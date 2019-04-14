Devex Resources : Prospectus for Non Renounceable Issue

DEVEX RESOURCES LIMITED
ACN 009 799 553
PROSPECTUS
THIS PROSPECTUS IS BEING ISSUED FOR A NON-RENOUNCEABLEPRO-RATA OFFER TO ELIGIBLE SHAREHOLDERS ON THE BASIS OF ONE NEW SHARE FOR EVERY FOUR SHARES HELD ON THE RECORD DATE AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF $0.04 EACH TO RAISE UP TO APPROXIMATELY $1.05 MILLION.
THIS PROSPECTUS IS ALSO BEING ISSUED FOR AN OFFER OF ANY SHORTFALL UNDER THE RIGHTS ISSUE ON THE TERMS SET OUT IN SECTION 1.2 OF THE PROSPECTUS (''SHORTFALL OFFER'').
THIS IS AN IMPORTANT DOCUMENT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. IT SHOULD BE READ IN ITS ENTIRETY.
IF YOU ARE IN DOUBT ABOUT WHAT TO DO, YOU SHOULD CONSULT YOUR PROFESSIONAL ADVISER WITHOUT DELAY.
THE SHARES OFFERED IN CONNECTION WITH THIS PROSPECTUS ARE OF A SPECULATIVE NATURE.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
This Prospectus is dated 12 April 2019 and was lodged with the ASIC on that date with the consent of all Directors. Neither ASIC nor ASX nor their respective officers take any responsibility for the contents of this Prospectus.
No Shares will be issued on the basis of this Prospectus any later than 13 months after the date of this Prospectus (being the expiry date of this Prospectus).
A copy of this Prospectus is available for inspection at the registered office of the Company at Level 2, 1292 Hay Street, West Perth, Western Australia, during normal business hours. The Company will provide a copy of this Prospectus to any person on request. The Company will also provide copies of other documents on request (see Section 5.4).
The Shares offered by this Prospectus should be considered speculative. Please refer to Section 4 for details relating to investment risks.
Acceptances of Shares under the Entitlement Offer can only be submitted on an original Entitlement and Acceptance Form sent with a copy of this Prospectus by the Company. The Entitlement and Acceptance Form sets out an Eligible Shareholder's entitlement to participate in the Entitlement Offer. If acceptance is by BPAY there is no need to return the original Entitlement and Acceptance Form. Applications for Shortfall Shares must be made on the separate section on the Entitlement and Acceptance Form sent with this Prospectus. The issue of Shortfall Shares is at the discretion of the Directors, in accordance with the allocation policy outlined in Section 1.2.
Revenues and expenditures disclosed in this Prospectus are recognised exclusive of the amount of goods and services tax, unless otherwise disclosed. No person is authorised to give any information or to make any representation in connection with the Offer which is not contained in this Prospectus. Any information or representation not so contained may not be relied on as having been authorised by the Company in connection with the Offer.
No action has been taken to permit the offer of Shares under this Prospectus in any jurisdiction other than Australia.
The distribution of this Prospectus in jurisdictions outside Australia may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this document comes should seek advice on and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of those laws. This Prospectus does not constitute an offer of Shares in any jurisdiction where, or to any person to whom, it would be unlawful to issue this Prospectus.
This document is important and should be read in its entirety before deciding to participate in the Offer. This does not take into account the investment objectives, financial or taxation, or particular needs of any Applicant. Before making any investment in the Company, each Applicant should consider whether such an investment is appropriate to his/her particular needs, and considering their individual risk profile for speculative investments, investment objectives and individual financial circumstances. Each Applicant should consult his/her stockbroker, solicitor, accountant or other professional adviser without delay. Some of the risk factors that should be considered by potential investors are outlined in Section 4. Definitions of certain terms used in this Prospectus are contained in Section 7 All references to currency are to Australian dollars and all references to time are to WST unless otherwise indicated.
CORPORATE DIRECTORY
|
Directors
|
|
Share Registry*
|
Mr Timothy Goyder
|
Chairman
|
Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited
|
Mr Brendan Bradley
|
Managing Director
|
Level 11
|
Mr Bryn Jones
|
Non-Executive Director
|
172 St Georges Terrace
|
Mr Richard Hacker
|
Non-Executive Director
|
Perth WA 6000
|
Company Secretary
|
|
Lawyers
|
Ms Rebecca Broughton
|
|
Bellanhouse
|
|
|
Level 19, Alluvion
|
Registered Office
|
|
58 Mounts Bay Road
|
Level 2
|
|
Perth WA 6000
|
1292 Hay Street
|
|
|
West Perth WA 6005
|
|
Lead Manager
|
|
|
Bell Potter Securities Limited
|
Telephone:
|
+61 (8) 9322 3990
|
Level 37, Exchange Plaza
|
Fax:
|
+61 (8) 9322 5800
|
2 The Esplanade
|
Email:
|
info@devexresources.com
|
Perth WA 6000
|
|
.au
|
|
|
|
Auditor*
|
|
|
HLB Mann Judd
|
|
|
Level 4, 130 Stirling Street
|
|
|
Perth WA 6000
|
|
|
ASX Code: DEV
|
|
|
Website: www.devexresources.com.au
*These entities are included for information purposes only. They have not been involved in the preparation of this prospectus.
INDICATIVE TIMETABLE FOR ENTITLEMENT OFFER
|
Lodgement of Appendix 3B and Prospectus with ASX
|
Pre-market on 15 April
|
Notice of Entitlement Offer sent to Optionholders
|
2019
|
|
|
|
Notice of Entitlement Offer sent to Shareholders
|
16 April 2019
|
|
|
Shares quoted on an ''EX'' basis
|
17 April 2019
|
|
|
Record Date for determining Entitlements
|
18 April 2019
|
|
|
Prospectus and Entitlement and Acceptance Form
|
26 April 2019
|
despatched to Eligible Shareholders
|
|
|
|
Last day to extend the offer closing date
|
8 May 2019
|
|
|
Closing Date of Entitlement Offer*
|
13 May 2019
|
|
|
Shares quoted on a deferred settlement basis
|
14 May 2019
|
|
|
Notification of shortfall
|
16 May 2019
|
|
|
Anticipated date for issue of Shares
|
20 May 2019
|
Deferred settlement trading ends
|
|
|
|
Anticipated date for commencement of Shares trading on
|
21 May 2019
|
a normal settlement basis
|
|
|
*The Directors may extend the Closing Date by giving at least three (3) Business Days' notice to ASX prior to the Closing Date. As such the date the Shares issued under the Entitlement Offer are expected to commence trading on ASX may vary.
|
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
|
Section
|
|
Page No.
|
1.
|
Details of the Offer .................................................................
|
1
|
2.
|
Action required by Shareholders...............................................
|
10
|
3.
|
Effect of the Offer ................................................................
|
13
|
4.
|
Risk Factors ........................................................................
|
16
|
5.
|
Additional information ...........................................................
|
23
|
6.
|
Directors' Statement and Consent .............................................
|
32
|
7.
|
Definitions ..........................................................................
|
33
