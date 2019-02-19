Log in
Devon Energy : 4Q Production Tops Guidance, Cost Structure Improves

By Josh Beckerman

Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) said its fourth-quarter energy production exceeded the midpoint of its guidance, as strong results in the Delaware Basin led to a 20% increase in its U.S. oil business.

Reported net production averaged 532,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Meanwhile, Devon's corporate cost structure improved 21%.

Devon's core earnings were $46 million, or 10 cents a share, for the quarter. Large increases in overall revenue and net income reflect derivative gains.

Revenue, which increased to $3.71 billion from $2.39 billion, included more than $1.29 billion of derivative valuation changes in the latest period. Net income rose to $1.15 billion, or $2.48 a share, from $183 million, or 35 cents a share.

Devon also increased its quarterly dividend to 9 cents from 8 cents, increased its stock-buyback authorization by $1 billion and said it plans to pursue the separation of its Canadian and Barnett Shale assets.

In after-hours trading, Devon shares rose nearly 7% to $30.22.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 499 M
EBIT 2018 1 109 M
Net income 2018 1 940 M
Debt 2018 4 043 M
Yield 2018 1,06%
P/E ratio 2018 9,20
P/E ratio 2019 21,34
EV / Sales 2018 1,51x
EV / Sales 2019 1,73x
Capitalization 13 306 M
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Hager President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Richels Chairman
Tony D. Vaughn Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey L. Ritenour Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ben Williams Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION26.09%13 306
CONOCOPHILLIPS12.56%80 794
CNOOC LTD13.32%77 714
EOG RESOURCES14.95%58 135
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION9.47%50 730
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD11.93%33 401
