Devex Resources : Results of Meeting

22 July 2019
Results of 22 July 2019 General Meeting
Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, the Company advises that all the resolutions contained in the Notice of Meeting dated 20 June 2019 and considered at today's General Meeting of Shareholders were all passed unanimously on a show of hands.
In accordance with Section 251AA(1) of the Corporations Act, the following summary of proxies received is:
|
No
|
Resolution
|
|
|
|
|
In
|
|
Abstentions/
|
At the proxies
|
|
|
|
|
Favour
|
Against
|
Excluded
|
discretion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Ratification
|
of
|
issue
|
of
|
Placement
|
38,169,547
|
10,000
|
1,250,000
|
1,247,672
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Ratification
|
of
|
issue
|
of
|
Consultant
|
39,383,661
|
26,719
|
19,167
|
1,247,672
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yours faithfully,
Rebecca Broughton
Company Secretary
www.devexresources.com.au
|
T:
|
+61 (0) 8 9322 3990
|
DevEx Resources Limited
|
F:
|
+61 (0) 8 9322 5800
|
Level 2, 1292 Hay Street, West Perth WA 6005,
|
E:
|
info@devexresources.com.au
|
Australia
Disclaimer
DevEx Resources Limited published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 04:49:05 UTC