J000017

627449

6081627

1.21

0.13

Outcrop

Mafic to intermediate volcanic w dissm cpy-bor-chalcocite

J000029

627548

6081326

0.86

0.03

Grab

Quartz Vein with dissm chalcocite-cpy-bor veinlets

J000006

627537

6081575

0.83

0.02

Outcrop

Felsic porphyry with dissm cpy

J000020

627480

6081696

0.71

0.21

Grab

Intermediate to mafic volcanic w fg dissm Cu sulfides(Epidote

veins)

J000010

627532

6081604

0.67

0.02

Float

Qtz vein within Porphyry with cpy veins

J000009

627538

6081607

0.52

0.02

Grap

Felsic porphyry with cpy both dissm & veinlets

J000018

627478

6081718

0.10

0

Outcrop

Intermediate to mafic volcanic with minor cpy-py min in veins

J000019

627476

6081722

0.10

0

Outcrop

Fresh volcanic (silicified) minor veins of cpy-py

J000021

627524

6081717

0.04

0.01

Outcrop

Qtz vein, oxidised minerals within qtz vn stkwork.

J000026

627575

6081725

0.04

0

Float

Fine grained andesite - oxidised

J000011

627541

6081621

0.03

0

Outctop

Qtz vein with minor sulfides

J000024

627540

6081665

0.03

0.01

Outctop

Qtz vn, weakly pitted/vughy w mod int 2ndary Fe-ox.

J000001

579942

6119910

0.02

0.01

Outctop

Thin qtz veined ex-sulfideshem-magnetite, silicified.

J000005

627538

6081408

0.02

0

Outctop

Qtz vein with minor voids/pits.

J000013

627562

6081628

0.02

0

Outctop

Qtz vein stockwork. Weak sulfide content.

J000025

627514

6081664

0.02

0

Outctop

Foliated metased or metavolc? Weak sulfides

J000012

627541

6081630

0.01

0

Outctop

Qtz vein stockwork w oxised breccia textures.

J000014

627568

6081675

0.01

0

Float

Silicified qtz-fspar porphyry with strong qtz vein stockwork

J000015

627537

6081616

0.01

0

Float

Quartz vein with oxidised stained fractures.

J000022

627540

6081710

0.01

0

Outctop

Qtz vein stockwork and silicified felsic volcanic

J000023

627541

6081698

0.01

0

Outctop

Felsic volcanic, strongly sheared qtz veins

DevEx Rock Chip Samples from June 2019 Reconnaissance Mapping Programme. Sample descriptions are from field observations (Cu = copper, dissm = disseminated, cpy = chalcopyrite, bor = bornite). Samples are from outcrop and dumps (Grab).

Page | 4

Appendix 2. Bogong Project - Historical AOG Percussion Drilling (1974)

Hole_ID

East

North

Depth

Azimuth

Dip

Copper

Intercept1

From

To (m)

Interval

Cu (%)

GDA 94

GDA 94

(Magnetic)

(m)

PDH1

627512

6081311

61.0

80

-45

No significant intercepts

PDH2

627505

6081374

15.2

80

-45

0.0

3.1

3.1

0.12

PDH2A

627505

6081374

24.4

80

-58

0.0

3.1

3.1

0.28

21.3

24.4

3.1

0.113

PDH3

627500

6081435

33.5

80

-45

No significant intercepts

PDH4

627493

6081497

76.2

80

-45

No significant intercepts

21.3

27.4

6.1

0.18

PDH5

627489

6081559

76.2

80

-45

48.8

51.8

3.1

0.12

70.1

76.2

6.1

0.223

15.2

36.6

21.3

0.82

PDH6

627483

6081622

61.0

80

-45

including

18.3m @

0.91% Cu from 15.2m2

48.8

61.0

12.2

0.203

PDH7

627470

6081684

26.2

80

-45

0.0

18.3

18.3

0.17

PDH8

627465

6081684

61.0

0

-90

No significant intercepts

PDH9

627441

6081684

39.6

0

-90

0.0

18.3

18.3

0.43

36.6

39.6

3.0

0.123

PDH10

627426

6081684

39.6

0

-90

0.0

39.6

39.6

0.253

including 9.1m @ 0.39% Cu from 0m2

PDH11

627426

6081746

8.5

0

-90

No significant intercepts

PDH12

627442

6081747

6.1

0

-90

0.0

6.1

6.1

0.193

PDH13

627472

6081747

61.0

0

-90

0.0

3.1

3.1

0.13

PDH14

627457

6081746

10.7

0

-90

0.0

9.1

9.1

0.29

PDH15

627486

6081746

61.0

0

-90

No significant intercepts

PDH16

627501

6081622

61.0

0

-90

0.0

61.0

61.0

0.973

including 54.9m @ 1.06% Cu from 6.1m2

PDH17

627531

6081623

61.0

0

-90

15.2

57.9

42.7

0.58

including 9.2m @ 2.02% Cu from 39.6m2

PDH18

627500

6081684

30.5

0

-90

21.3

24.4

3.0

0.18

PDH19

627537

6081684

57.9

260

-45

0.0

9.1

9.1

0.23

54.9

57.9

3.1

0.123

PDH20

627546

6081749

61.0

0

-90

No significant intercepts

PDH21

627489

6081746

12.2

80

-45

No significant intercepts

PDH21A

627489

6081744

59.1

80

-45

39.6

42.7

3.1

0.20

PDH22

627378

6081746

1.8

0

-90

No significant intercepts

PDH23

627365

6081684

1.8

0

-90

No significant intercepts

PDH24

627455

6081682

7.3

0

-90

No significant intercepts

Page | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DevEx Resources Limited published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 23:57:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEVEX RESOURCES LTD
07:58pDEVEX RESOURCES : Placement
PU
07:58pDEVEX RESOURCES : Proposed Issue of Unlisted Options
PU
09/25DEVEX RESOURCES : Trading Halt
PU
09/15DEVEX RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
09/15DEVEX RESOURCES : Investor Presentation September 2019
PU
09/15DEVEX RESOURCES : Change in substantial holding
PU
09/10DEVEX RESOURCES : Junee Exploration Update
PU
09/09DEVEX RESOURCES : West Arnhem Exploration Update - Amended
PU
09/08DEVEX RESOURCES : West Arnhem Exploration Update
PU
08/08DEVEX RESOURCES : Change in substantial holding
PU
More news
Chart DEVEX RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Devex Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Brendan Bradley Managing Director & Director
Timothy Rupert Barr Goyder Executive Chairman
Richard Keith Hacker Non-Executive Director
Bryn Llywelyn Jones Non-Executive Director
Rebecca Broughton Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEVEX RESOURCES LTD-58.29%8
CAMECO CORP-17.31%3 798
PANGANG GROUP VNDM TM & RES CO LTD--.--%3 630
LARGO RESOURCES LTD-44.52%615
BUSHVELD MINERALS LIMITED-46.58%285
DENISON MINES CORP3.17%281
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group