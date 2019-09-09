Devex Resources : West Arnhem Exploration Update - Amended

10 September 2019
Further to yesterday's announcement to the ASX titled "Exploration Update - West Arnhem- Nabarlek Project, Northern Territory" DevEx Resources Limited (ASX:DEV; "the Company") provides the attached amended announcement further clarifying the following:
-
The timing of when drilling was completed, and assay results received for the West Arnhem-Nabarlek Project;
-
Updated Table in Appendix 1 of drilling collar details at West Arnhem-Nabarlek Project listing significant intercepts and further clarification on assay results not considered to be significant; and
-
Additional figures within the report showing plan view of the reported drill collar locations.
10 September 2019
Exploration Update -WestArnhem-Nabarlek Project, Northern Territory
Drilling intersects uranium mineralisation beneath the historical Nabarlek Open Pit and at U40 opening up new discovery opportunities
Highlights
-
Diamond drilling beneath the historical high-grade Nabarlek Uranium Mine intersects anomalous uranium-gold bearing fault breccia beneath the Oenpelli Dolerite with a best intercept of 0.3m @ 525ppm U3O8.
-
Mineralisation at the base of the breccia bears a strong similarity to that seen within the historical Nabarlek ore zone, suggesting the potential for a Nabarlek- style deposit in the vicinity.
-
This anomalous breccia is poorly tested beneath the dolerite and open to the south. Several beds of south-east dipping graphitic sediments intersected in the vicinity provide a target for follow-up drilling.
-
Diamond drilling at U40 intersects open-ended uranium mineralisation on the western flank of the IP anomaly with a best intercept of 0.7m @ 1,059 ppm U3O8.
-
Next steps include a review of historical EM data to refine targets for possible further drilling.
DevEx Resources Limited (ASX: DEV; "the Company") is pleased to advise that assay results have been received from recent diamond drilling at the Company's 100%-ownedWest Arnhem- Nabarlek Project in the Northern Territory, confirming the presence of anomalous uranium mineralisation beneath the historical Nabarlek Mine and on the western side of the U40 Prospect.
www.devexresources.com.au
|
T:
|
+61 (0) 8 9322 3990
|
DevEx Resources Limited
|
F:
|
+61 (0) 8 9322 5800
|
Level 2, 1292 Hay Street, West Perth WA 6005, Australia
|
E:
|
info@devexresources.com.au
|
GPO Box 2890, Perth WA 6001
In addition, the drilling has provided invaluable structural and geological information which indicates the potential to identify repetitions of the high-gradeNabarlek-type mineralisation in proximity to the recent drilling.
Following completion of drilling on 22 July 2019, the Company advises that, because of delays at the assay lab in Darwin, final assay results were only received and interpreted late last week with the announcement being finalised over the weekend.
Although the grades of the mineralisation are below the previous high-grade intercepts seen within the historical Nabarlek Mine and at the U40 Prospect, the results do confirm the continuation of mineralisation beneath Nabarlek and west of U40 with significant space surrounding this drilling to host repetitions of the high-grade Nabarlek type deposit.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Au
|
U3O8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prospect
|
Hole ID
|
East
|
North
|
RL
|
Depth
|
Dip
|
Azimuth
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Interval
|
ppm
|
ppm
|
Nabarlek
|
19NBDD002
|
317944
|
8638644
|
74
|
549.2
|
-53
|
242
|
458.1
|
458.4
|
0.3
|
0.25
|
526
|
U40
|
19U4DD002
|
326954
|
8645002
|
74
|
549
|
-60
|
88
|
179.5
|
180.2
|
0.7
|
0.01
|
1059
Table 1: 2019 Nabarlek and U40 diamond drill hole intercepts (>500ppm U3O8), drill intercepts are down-hole lengths. Both holes are co-funded under the Northern Territory Government's Resourcing the Territory Initiative. Please refer to Appendix 1 for complete listing of drilling and intersections.
At Nabarlek, drilling into the primary target below the Oenpelli Dolerite intersected the targeted Nabarlek F6 Fault Breccia in Hole 1 (19NBDD001) and Hole 2 (19NBDD002).
Low-grade uranium mineralisation was seen within this fault breccia in both holes with Hole 2 showing the most promising result, intersecting the strongly silicified F6 fault breccia comprising a broad zone of pyrite mineralisation which extends into the footwall schists. At the base of this fault zone, a thin interval of uranium and anomalous gold mineralisation was encountered (see Table 1 and Figure 1).
Elevated uranium mineralisation (0.3m @ 525ppm U3O8) appears to be associated with a noticeable drop in silica content at the base of the breccia (possibly de-silicified). This style of mineralisation bears strong similarity to that seen within the historical Nabarlek ore zone suggesting the potential for a Nabarlek-style deposit to occur in the near vicinity.
Page | 2
Figure 1: Cross-section window 9490mN looking north beneath historical Nabarlek Mine, showing 2019 drilling beneath the
Oenpelli Dolerite.
Several beds of south-east dipping graphitic sediments were also noted further down the hole (between 482.9m and 494.6m). Graphitic sediments are typically targeted by uranium explorers as they provide the catalyst for uranium enriched fluid to deposit along fault zones. The intersection of the F6 Fault Breccia and these or other graphitic sediments at Nabarlek will provide priority targets for further drilling.
The Company plans to review structural orientation and available electromagnetic (EM) data for potential conductors beneath the Oenpelli dolerite and within proximity to Hole 2.
Other drill holes into the shallower Nabarlek targets south of the historical mine tested areas where previous drilling was too broad spaced to effectively test for Nabarlek style mineralisation, including one hole in the Oenpelli dolerite. No significant uranium or gold mineralisation was encountered from this drilling. With the drill rig in the area, the Company also tested a single hole at GC 11 Prospect where previous drilling identified favourable alteration on the southernmost drill hole NAR7534 (see Company Announcement to the ASX announcement 7th October 2015). Hole 19GCRC001 did not encounter any significant uranium or gold mineralisation.
Page | 3
Figure 2: Nabarlek Long section showing the location of the 2019 drilling and the anomalous intercept in hole 19NBDD002
beneath the Oenpelli Dolerite.
At the U40 Prospect, two diamond holes (19U4DD001 and 19U4DD002) targeted the main IP anomaly at U40, with hole 19U4DD001 intersecting anomalous uranium mineralisation on the western side of the IP anomaly returning 0.7m @ 1059ppm U3O8 from 179.5m (see Table 1 and Figure 3). Uranium mineralisation is hosted within a fault zone comprising deformed schists and breccias and remains open to the north and south.
Several other zones of disseminated and fracture-controlledlow-grade uranium mineralisation (ranging between 100 and 500ppm U3O8) were seen within the main IP anomaly (Figure 3).
Uraninite observed in drill core, occurs as both irregular blebs and within thin fault fractures. No significant gold or copper values were encountered. Numerous faults and fracture zones were observed in the diamond holes, with increasing green mica alteration and thin irregular pyrite occurring in the lower half of the hole 19U4DD002 possibly explaining the IP anomaly.
Other drill holes into the shallower U40 target (hole 19U4RC001) and at U40 South (Holes 19U4RC003 and 004) did not encounter significant mineralisation. Drilling at U40 South tested an IP chargeability anomaly previously defined late 2018 (see ASX Announcement on 12th September 2018). Drilling encountered pyrite mineralization in the hole explaining the chargeability anomaly but no significant uranium or gold mineralization was encountered.
Page | 4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
DevEx Resources Limited published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 23:21:03 UTC