Devex Resources : Prospectus for Non Renounceable Issue

04/14/2019 | 07:08pm EDT

DEVEX RESOURCES LIMITED

ACN 009 799 553

PROSPECTUS

THIS PROSPECTUS IS BEING ISSUED FOR A NON-RENOUNCEABLEPRO-RATA OFFER TO ELIGIBLE SHAREHOLDERS ON THE BASIS OF ONE NEW SHARE FOR EVERY FOUR SHARES HELD ON THE RECORD DATE AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF $0.04 EACH TO RAISE UP TO APPROXIMATELY $1.05 MILLION.

THIS PROSPECTUS IS ALSO BEING ISSUED FOR AN OFFER OF ANY SHORTFALL UNDER THE RIGHTS ISSUE ON THE TERMS SET OUT IN SECTION 1.2 OF THE PROSPECTUS (''SHORTFALL OFFER'').

THIS IS AN IMPORTANT DOCUMENT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. IT SHOULD BE READ IN ITS ENTIRETY.

IF YOU ARE IN DOUBT ABOUT WHAT TO DO, YOU SHOULD CONSULT YOUR PROFESSIONAL ADVISER WITHOUT DELAY.

THE SHARES OFFERED IN CONNECTION WITH THIS PROSPECTUS ARE OF A SPECULATIVE NATURE.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This Prospectus is dated 12 April 2019 and was lodged with the ASIC on that date with the consent of all Directors. Neither ASIC nor ASX nor their respective officers take any responsibility for the contents of this Prospectus.

No Shares will be issued on the basis of this Prospectus any later than 13 months after the date of this Prospectus (being the expiry date of this Prospectus).

A copy of this Prospectus is available for inspection at the registered office of the Company at Level 2, 1292 Hay Street, West Perth, Western Australia, during normal business hours. The Company will provide a copy of this Prospectus to any person on request. The Company will also provide copies of other documents on request (see Section 5.4).

The Shares offered by this Prospectus should be considered speculative. Please refer to Section 4 for details relating to investment risks.

Acceptances of Shares under the Entitlement Offer can only be submitted on an original Entitlement and Acceptance Form sent with a copy of this Prospectus by the Company. The Entitlement and Acceptance Form sets out an Eligible Shareholder's entitlement to participate in the Entitlement Offer. If acceptance is by BPAY there is no need to return the original Entitlement and Acceptance Form. Applications for Shortfall Shares must be made on the separate section on the Entitlement and Acceptance Form sent with this Prospectus. The issue of Shortfall Shares is at the discretion of the Directors, in accordance with the allocation policy outlined in Section 1.2.

Revenues and expenditures disclosed in this Prospectus are recognised exclusive of the amount of goods and services tax, unless otherwise disclosed. No person is authorised to give any information or to make any representation in connection with the Offer which is not contained in this Prospectus. Any information or representation not so contained may not be relied on as having been authorised by the Company in connection with the Offer.

No action has been taken to permit the offer of Shares under this Prospectus in any jurisdiction other than Australia.

The distribution of this Prospectus in jurisdictions outside Australia may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this document comes should seek advice on and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of those laws. This Prospectus does not constitute an offer of Shares in any jurisdiction where, or to any person to whom, it would be unlawful to issue this Prospectus.

This document is important and should be read in its entirety before deciding to participate in the Offer. This does not take into account the investment objectives, financial or taxation, or particular needs of any Applicant. Before making any investment in the Company, each Applicant should consider whether such an investment is appropriate to his/her particular needs, and considering their individual risk profile for speculative investments, investment objectives and individual financial circumstances. Each Applicant should consult his/her stockbroker, solicitor, accountant or other professional adviser without delay. Some of the risk factors that should be considered by potential investors are outlined in Section 4. Definitions of certain terms used in this Prospectus are contained in Section 7 All references to currency are to Australian dollars and all references to time are to WST unless otherwise indicated.

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

Directors

Share Registry*

Mr Timothy Goyder

Chairman

Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited

Mr Brendan Bradley

Managing Director

Level 11

Mr Bryn Jones

Non-Executive Director

172 St Georges Terrace

Mr Richard Hacker

Non-Executive Director

Perth WA 6000

Company Secretary

Lawyers

Ms Rebecca Broughton

Bellanhouse

Level 19, Alluvion

Registered Office

58 Mounts Bay Road

Level 2

Perth WA 6000

1292 Hay Street

West Perth WA 6005

Lead Manager

Bell Potter Securities Limited

Telephone:

+61 (8) 9322 3990

Level 37, Exchange Plaza

Fax:

+61 (8) 9322 5800

2 The Esplanade

Email:

info@devexresources.com

Perth WA 6000

.au

Auditor*

HLB Mann Judd

Level 4, 130 Stirling Street

Perth WA 6000

ASX Code: DEV

Website: www.devexresources.com.au

*These entities are included for information purposes only. They have not been involved in the preparation of this prospectus.

INDICATIVE TIMETABLE FOR ENTITLEMENT OFFER

Lodgement of Appendix 3B and Prospectus with ASX

Pre-market on 15 April

Notice of Entitlement Offer sent to Optionholders

2019

Notice of Entitlement Offer sent to Shareholders

16 April 2019

Shares quoted on an ''EX'' basis

17 April 2019

Record Date for determining Entitlements

18 April 2019

Prospectus and Entitlement and Acceptance Form

26 April 2019

despatched to Eligible Shareholders

Last day to extend the offer closing date

8 May 2019

Closing Date of Entitlement Offer*

13 May 2019

Shares quoted on a deferred settlement basis

14 May 2019

Notification of shortfall

16 May 2019

Anticipated date for issue of Shares

20 May 2019

Deferred settlement trading ends

Anticipated date for commencement of Shares trading on

21 May 2019

a normal settlement basis

*The Directors may extend the Closing Date by giving at least three (3) Business Days' notice to ASX prior to the Closing Date. As such the date the Shares issued under the Entitlement Offer are expected to commence trading on ASX may vary.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Section

Page No.

1.

Details of the Offer .................................................................

1

2.

Action required by Shareholders...............................................

10

3.

Effect of the Offer ................................................................

13

4.

Risk Factors ........................................................................

16

5.

Additional information ...........................................................

23

6.

Directors' Statement and Consent .............................................

32

7.

Definitions ..........................................................................

33

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DevEx Resources Limited published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2019 23:07:04 UTC
