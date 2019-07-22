Log in
DEVEX RESOURCES LTD

(DEV)
Devex Resources : Results of Meeting

07/22/2019

22 July 2019

Results of 22 July 2019 General Meeting

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, the Company advises that all the resolutions contained in the Notice of Meeting dated 20 June 2019 and considered at today's General Meeting of Shareholders were all passed unanimously on a show of hands.

In accordance with Section 251AA(1) of the Corporations Act, the following summary of proxies received is:

No

Resolution

In

Abstentions/

At the proxies

Favour

Against

Excluded

discretion

1

Ratification

of

issue

of

Placement

38,169,547

10,000

1,250,000

1,247,672

Shares

2

Ratification

of

issue

of

Consultant

39,383,661

26,719

19,167

1,247,672

Shares

Yours faithfully,

Rebecca Broughton

Company Secretary

www.devexresources.com.au

T:

+61 (0) 8 9322 3990

DevEx Resources Limited

F:

+61 (0) 8 9322 5800

Level 2, 1292 Hay Street, West Perth WA 6005,

E:

info@devexresources.com.au

Australia

Disclaimer

DevEx Resources Limited published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 04:49:05 UTC
