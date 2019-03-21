Devon Energy : Ann G. Fox, Keith O. Rattie Nominated for Election to Devon Energy's Board of Directors

The board of directors of Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) announced today that Ann G. Fox and Keith O. Rattie have been nominated to stand for election to the board at the company’s annual meeting of stockholders on June 5.

Fox, 42, is the president and chief executive officer of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE), a Houston-based oilfield services company with operations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Rattie, 65, is the former chairman, president and chief executive officer of Questar Corp. (NYSE: STR), a natural gas-focused energy company based in Salt Lake City.

Devon announced in November that board chairman John Richels will not seek re-election at the 2019 annual meeting and will retire from the board at that time. Given Richels’ pending retirement, if the full slate of proposed directors wins election, including Fox and Rattie, Devon’s board will expand to 11 members, 10 of whom would be independent directors.

“Ann and Keith will bring impressive credentials, experience and perspective to our board,” Richels said. “We’re excited about having their many skills and insights at Devon at this important time for our company.”

Fox joined Nine Energy Service in February 2013 and served as CFO and vice president of strategic development before being named president and CEO in 2015. She also serves on the company’s board of directors. Before joining Nine, Fox worked for SCF Partners, a private-equity firm supporting the oilfield services and equipment industries. Her responsibilities there included evaluating and executing new investment opportunities and supporting ongoing portfolio initiatives. While at SCF, she participated in the firm’s investor committee and held the position of managing director.

Fox graduated from Georgetown University with a Bachelor of Science degree in diplomacy and security in world affairs. Immediately upon graduation, she worked as an investment banking analyst in New York. From 2001 to 2007, Fox was as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps and served several tours of duty in Iraq. Following her service in the Marine Corps, she earned her Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School.

Rattie joined Questar Corp. as president in 2001. He was named CEO in 2002 and chairman in 2003. Following his retirement as president and CEO in 2010, Rattie served as non-executive chairman of Questar from 2010 to 2012. He continued to serve as a director of Questar until 2014. Before joining Questar, Rattie served as senior vice president of Coastal Corp., a diversified energy company, from 1995 to 2001. Prior to that, Rattie spent 19 years with Chevron Corp. in various engineering and management positions of increasing responsibility, including general manager of Chevron’s international gas unit.

Rattie currently serves on the boards of Ensco PLC (NYSE: ESV), a London-based offshore drilling contractor, and Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: WTTR), an oilfield services company. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Washington and a Master of Business Administration degree from St. Mary’s College.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy is a leading independent energy company engaged in finding and producing oil and natural gas. Based in Oklahoma City and included in the S&P 500, Devon operates in several of the most prolific oil and natural gas plays in the U.S. and Canada with an emphasis on achieving strong returns and capital-efficient, cash-flow growth. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005584/en/