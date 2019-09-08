Devex Resources : West Arnhem Exploration Update

9 September 2019 Exploration Update -WestArnhem-Nabarlek Project, Northern Territory Drilling intersects uranium mineralisation beneath the historical Nabarlek Open Pit and at U40 opening up new discovery opportunities Highlights Diamond drilling beneath the historical high-grade Nabarlek Uranium Mine intersects anomalous uranium-gold bearing fault breccia beneath the Oenpelli Dolerite with a best intercept of 0.3m @ 525ppm U 3 O 8 .

This anomalous breccia is poorly tested beneath the dolerite and open to the south. Several beds of south-east dipping graphitic sediments intersected in the vicinity provide a target for follow-up drilling.

open-ended uranium mineralisation on the western flank of the IP anomaly with a best intercept of 0.7m @ 1,059 ppm U O . Next steps include a review of historical EM data to refine targets for possible further drilling. DevEx Resources Limited (ASX: DEV; "the Company") is pleased to advise that assay results have been received from recent diamond drilling at the Company's 100%-ownedWest Arnhem- Nabarlek Project in the Northern Territory, confirming the presence of anomalous uranium mineralisation beneath the historical Nabarlek Mine and on the western side of the U40 Prospect. In addition, the drilling has provided invaluable structural and geological information which indicates the potential to identify repetitions of the high-gradeNabarlek-type mineralisation in proximity to the recent drilling.

Although the grades of the mineralisation are below the previous high-grade intercepts seen within the historical Nabarlek Mine and at the U40 Prospect, the results do confirm the continuation of mineralisation beneath Nabarlek and west of U40 with significant space surrounding this drilling to host repetitions of the high-grade Nabarlek type deposit. Au U3O8 Prospect Hole ID East North RL Depth Dip Azimuth From (m) To (m) Interval ppm ppm Nabarlek 19NBDD002 317944 8638644 74 549.2 -53 242 458.1 458.4 0.3 0.25 526 U40 19U4DD002 326954 8645002 74 549 -60 88 179.5 180.2 0.7 0.01 1059 Table 1: 2019 Nabarlek and U40 diamond drill hole intercepts (>500ppm U3O8), drill intercepts are down-hole lengths. Both holes are co-funded under the Northern Territory Government's Resourcing the Territory Initiative. At Nabarlek, drilling into the primary target below the Oenpelli Dolerite intersected the targeted Nabarlek F6 Fault Breccia in Hole 1 (19NBDD001) and Hole 2 (19NBDD002). Low-grade uranium mineralisation was seen within this fault breccia in both holes with Hole 2 showing the most promising result, intersecting the strongly silicified F6 fault breccia comprising a broad zone of pyrite mineralisation which extends into the footwall schists. At the base of this fault zone, a thin interval of uranium and anomalous gold mineralisation was encountered (see Table 1 and Figure 1). Elevated uranium mineralisation (0.3m @ 525ppm U3O8) appears to be associated with a noticeable drop in silica content at the base of the breccia (possibly de-silicified). This style of mineralisation bears strong similarity to that seen within the historical Nabarlek ore zone suggesting the potential for a Nabarlek-style deposit to occur in the near vicinity. Figure 1: Cross-section window 9490mN looking north beneath historical Nabarlek Mine, showing 2019 drilling beneath the Oenpelli Dolerite. Page | 2

Several beds of south-east dipping graphitic sediments were also noted further down the hole (between 482.9m and 494.6m). Graphitic sediments are typically targeted by uranium explorers as they provide the catalyst for uranium enriched fluid to deposit along fault zones. The intersection of the F6 Fault Breccia and these or other graphitic sediments at Nabarlek will provide priority targets for further drilling. The Company plans to review structural orientation and available electromagnetic (EM) data for potential conductors beneath the Oenpelli dolerite and within proximity to Hole 2. Other drill holes into the shallower Nabarlek targets and nearby GC11 Prospect did not encounter significant mineralisation. Figure 2: Nabarlek Long section showing the location of the 2019 drilling and the anomalous intercept in hole 19NBDD002 beneath the Oenpelli Dolerite. At the U40 Prospect, two diamond holes (19U4DD001 and 19U4DD002) targeted the main IP anomaly at U40, with hole 19U4DD001 intersecting anomalous uranium mineralisation on the western side of the IP anomaly returning 0.7m @ 1059ppm U3O8 from 179.5m (see Table 1 and Figure 3). Uranium mineralisation is hosted within a fault zone comprising deformed schists and breccias and remains open to the north and south. Several other zones of disseminated and fracture-controlledlow-grade uranium mineralisation (ranging between 100 and 500ppm U3O8) were seen within the main IP anomaly (Figure 3). Uraninite observed in drill core, occurs as both irregular blebs and within thin fault fractures. No significant gold or copper values were encountered. Numerous faults and fracture zones were Page | 3

observed in the diamond holes, with increasing green mica alteration and thin irregular pyrite occurring in the lower half of the hole 19U4DD002 possibly explaining the IP anomaly. Other drill holes into the shallower U40 targets and at U40 South did not encounter significant mineralisation. Although drilling was unable to identify a continuation of the isolated pod of high-grade mineralisation previously encountered at U40, the new zone of uranium mineralisation seen in hole 19U4DD001 requires further investigation along strike and closer to surface. Figure 3: 2019 Drilling at the U40 Prospect, diamond drill holes 19U4DD002 and 19U4DD003 testing IP Pole-Dipole Chargeability Anomaly. Low-level disseminated uranium mineralisation was seen in both holes with 19U4DD001 intersecting anomalous uranium mineralisation on the western side of the IP anomaly returning 0.7m @ 1059ppm U3O8 from 179.5m Next Steps Confirmation of anomalous uranium-gold mineralisation beneath the Oenpelli Dolerite and near graphitic shales enhances the prospectivity for repetitions of Nabarlek-type mineralisation in the vicinity of hole 19NBDD002. Page | 4

The Company is currently reviewing previous electromagnetics (EM) in the Nabarlek area for signs of conductors beneath the dolerite that may indicate where these graphitic sediments are thickest and abutting the Nabarlek F6 Fault Breccia. Figure 4: Alligator Rivers Uranium Province - West Arnhem Project Location. Page | 5

