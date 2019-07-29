Devex Resources : Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Reports

30 July 2019 Activities Report for the Quarter Ended 30th June 2019 HIGHLIGHTS West Arnhem-Nabarlek Uranium Copper-Gold Project, NT Potential to discover a large, high-grade Coronation Hill "type" uranium-gold-PGE deposit identified at the U40 Prospect following a technical review.

high-grade Coronation Hill "type" uranium-gold-PGE deposit identified at the U40 Prospect following a technical review. Both U40 and Nabarlek represent high-gradeuranium-copper-gold-platinum palladium (U-Cu-Au-PGE) drill targets that lie beneath known high-grade mineralisation.

high-gradeuranium-copper-gold-platinum palladium (U-Cu-Au-PGE) drill targets that lie beneath known high-grade mineralisation. DevEx successfully secured up to $98,822 in funding towards its planned drilling campaign as part of the Northern Territory Government's Resourcing the Territory Initiative.

Reverse Circulation (RC) and diamond drilling commenced at the Nabarlek and U40 Prospects towards the end of the quarter.

The drilling program, which comprised 11 holes for a total of ~2,900m, was completed on schedule at the end of July, with assay results expected by mid-late August. Bogong Copper-Gold Project, NSW Maiden exploration field campaign commenced in June 2019. Preliminary rock chip sampling and mapping recently completed at Bogong, with results currently being compiled. Junee Copper-Gold Project, NSW New mapping and geochemical sampling program commenced at the recently identified prospects (including Riversdale North), together with continued mapping and surface geochemistry at the Billabong Creek Prospect.

Results expected to be compiled in August 2019. Dundas Lithium Project, WA Preparations for an Aboriginal Heritage Survey covering the 2km long lithium auger anomaly during the quarter saw completion of the survey in July. It is anticipated that the survey report will clear the way for drilling of this prospective 2km-long anomaly. Corporate Non-renounceable Rights Issue closed oversubscribed on 13 May 2019, with applications in excess of $1.19 million received from existing shareholders. www.devexresources.com.au T: +61 (0) 8 9322 3990 DevEx Resources Limited F: +61 (0) 8 9322 5800 Level 2, 1292 Hay Street, West Perth WA 6005, E: info@devexresources.com.au Australia

Quarter Overview The Company has been highly active during the June Quarter, with exploration and drilling campaigns progressed across three key projects. DevEx completed the drilling program at the West Arnhem- Nabarlek Project in the Northern Territory subsequent to quarter-end, while also commencing a maiden field exploration campaign at the Bogong Copper-Gold Project in NSW. Further exploration progress was achieved at the highly prospective Junee Copper-Gold Project in NSW, with the DevEx team on the ground expanding the large-scale fieldwork program. Positive developments during the quarter at the Dundas Lithium-Gold Project in WA have also seen the Company progress towards an Aboriginal Heritage Survey, which was completed in July. 1. West Arnhem-Nabarlek Project, NT (100%) Drilling commenced during the quarter at the prospective Nabarlek and U40 Prospects. The two prospects are located within the 100%-owned West Arnhem-Nabarlek Project in the world-class Alligators Rivers Uranium Province (ARUP), in the Northern Territory. The planned 11-hole Reverse Circulation (RC) and diamond drilling program, totalling ~2,900m, was designed to test several high-gradeU-Cu-Au-PGE drill targets at Nabarlek, U40 and U40 South. The drill rig began operations at the Nabarlek Prospect, before relocating to the U40 Prospect. Logging and sampling of all holes at both Nabarlek and U40 is now complete. Samples have been submitted to the laboratory for analysis, with assay results expected by mid-late August. Figure 1: DDH1's Reverse Circulation/Diamond Drill Rig in operation at the Nabarlek Prospect. Page | 2

Nabarlek Prospect - Background The project is centred around the historical Nabarlek Mine, Australia's highest-grade uranium mine, with previous open pit production of 24Mlbs of U3O8 at a grade of 1.84% U3O8 (see Figure 2). The current drilling program at the Nabarlek Prospect follows on from the previous identification of an Induced Polarisation ('IP') anomaly beneath the historical Nabarlek Mine (see ASX announcement on 9th October 2018). The anomaly is interpreted to represent alteration associated with the feeder system of the Nabarlek mineralisation, and is an attractive target with the potential to host high-grade uranium mineralisation comparable to that seen in the historical open pit. U40 Prospect - Background Drilling at the nearby U40 Prospect is designed to test an IP anomaly that lies beneath a pod of high- grade U-Cu-Au-PGE mineralisation (see ASX announcement on 12th September 2018). A technical review by the Company has identified strong similarities between the U40 Prospect and the high-grade Coronation Hill Uranium-Gold-Platinum-Palladium deposit (see ASX announcement on 9 May 2019). Figure 2: Alligator Rivers Uranium Province - West Arnhem Project Location showing U40 and Nabarlek Prospects. Page | 3

NT Government Co-Funding During the quarter, the Company received collaborative funding of up to $98,822 towards the drilling program as part of the Northern Territory Government's Resourcing the Territory Initiative. The grants provide co-funding of 50% towards direct drilling costs for two deep diamond holes at Nabarlek and U40 and allow the Company to execute cost effective exploration on these highly prospective targets. 2. Bogong Copper-Gold Project, NSW (100%) The Company commenced field-based exploration activities at the Bogong Copper-Gold Project in June 2019. The first stage of preliminary rock chip sampling and mapping program in the immediate area surrounding the main Bogong workings has now been completed, with mapping and assay results currently being compiled. This fieldwork will form part of a larger project-scale campaign, with further sampling and ground IP geophysics planned to assist with the definition of drill targets. Project Background The Company previously announced the results of its review of historical exploration at the Bogong Copper-Gold Project (see ASX Announcement on 22nd May 2018). This review identified significant shallow copper sulphide mineralisation from historical percussion drilling in 1974 (Figure 3) including: 54.9 metres @ 1.06% copper from 6.1 metres in hole 16; 9.2 metres @ 2.02% copper from 39.6 metres in hole 17; and o 18.3 metres @ 0.91% copper from 15.2 metres in hole 6. This drilling targeted the area beneath old copper workings and remains poorly tested at depth and to the north. No modern geophysics has been carried out on the project. Figure 3: Summary cross-section of drilling by AOG Minerals. Copper intercepts are reported as down-hole lengths as true widths are not known. Copper mineralisation comprising chalcopyrite and bornite is reported to be hosted by a felsic rhyodacite. Page | 4

The Company considers that the Bogong Project is largely untested for economic deposits of copper and gold mineralisation. The broad widths of mineralisation intersected historically, and the association with a felsic host rock, are seen as positive indicators for the presence of a significant copper system. The application of modern geophysics such as ground-based Induced Polarisation surveys would map the potential of the sub-surface copper system around the historical drill-hole intercepts. Figure 4: Summary of significant copper drill-hole intercepts and soil anomalies as previously reported by AOG Minerals. Copper intercepts are reported as down-hole lengths as true widths are not known. Later rock-chip sampling by a previous explorer demonstrates a relationship between gold and copper. 3. Dundas Lithium-Gold Project, WA DevEx progressed discussions with the Ngadju People during the quarter, allowing the Company to complete an Aboriginal Heritage Survey in late July. The Survey was undertaken over the main area covering the previously identified standout 2km-long coincident lithium and beryllium auger anomaly within the Dundas Project, which is located near Norseman, Western Australia. A report is being finalised by the Ngadju and expected in early August. The report is anticipated to clear the way for the Company to progress towards a drilling program to test this 2km-long anomaly. Page | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.