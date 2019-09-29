Devex Resources : Proposed Issue of Unlisted Options

T: +61 (0) 8 9322 3990

Proposed Issue of Unlisted Options pursuant to Employee Incentive Scheme

DevEx Resources Limited (ASX: DEV) ("DevEx" or the "Company") advises that the Board has resolved to issue a total of 6,750,000 unlisted options to Directors of the Company under the terms and conditions of the Company's Employee Incentive Scheme as set out below.

The issue of options to Directors is subject to shareholder approval at the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting in late November 2019. The Company provides the following information in relation to the proposed issue.

Brendan Bradley Tim Goyder, Richard Hacker and Bryn Jones Number proposed to be 3,000,000 1,250,000 each issued (3,750,000 in total) Principle terms The unlisted Share Options will be issued under the terms and conditions of the Company's Employee Incentive Plan Exercise Price $0.135 $0.135 Vesting 50% in 12 months Immediately 50% in 24 months Expiry Date 28 November 2022

The exercise price represents a premium of 50% to the Company's closing price of $0.09 on 25 September 2019.

