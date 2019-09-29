Devex Resources : Placement 0 09/29/2019 | 07:58pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 30 September 2019 $4.6m capital raising to fast-track drilling of highly prospective porphyry copper-gold targets in NSW Proceeds to underpin maiden drilling programs at Bogong and Junee Copper-Gold Projects in the world-class Lachlan Fold Belt region HIGHLIGHTS DevEx to raise $4.6m (before costs) at an issue price of $0.08 by way of a two- tranche placement.

Funds will be used to accelerate exploration activities at the 100%-owned Bogong and Junee Projects in NSW, including: Drilling at the Bogong Project, designed to test shallow, drill-ready porphyry copper-gold targets; Drilling at the nearby Junee Project, following the recent identification of several additional large-scale porphyry copper-gold targets.

The Projects are strategically located in the Lachlan Fold Belt - a major geological province hosting several of Australia's largest deposits including Cadia-Ridgeway and Northparkes.

Cadia-Ridgeway and Northparkes. Drilling to commence as soon as possible at both projects. DevEx Resources Limited (ASX: DEV) ("DevEx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received firm commitments to raise a total of $4.6 million (before costs) through a two-tranche placement ("Placement") to sophisticated and professional investors to underpin an accelerated exploration program across its key copper-gold projects in the Lachlan Fold Belt of NSW. DevEx Managing Director Brendan Bradley said the proceeds of the well supported Placement would allow the Company to fast-track its maiden field exploration programs at the Bogong and Junee Projects, with ground geophysics programs already underway and drilling to commence as soon as possible. "We are very pleased with the response from investors to this capital raising, which reflects the quality of the exploration opportunities we have outlined and the significant level of interest in exploration for large-scalecopper-gold discoveries on the Eastern Seaboard of Australia," he said. !" # "$%&'(##%) #*#+) ,%,#$ - *. /%*#+) , "Our team has outlined some standout targets at both projects, which represent fresh discovery opportunities with virtually no modern drilling. We are looking forward to the receipt of results of both IP and EM geophysical programs currently underway which will assist in refining drill targets." The proceeds will be used to fund: 1. Drilling and geophysics at the Bogong Copper-GoldProject where the Company has identified an open-endedcopper-gold system with >500m of strike including: Porphyry-hosted copper-gold targets identified with copper-sulphides (chalcopyrite and bornite) at surface with rock chip results (see Appendix 1) up to: 10% Cu and 0.47g/t Au; and

Significant shallow historical drilling intercepts (see Appendix 2):

54.9m @ 1.1% Cu from 6.1m; and

9.2m @ 2.0% Cu from 39.6m DevEx has prepared and lodged applications to drill Bogong with the NSW Resources Regulator. 2. Drilling and geophysics at the Junee Copper-GoldProject, located 60km north-west of the Bogong Project in the highly endowed copper-gold province of the Macquarie Arc. A recent assessment by the Geological Survey of New South Wales ('GSNSW1') concluded that rocks within the Junee Project are considered to be the southern extension of the Junee-Narromine Volcanic Belt, comprising porphyry intrusions that are contemporaneous with the intrusions at Cadia and Northparkes, and therefore prospective for porphyry copper-gold mineralisation. The Project remains underexplored with no drilling for over 20 years. The Placement is being conducted at $0.08 per share ("New Shares") and comprises the following components: The first tranche (" Tranche 1 ") of the Placement will raise $1.6 million (before costs) through the issue of approximately 19.96 million New Shares and will be completed using the Company's existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1. The Company expects the Tranche 1 New Shares to be issued on or about 4 October 2019;

") of the Placement will raise $1.6 million (before costs) through the issue of approximately 19.96 million New Shares and will be completed using the Company's existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1. The Company expects the Tranche 1 New Shares to be issued on or about 4 October 2019; The second tranche (" Tranche 2 ") of the Placement will be completed subject to obtaining shareholder approval at a general meeting scheduled for on or around 15 November 2019. Tranche 2 will result in the issue of approximately 37.4 million Shares to raise approximately $3.0 million (before costs). The Company expects that the Tranche 2 New Shares will be issued on or about 21 November 2019. The Placement has been strongly supported by the Board, with the Directors agreeing to subscribe for approximately 7.3 million New Shares as part of Tranche 2 (for a total of $0.6 million), subject to the receipt of Shareholder approval. The issue price of $0.08 per New Share represents a 12.5% discount to the last closing price of $0.09 on Wednesday, 25 September 2019. The Placement has been arranged by Bell Potter Securities as lead manager. Page | 2 Brendan Bradley Managing Director For further information, please contact: For media inquiries, please contact: Brendan Bradley, Managing Director Nicholas Read DevEx Resources Limited Read Corporate Telephone +61 8 9322 3990 Telephone: +61 8 9388 1474 REFERENCES 1 GSNSW East Riverina Mapping Project Some Highlights and Implications, Eastlake and Trigg. COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration results is based on information compiled by DevEx Resources Limited and reviewed by Mr Brendan Bradley who is the Managing Director of the Company and a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Bradley has sufficient experience that is relevant to the styles of mineralisation, the types of deposits under consideration and to the activities undertaken to qualify as a Competent person as defined in the 2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Bradley consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears. The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results for the Bogong Project is extracted from the ASX announcement titled "Porphyry-hostedcopper-gold targets identified in maiden exploration program at Bogong Project, Lachlan Fold Belt, NSW" released on 1st August 2019 and "Copper-Gold Targets Identified at Bogong Project, NSW" released on the 22nd May 2018 which is available on www.devexresources.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the relevant original market announcement. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT This announcement contains forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements reflect current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future and assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions and strategies described in this announcement. No obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments. Page | 3 Appendix 1. Bogong Project - DevEx Rockchip Summary Sample_ID East North Copper Gold Sample Description GDA 94 GDA94 % g/t Type J000003 627548 6081323 10.65 0.28 Grab Partially oxidised, felsic porphyry breccia w cpy-bor-chalcocite J000004 627552 6081342 6.45 0.06 Outcrop Fresh porphyry breccia with Cu sulphides (cpy-bor) J000002 627496 6081298 5.39 0.01 Grab Magnetic, Cu carbonate oxidised felsic volcanic/porphyry J000007 627541 6081602 4.52 0.47 Grab Bleached felsic porphyry breccia, weakly oxidised cpy veinlets J000008 627537 6081601 2.32 0.11 Grab Mod oxidised felsic porphyry breccia with dissm/veined cpy- chalcocite J000030 627550 6081353 2.01 0.16 Outcrop Oxidised porphyry with secondary Cu mineralisation J000028 627548 6081326 1.86 0.04 Grab Quartz Vein with dissm chalcocite-cpy-bor veinlets J000017 627449 6081627 1.21 0.13 Outcrop Mafic to intermediate volcanic w dissm cpy-bor-chalcocite J000029 627548 6081326 0.86 0.03 Grab Quartz Vein with dissm chalcocite-cpy-bor veinlets J000006 627537 6081575 0.83 0.02 Outcrop Felsic porphyry with dissm cpy J000020 627480 6081696 0.71 0.21 Grab Intermediate to mafic volcanic w fg dissm Cu sulfides(Epidote veins) J000010 627532 6081604 0.67 0.02 Float Qtz vein within Porphyry with cpy veins J000009 627538 6081607 0.52 0.02 Grap Felsic porphyry with cpy both dissm & veinlets J000018 627478 6081718 0.10 0 Outcrop Intermediate to mafic volcanic with minor cpy-py min in veins J000019 627476 6081722 0.10 0 Outcrop Fresh volcanic (silicified) minor veins of cpy-py J000021 627524 6081717 0.04 0.01 Outcrop Qtz vein, oxidised minerals within qtz vn stkwork. J000026 627575 6081725 0.04 0 Float Fine grained andesite - oxidised J000011 627541 6081621 0.03 0 Outctop Qtz vein with minor sulfides J000024 627540 6081665 0.03 0.01 Outctop Qtz vn, weakly pitted/vughy w mod int 2ndary Fe-ox. J000001 579942 6119910 0.02 0.01 Outctop Thin qtz veined ex-sulfideshem-magnetite, silicified. J000005 627538 6081408 0.02 0 Outctop Qtz vein with minor voids/pits. J000013 627562 6081628 0.02 0 Outctop Qtz vein stockwork. Weak sulfide content. J000025 627514 6081664 0.02 0 Outctop Foliated metased or metavolc? Weak sulfides J000012 627541 6081630 0.01 0 Outctop Qtz vein stockwork w oxised breccia textures. J000014 627568 6081675 0.01 0 Float Silicified qtz-fspar porphyry with strong qtz vein stockwork J000015 627537 6081616 0.01 0 Float Quartz vein with oxidised stained fractures. J000022 627540 6081710 0.01 0 Outctop Qtz vein stockwork and silicified felsic volcanic J000023 627541 6081698 0.01 0 Outctop Felsic volcanic, strongly sheared qtz veins DevEx Rock Chip Samples from June 2019 Reconnaissance Mapping Programme. Sample descriptions are from field observations (Cu = copper, dissm = disseminated, cpy = chalcopyrite, bor = bornite). Samples are from outcrop and dumps (Grab). Page | 4 Appendix 2. Bogong Project - Historical AOG Percussion Drilling (1974) Hole_ID East North Depth Azimuth Dip Copper Intercept1 From To (m) Interval Cu (%) GDA 94 GDA 94 (Magnetic) (m) PDH1 627512 6081311 61.0 80 -45 No significant intercepts PDH2 627505 6081374 15.2 80 -45 0.0 3.1 3.1 0.12 PDH2A 627505 6081374 24.4 80 -58 0.0 3.1 3.1 0.28 21.3 24.4 3.1 0.113 PDH3 627500 6081435 33.5 80 -45 No significant intercepts PDH4 627493 6081497 76.2 80 -45 No significant intercepts 21.3 27.4 6.1 0.18 PDH5 627489 6081559 76.2 80 -45 48.8 51.8 3.1 0.12 70.1 76.2 6.1 0.223 15.2 36.6 21.3 0.82 PDH6 627483 6081622 61.0 80 -45 including 18.3m @ 0.91% Cu from 15.2m2 48.8 61.0 12.2 0.203 PDH7 627470 6081684 26.2 80 -45 0.0 18.3 18.3 0.17 PDH8 627465 6081684 61.0 0 -90 No significant intercepts PDH9 627441 6081684 39.6 0 -90 0.0 18.3 18.3 0.43 36.6 39.6 3.0 0.123 PDH10 627426 6081684 39.6 0 -90 0.0 39.6 39.6 0.253 including 9.1m @ 0.39% Cu from 0m2 PDH11 627426 6081746 8.5 0 -90 No significant intercepts PDH12 627442 6081747 6.1 0 -90 0.0 6.1 6.1 0.193 PDH13 627472 6081747 61.0 0 -90 0.0 3.1 3.1 0.13 PDH14 627457 6081746 10.7 0 -90 0.0 9.1 9.1 0.29 PDH15 627486 6081746 61.0 0 -90 No significant intercepts PDH16 627501 6081622 61.0 0 -90 0.0 61.0 61.0 0.973 including 54.9m @ 1.06% Cu from 6.1m2 PDH17 627531 6081623 61.0 0 -90 15.2 57.9 42.7 0.58 including 9.2m @ 2.02% Cu from 39.6m2 PDH18 627500 6081684 30.5 0 -90 21.3 24.4 3.0 0.18 PDH19 627537 6081684 57.9 260 -45 0.0 9.1 9.1 0.23 54.9 57.9 3.1 0.123 PDH20 627546 6081749 61.0 0 -90 No significant intercepts PDH21 627489 6081746 12.2 80 -45 No significant intercepts PDH21A 627489 6081744 59.1 80 -45 39.6 42.7 3.1 0.20 PDH22 627378 6081746 1.8 0 -90 No significant intercepts PDH23 627365 6081684 1.8 0 -90 No significant intercepts PDH24 627455 6081682 7.3 0 -90 No significant intercepts Page | 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer DevEx Resources Limited published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 23:57:05 UTC 0 Latest news on DEVEX RESOURCES LTD 07:58p DEVEX RESOURCES : Placement PU 07:58p DEVEX RESOURCES : Proposed Issue of Unlisted Options PU 09/25 DEVEX RESOURCES : Trading Halt PU 09/15 DEVEX RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice PU 09/15 DEVEX RESOURCES : Investor Presentation September 2019 PU 09/15 DEVEX RESOURCES : Change in substantial holding PU 09/10 DEVEX RESOURCES : Junee Exploration Update PU 09/09 DEVEX RESOURCES : West Arnhem Exploration Update - Amended PU 09/08 DEVEX RESOURCES : West Arnhem Exploration Update PU 08/08 DEVEX RESOURCES : Change in substantial holding PU