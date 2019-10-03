Log in
DEVEX RESOURCES LTD

(DEV)
DEVEX RESOURCES : Change in substantial holding
PU
DEVEX RESOURCES : Section 708 Clearance
PU
DEVEX RESOURCES : Appendix 3B
PU
Devex Resources : Section 708 Clearance

10/03/2019

4 October 2019

Section 708A Notice - Placement

DevEx Resources Limited (DEV or the Company) confirms that on 4 October 2019, the Company issued 19,957,985 fully paid ordinary shares to professional investors at an issue price of $0.08 per share as settlement for the first tranche of the Placement announced on 30 September 2019.

The Company gives notice pursuant to section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act ("the Act"):

  1. the Issue was made without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;
  2. as at the date of this Notice, the Company has complied with the provisions of chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company and section 674 of the Act; and;
  3. as at the date of this Notice, there is no excluded information to be provided in accordance with section 708A(7) and (8) of the Act that is required to be disclosed.

Rebecca Broughton

Company Secretary

www.devexresources.com.au

T:

+61 (0) 8 9322 3990

DevEx Resources Limited

F:

+61 (0) 8 9322 5800

Level 2, 1292 Hay Street, West Perth WA 6005, Australia

E:

info@devexresources.com.au

GPO Box 2890, Perth WA 6001

Disclaimer

DevEx Resources Limited published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 03:16:03 UTC
