Devex Resources : Proposed Issue of Unlisted Options

The Manager
Level 40 Central Park
152‐158 St Georges Terrace
Perth WA 6000
Dear Sir
Proposed Issue of Unlisted Options pursuant to Employee Incentive Scheme
DevEx Resources Limited (ASX: DEV) ("DevEx" or the "Company") advises that the Board has resolved to issue a total of 6,750,000 unlisted options to Directors of the Company under the terms and conditions of the Company's Employee Incentive Scheme as set out below.
The issue of options to Directors is subject to shareholder approval at the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting in late November 2019. The Company provides the following information in relation to the proposed issue.
|
|
Brendan Bradley
|
Tim Goyder, Richard Hacker
|
|
|
and Bryn Jones
|
Number proposed to be
|
3,000,000
|
1,250,000 each
|
issued
|
|
(3,750,000 in total)
|
Principle terms
|
The unlisted Share Options will
|
be issued under the terms and
|
|
conditions of the Company's Employee Incentive Plan
|
Exercise Price
|
$0.135
|
$0.135
|
Vesting
|
50% in 12 months
|
Immediately
|
|
50% in 24 months
|
|
Expiry Date
|
28 November 2022
The exercise price represents a premium of 50% to the Company's closing price of $0.09 on 25 September 2019.
Yours faithfully
Rebecca Broughton
