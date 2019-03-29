Devine : 2018 Corporate Governance Statement & Appendix 4G

PRINCIPLE 1: LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT (CONTINUED)
Appointment of Directors and Senior Management
The Board is charged in terms of its charter with:
•reviewing Board composition;
•recommending the appointment or removal of Directors; and
•assisting in identifying, interviewing and recruiting candidates for appointment as Directors.
The Board ensures that appropriate background checks are performed for all new Director and Senior Executive appointments.
The Company has formal appointment letters with each Non-Executive Director and formal employment agreements with the CEO and each Senior Executive, setting out all the relevant terms of employment and appointment. Details of the remuneration of Directors and Key Management Personnel (KMP) are disclosed in the Remuneration report section of the Company's 2018 Annual Report.
The Company provides shareholders with all material information in its possession relevant to deciding whether or not to elect or re-elect a Director, including a statement as to whether the Board supports the election or re-election. The Company also advises shareholders as to whether the candidate is considered to be an independent Director.
New Directors are briefed on the Company's operations and all information relevant to the performance of their role. Directors have access to the Company Secretary and CEO at all times.
Company Secretary
The Company Secretary is accountable directly to the Board, through the Chairman, on all matters to do with the proper functioning of the Board, including advising on governance matters, monitoring that Board policies and procedures are followed, coordinating all Board business including meetings, agendas, Board papers and minutes. The Company Secretary is responsible for lodgements with relevant regulators, management of dividend payments and management of the relationship between shareholders and the share registry.
The decision to appoint or remove a Company Secretary is approved by the Board.
Diversity
The Board believes that a diverse and inclusive workforce at all levels of the organisation makes good business sense and the Board is committed to fostering a corporate culture that embraces diversity. Devine values diversity and aims to create a vibrant and inclusive workforce which is reflective of the communities in which it operates. The Company ensures that recruitment and selection practices are appropriately structured so that a diverse range of candidates are considered and there are no biases that might discriminate against candidates.
In building a more diverse and inclusive workforce, it is recognised that this enables a greater diversity of thought, more informed decision making and ultimately better business outcomes.
The Board has adopted a diversity policy which includes requirements for the Board to set measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to assess annually both the objectives and the Company's progress in achieving them. The Board has reviewed against these measurable objectives, which is referred to in the Diversity Report.
The Company's Diversity Policy and 2018 Diversity Report is available in the 'Investor Relations' section of the Company's website at: www.devinegroup.com.au/asx-information/policies-compliance.aspx.