Devex Resources : Section 708 Clearance

4 October 2019

Section 708A Notice - Placement

DevEx Resources Limited (DEV or the Company) confirms that on 4 October 2019, the Company issued 19,957,985 fully paid ordinary shares to professional investors at an issue price of $0.08 per share as settlement for the first tranche of the Placement announced on 30 September 2019.

The Company gives notice pursuant to section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act ("the Act"):

the Issue was made without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act; as at the date of this Notice, the Company has complied with the provisions of chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company and section 674 of the Act; and; as at the date of this Notice, there is no excluded information to be provided in accordance with section 708A(7) and (8) of the Act that is required to be disclosed.

