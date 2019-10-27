Devex Resources : Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Reports

28 October 2019 Activities Report for the Quarter Ended 30th September 2019 HIGHLIGHTS Bogong Copper-Gold Project, NSW Maiden mapping and rock chip sampling campaign returned assays of up to 10% copper and 0.47g/t gold, with mineralisation extending over 500 metres of strike, prompting a decision to fast-track towards geophysics and drilling.

with mineralisation extending over 500 metres of strike, prompting a decision to fast-track towards geophysics and drilling. Maiden Induced Polarisation (IP) Survey commenced during the quarter, with strong IP anomalies located subsequent to quarter-end beneath historical intercepts, including: 54.9m @ 1.1% Cu from 6.1m; and o 9.2m @ 2.0% Cu from 39.6m

Diamond drilling program commenced subsequent to quarter-end, designed to test significant, shallow historical copper drill intercepts plus the newly-identified IP anomaly.

subsequent to quarter-end, designed to test significant, shallow historical copper drill intercepts plus the newly-identified IP anomaly. The results collectively provide strong evidence for a potential large-scale, porphyry copper- gold system, with no exploration conducted within the Bogong Project area for over 45 years. Junee Copper-Gold Project, NSW Further significant copper, gold and base metal mineralisation identified by mapping and rock chip sampling at the Billabong Creek and Riverdale North Prospects.

Assays and mapping identified oxidised chalcopyrite associated with epidote veins and alteration, including a gold and base metal gossan assaying 2.81g/t Au, 0.4% Cu and 1.3%

Pb .

Pb Mineralisation and alteration shows similarity to other large-scale porphyry copper-gold systems within the Macquarie Arc.

within the Macquarie Arc. Follow-up testing including IP geophysics is scheduled for Q4 2019 and will be used to prioritise drill targets. West Arnhem-Nabarlek Uranium Copper-Gold Project, NT New drilling program confirmed anomalous uranium mineralisation beneath the historical Nabarlek Mine and at the U40 Prospect.

Review of historical EM data now underway to refine targets for further drilling. Dundas Lithium Project, WA Aboriginal Heritage survey report received clearing the way for the Company to progress towards drilling a 2km-long lithium auger anomaly in FY2020.

Corporate Successful $4.6 million capital raising (before costs) completed at an issue price of $0.08 by way of a two-tranche placement. Tranche 2 placement of $3.0m (before costs) is subject to shareholder approval at a General Meeting scheduled for 15 November 2019. Proceeds are being used to fast-track maiden drilling programs at the Bogong and Junee Copper-Gold Projects.

two-tranche placement. Tranche 2 placement of $3.0m (before costs) is subject to shareholder approval at a General Meeting scheduled for 15 November 2019. Proceeds are being used to fast-track maiden drilling programs at the Bogong and Junee Copper-Gold Projects. Appointment of Mr Chris Torrey as Chief Geologist - New South Wales to fast track the Junee and Bogong Projects and further strengthen the Company's NSW porphyry copper-gold expertise. Quarter Overview The Company successfully raised $4.6 million (before costs and with $3.0m subject to shareholder approval) to underpin an accelerated exploration program across its key copper-gold projects in the Lachlan Fold Belt of NSW. The Bogong and Junee Copper-Gold Projects represent a fresh opportunity for the Company, with no systematic exploration conducted at either project for decades. These projects jointly underpin DevEx's porphyry copper-gold exploration strategy in New South Wales and will remain a major focus for the quarter ahead. Figure 1: The Bogong and Junee Copper-Gold Projects are strategically located within the Lachlan Fold Belt of New South Wales. Page | 2

1. Bogong Copper-Gold Project, NSW (100%) The Company's maiden exploration program at the Bogong Copper-Gold Project continued during the September Quarter, identifying significant copper sulphides (chalcopyrite and bornite) associated with a porphyry (diorite) intrusion. New rock chip results from both outcrop and historical shafts returned individual values of up to 10% copper and 0.47g/t gold (Figure 2 and Appendix 3). The Company's mapping and rock chip results, combined with historical soil geochemistry, point to an open-ended copper system extending over more than 500m of strike and approximately 100m width. Figure 2: June 2019 outcrop mapping and rock chip sampling from Bogong Prospect underlain by historical copper-in-soil geochemistry by AOG Minerals. The strong copper sulphide association with a porphyry diorite intrusion justified the prompt commencement of a maiden geophysics program during the quarter, with results released subsequent to quarter-end. A dipole-dipole Induced Polarisation (IP) survey was completed in the same area, showing a significant chargeability IP anomaly beneath the historical intercepts (Figure 3), providing new drill targets and further evidence of the potential for a substantial copper-gold discovery. See ASX Announcement on 23rd October 2019 for further details on the IP survey. Page | 3

Figure 3: IP Inversion Model (chargeability) for line 6081600mN (line 600mN) with historical (1974) AOG Minerals drilling and significant copper intercepts (see Appendix 2 and Company ASX Announcements on 1st August 2019 for further details of intercepts). The eastern shallow chargeability anomaly is masked by soils and scree from upslope. Copper intercepts are reported as down-hole lengths as true widths are not known. Diamond Drilling - Forward Program Diamond drilling beneath AOG Minerals' historical (1974) copper intercepts also commenced subsequent to quarter-end. The first two diamond holes will be set up on line 6081600mN and are designed to test both the near- surface copper mineralisation adjacent to the historical Bogong copper workings, and the deeper IP chargeability anomaly as a priority. The Company plans to drill approximately five holes for 1,000 metres into several targets within the main area of workings. This diamond drill program may modify or expand as IP geophysics and drilling progress. Page | 4

Figure 4: Diamond drill rig setting up at Bogong on Hole 1, line 6081600mN Bogong Project Background The Company previously announced the results of its review of historical exploration at the Bogong Copper-Gold Project (see ASX Announcement on 22nd May 2018). This review identified significant shallow copper sulphide mineralisation from historical percussion drilling in 1974 (Figure 5) including: 54.9 metres @ 1.06% copper from 6.1 metres in hole 16; 9.2 metres @ 2.02% copper from 39.6 metres in hole 17; and o 18.3 metres @ 0.91% copper from 15.2 metres in hole 6. Refer to ASX Announcement on 1st August 2019 and Appendix 2 for details of these drilling results. This drilling targeted the area beneath old copper workings and remains poorly tested at depth and to the north. No modern geophysics had been carried out on the project prior to this quarter. Page | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.