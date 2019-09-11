Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Devon Energy Corporation    DVN

DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION

(DVN)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/11 09:52:21 am
25.09 USD   +2.16%
09:28aDevon Energy Announces Fourth-Quarter 2019 Cash Dividend for Common Stockholders
GL
08/06DEVON ENERGY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06Devon Energy Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Devon Energy Announces Fourth-Quarter 2019 Cash Dividend for Common Stockholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 09:28am EDT

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Devon’s common stock for the fourth quarter of 2019. The dividend is payable on Dec. 27, 2019, at a rate of $0.09 per share based on a record date of Dec. 13, 2019.

About Devon Energy
Devon Energy is a leading independent energy company engaged in finding and producing oil and natural gas. Based in Oklahoma City and included in the S&P 500, Devon operates in several of the most prolific oil and natural gas plays in the U.S. with an emphasis on achieving strong corporate-level returns and capital-efficient cash-flow growth. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.

Investor Contacts
Scott Coody, 405-552-4735
Chris Carr, 405-228-2496

Media Contact
John Porretto, 405-228-7506

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION
09:28aDevon Energy Announces Fourth-Quarter 2019 Cash Dividend for Common Stockhold..
GL
08/07DEVON ENERGY COR : DE Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
08/06DEVON ENERGY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06DEVON ENERGY CORP/DE : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
08/06Devon Energy Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Results
GL
07/03DEVON ENERGY CORP/DE : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Regul..
AQ
06/27DEVON ENERGY CORP/DE : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/27Devon Energy Announces Early Redemption of Senior Notes
GL
06/27Devon Energy Completes Sale of Canadian Business
GL
06/26DEVON ENERGY : to Report Second-Quarter 2019 Results Aug. 6 Conference Call Sche..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 950 M
EBIT 2019 859 M
Net income 2019 422 M
Debt 2019 2 053 M
Yield 2019 1,39%
P/E ratio 2019 29,1x
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,74x
EV / Sales2020 1,96x
Capitalization 10 053 M
Chart DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Devon Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 33,01  $
Last Close Price 24,56  $
Spread / Highest target 62,9%
Spread / Average Target 34,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Hager President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Richels Chairman
Tony D. Vaughn Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey L. Ritenour Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ben Williams Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION9.27%10 053
CNOOC LTD0.00%69 247
CONOCOPHILLIPS-9.67%62 523
EOG RESOURCES INC.-8.15%46 487
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-26.74%41 531
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD2.49%30 522
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group