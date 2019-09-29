Log in
DEVEX RESOURCES LTD

(DEV)
Devex Resources : Proposed Issue of Unlisted Options

09/29/2019 | 07:58pm EDT

T: +61 (0) 8 9322 3990

30 September 2019F: +61 (0) 8 9322 5800 E: info@devexresources.com.au

W: www.devexresources.com.au

The Manager

Level 40 Central Park

152‐158 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Dear Sir

Proposed Issue of Unlisted Options pursuant to Employee Incentive Scheme

DevEx Resources Limited (ASX: DEV) ("DevEx" or the "Company") advises that the Board has resolved to issue a total of 6,750,000 unlisted options to Directors of the Company under the terms and conditions of the Company's Employee Incentive Scheme as set out below.

The issue of options to Directors is subject to shareholder approval at the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting in late November 2019. The Company provides the following information in relation to the proposed issue.

Brendan Bradley

Tim Goyder, Richard Hacker

and Bryn Jones

Number proposed to be

3,000,000

1,250,000 each

issued

(3,750,000 in total)

Principle terms

The unlisted Share Options will

be issued under the terms and

conditions of the Company's Employee Incentive Plan

Exercise Price

$0.135

$0.135

Vesting

50% in 12 months

Immediately

50% in 24 months

Expiry Date

28 November 2022

The exercise price represents a premium of 50% to the Company's closing price of $0.09 on 25 September 2019.

Yours faithfully

Rebecca Broughton

DevEx Resources Limited ABN: 74 009 799 553

Level 2, 1292 Hay Street, West Perth WA 6005, Australia

GPO Box 2890, Perth WA 6001

Disclaimer

DevEx Resources Limited published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 23:57:05 UTC
