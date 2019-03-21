Devon Energy : Ann G. Fox, Keith O. Rattie Nominated for Election to Devon Energy's Board of Directors

The board of directors of Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) announced today
that Ann G. Fox and Keith O. Rattie have been nominated to stand for
election to the board at the company’s annual meeting of stockholders on
June 5.
Fox, 42, is the president and chief executive officer of Nine Energy
Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE), a Houston-based oilfield services company
with operations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Rattie, 65, is the
former chairman, president and chief executive officer of Questar Corp.
(NYSE: STR), a natural gas-focused energy company based in Salt Lake
City.
Devon announced in November that board chairman John Richels will not
seek re-election at the 2019 annual meeting and will retire from the
board at that time. Given Richels’ pending retirement, if the full slate
of proposed directors wins election, including Fox and Rattie, Devon’s
board will expand to 11 members, 10 of whom would be independent
directors.
“Ann and Keith will bring impressive credentials, experience and
perspective to our board,” Richels said. “We’re excited about having
their many skills and insights at Devon at this important time for our
company.”
Fox joined Nine Energy Service in February 2013 and served as CFO and
vice president of strategic development before being named president and
CEO in 2015. She also serves on the company’s board of directors. Before
joining Nine, Fox worked for SCF Partners, a private-equity firm
supporting the oilfield services and equipment industries. Her
responsibilities there included evaluating and executing new investment
opportunities and supporting ongoing portfolio initiatives. While at
SCF, she participated in the firm’s investor committee and held the
position of managing director.
Fox graduated from Georgetown University with a Bachelor of Science
degree in diplomacy and security in world affairs. Immediately upon
graduation, she worked as an investment banking analyst in New York.
From 2001 to 2007, Fox was as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps and
served several tours of duty in Iraq. Following her service in the
Marine Corps, she earned her Master of Business Administration degree
from Harvard Business School.
Rattie joined Questar Corp. as president in 2001. He was named CEO in
2002 and chairman in 2003. Following his retirement as president and CEO
in 2010, Rattie served as non-executive chairman of Questar from 2010 to
2012. He continued to serve as a director of Questar until 2014. Before
joining Questar, Rattie served as senior vice president of Coastal
Corp., a diversified energy company, from 1995 to 2001. Prior to that,
Rattie spent 19 years with Chevron Corp. in various engineering and
management positions of increasing responsibility, including general
manager of Chevron’s international gas unit.
Rattie currently serves on the boards of Ensco PLC (NYSE: ESV), a
London-based offshore drilling contractor, and Select Energy Services
Inc. (NYSE: WTTR), an oilfield services company. He holds a Bachelor of
Science degree in electrical engineering from the University of
Washington and a Master of Business Administration degree from St.
Mary’s College.
About Devon Energy
Devon Energy is a leading independent energy company engaged in finding
and producing oil and natural gas. Based in Oklahoma City and included
in the S&P 500, Devon operates in several of the most prolific oil and
natural gas plays in the U.S. and Canada with an emphasis on achieving
strong returns and capital-efficient, cash-flow growth. For more
information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.
