Devon Energy : 4Q Production Tops Guidance, Cost Structure Improves

By Josh Beckerman



Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) said its fourth-quarter energy production exceeded the midpoint of its guidance, as strong results in the Delaware Basin led to a 20% increase in its U.S. oil business.

Reported net production averaged 532,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Meanwhile, Devon's corporate cost structure improved 21%.

Devon's core earnings were $46 million, or 10 cents a share, for the quarter. Large increases in overall revenue and net income reflect derivative gains.

Revenue, which increased to $3.71 billion from $2.39 billion, included more than $1.29 billion of derivative valuation changes in the latest period. Net income rose to $1.15 billion, or $2.48 a share, from $183 million, or 35 cents a share.

Devon also increased its quarterly dividend to 9 cents from 8 cents, increased its stock-buyback authorization by $1 billion and said it plans to pursue the separation of its Canadian and Barnett Shale assets.

In after-hours trading, Devon shares rose nearly 7% to $30.22.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com