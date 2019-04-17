Devine : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form

To: The Shareholders
Notice is hereby given that the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Devine Limited (Company) will be held at the
Devine Limited Offices, KSD1, Level 2, 485 Kingsford Smith Drive, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 22 May 2019 at 3.00 pm (AEST) (AGM or Meeting).
AGENDA
1.Annual Financial Report and Directors' and Auditor's Reports
To receive the Annual Financial Report and Reports of the Directors and Auditor for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 (2018 Financial Year).
2.Remuneration Report
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following item as a non-binding ordinary resolution:
'That the Remuneration Report for the 2018 Financial Year be adopted'.
3.Re-electionof Director - Mr George Sassine
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following item as an ordinary resolution:
'That, Mr George Sassine, who was appointed as a Non-executive Director of the Company on 18 January 2016 and in accordance with clause 19.3(b) of the Company's Constitution, and being eligible, be re-elected as a Director of the Company'.
Information about the candidate is set out in the Explanatory Notes which accompany this Notice of Annual General Meeting.
4.Election of Director - Mr John McLeod Campbell
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following item as an ordinary resolution:
'That, Mr John McLeod Campbell, who was appointed as an Executive Director of the Company on 9 July 2018 and in accordance with clause 19.2 of the Company's Constitution, and being eligible, be elected as a Director of the Company'.
Information about the candidate is set out in the Explanatory Notes which accompany this Notice of Annual General Meeting.
5.Conditional Spill Meeting Resolution
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following item as an ordinary resolution:
'That, subject to and conditional on at least 25% of the votes cast on Item 2, being cast against the adoption of the Company's Remuneration Report for the 2018 Financial Year:
a.an extraordinary general meeting of the Company (Spill Meeting) be held within 90 days of the passing of this resolution;
b.all of the non-executive directors in office when the resolution to approve the Directors' Report for the 2018 Financial Year was passed (being Mr David Robinson and Mr George Sassine) and who remain in office at the time of the Spill Meeting, cease to hold office immediately before the end of the Spill Meeting; and
c.resolutions to appoint persons to offices that will be vacated immediately before the end of the Spill Meeting be put to vote at the Spill Meeting.
The Explanatory Notes and the voting information form part of this Notice of Meeting and should be read in conjunction with it.
By Order of the Board
James Mackay
Company Secretary
Brisbane
18 April 2019