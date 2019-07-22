Devex Resources : Results of Meeting

22 July 2019

Results of 22 July 2019 General Meeting

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, the Company advises that all the resolutions contained in the Notice of Meeting dated 20 June 2019 and considered at today's General Meeting of Shareholders were all passed unanimously on a show of hands.

In accordance with Section 251AA(1) of the Corporations Act, the following summary of proxies received is:

No Resolution In Abstentions/ At the proxies Favour Against Excluded discretion 1 Ratification of issue of Placement 38,169,547 10,000 1,250,000 1,247,672 Shares 2 Ratification of issue of Consultant 39,383,661 26,719 19,167 1,247,672 Shares

Yours faithfully,

Rebecca Broughton

Company Secretary

