Devex Resources : Prospectus for Non Renounceable Issue

THIS PROSPECTUS IS ALSO BEING ISSUED FOR AN OFFER OF ANY SHORTFALL UNDER THE RIGHTS ISSUE ON THE TERMS SET OUT IN SECTION 1.2 OF THE PROSPECTUS (''SHORTFALL OFFER'').

THIS PROSPECTUS IS BEING ISSUED FOR A NON-RENOUNCEABLEPRO-RATA OFFER TO ELIGIBLE SHAREHOLDERS ON THE BASIS OF ONE NEW SHARE FOR EVERY FOUR SHARES HELD ON THE RECORD DATE AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF $0.04 EACH TO RAISE UP TO APPROXIMATELY $1.05 MILLION.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This Prospectus is dated 12 April 2019 and was lodged with the ASIC on that date with the consent of all Directors. Neither ASIC nor ASX nor their respective officers take any responsibility for the contents of this Prospectus.

No Shares will be issued on the basis of this Prospectus any later than 13 months after the date of this Prospectus (being the expiry date of this Prospectus).

A copy of this Prospectus is available for inspection at the registered office of the Company at Level 2, 1292 Hay Street, West Perth, Western Australia, during normal business hours. The Company will provide a copy of this Prospectus to any person on request. The Company will also provide copies of other documents on request (see Section 5.4).

The Shares offered by this Prospectus should be considered speculative. Please refer to Section 4 for details relating to investment risks.

Acceptances of Shares under the Entitlement Offer can only be submitted on an original Entitlement and Acceptance Form sent with a copy of this Prospectus by the Company. The Entitlement and Acceptance Form sets out an Eligible Shareholder's entitlement to participate in the Entitlement Offer. If acceptance is by BPAY there is no need to return the original Entitlement and Acceptance Form. Applications for Shortfall Shares must be made on the separate section on the Entitlement and Acceptance Form sent with this Prospectus. The issue of Shortfall Shares is at the discretion of the Directors, in accordance with the allocation policy outlined in Section 1.2.

Revenues and expenditures disclosed in this Prospectus are recognised exclusive of the amount of goods and services tax, unless otherwise disclosed. No person is authorised to give any information or to make any representation in connection with the Offer which is not contained in this Prospectus. Any information or representation not so contained may not be relied on as having been authorised by the Company in connection with the Offer.

No action has been taken to permit the offer of Shares under this Prospectus in any jurisdiction other than Australia.

The distribution of this Prospectus in jurisdictions outside Australia may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this document comes should seek advice on and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of those laws. This Prospectus does not constitute an offer of Shares in any jurisdiction where, or to any person to whom, it would be unlawful to issue this Prospectus.

This document is important and should be read in its entirety before deciding to participate in the Offer. This does not take into account the investment objectives, financial or taxation, or particular needs of any Applicant. Before making any investment in the Company, each Applicant should consider whether such an investment is appropriate to his/her particular needs, and considering their individual risk profile for speculative investments, investment objectives and individual financial circumstances. Each Applicant should consult his/her stockbroker, solicitor, accountant or other professional adviser without delay. Some of the risk factors that should be considered by potential investors are outlined in Section 4. Definitions of certain terms used in this Prospectus are contained in Section 7 All references to currency are to Australian dollars and all references to time are to WST unless otherwise indicated.