Devex Resources : West Arnhem Exploration Update - Amended

The timing of when drilling was completed, and assay results received for the West

Further to yesterday's announcement to the ASX titled "Exploration Update - West Arnhem- Nabarlek Project, Northern Territory" DevEx Resources Limited (ASX:DEV; "the Company") provides the attached amended announcement further clarifying the following:

DevEx Resources Limited (ASX: DEV; "the Company") is pleased to advise that assay results have been received from recent diamond drilling at the Company's 100%-ownedWest Arnhem- Nabarlek Project in the Northern Territory, confirming the presence of anomalous uranium mineralisation beneath the historical Nabarlek Mine and on the western side of the U40 Prospect.

Next steps include a review of historical EM data to refine targets for possible further drilling.

This anomalous breccia is poorly tested beneath the dolerite and open to the south. Several beds of

Mineralisation at the base of the breccia bears a strong similarity to that seen within the historical Nabarlek ore zone, suggesting the potential for a Nabarlek- style deposit in the vicinity.

In addition, the drilling has provided invaluable structural and geological information which indicates the potential to identify repetitions of the high-gradeNabarlek-type mineralisation in proximity to the recent drilling.

Following completion of drilling on 22 July 2019, the Company advises that, because of delays at the assay lab in Darwin, final assay results were only received and interpreted late last week with the announcement being finalised over the weekend.

Although the grades of the mineralisation are below the previous high-grade intercepts seen within the historical Nabarlek Mine and at the U40 Prospect, the results do confirm the continuation of mineralisation beneath Nabarlek and west of U40 with significant space surrounding this drilling to host repetitions of the high-grade Nabarlek type deposit.

Au U3O8 Prospect Hole ID East North RL Depth Dip Azimuth From (m) To (m) Interval ppm ppm Nabarlek 19NBDD002 317944 8638644 74 549.2 -53 242 458.1 458.4 0.3 0.25 526 U40 19U4DD002 326954 8645002 74 549 -60 88 179.5 180.2 0.7 0.01 1059

Table 1: 2019 Nabarlek and U40 diamond drill hole intercepts (>500ppm U3O8), drill intercepts are down-hole lengths. Both holes are co-funded under the Northern Territory Government's Resourcing the Territory Initiative. Please refer to Appendix 1 for complete listing of drilling and intersections.

At Nabarlek, drilling into the primary target below the Oenpelli Dolerite intersected the targeted Nabarlek F6 Fault Breccia in Hole 1 (19NBDD001) and Hole 2 (19NBDD002).

Low-grade uranium mineralisation was seen within this fault breccia in both holes with Hole 2 showing the most promising result, intersecting the strongly silicified F6 fault breccia comprising a broad zone of pyrite mineralisation which extends into the footwall schists. At the base of this fault zone, a thin interval of uranium and anomalous gold mineralisation was encountered (see Table 1 and Figure 1).

Elevated uranium mineralisation (0.3m @ 525ppm U3O8) appears to be associated with a noticeable drop in silica content at the base of the breccia (possibly de-silicified). This style of mineralisation bears strong similarity to that seen within the historical Nabarlek ore zone suggesting the potential for a Nabarlek-style deposit to occur in the near vicinity.

Page | 2