DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION

DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION

(DVN)
Devon Energy Announces Third-Quarter 2020 Cash Dividend For Common Stockholders

06/03/2020 | 11:15am EDT

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Devon’s common stock for the third quarter of 2020. The dividend is payable on Sept. 30, 2020, at a rate of $0.11 per share based on a record date of Sept. 14, 2020.

About Devon Energy
Devon Energy is a leading independent energy company engaged in finding and producing oil and natural gas. Based in Oklahoma City and included in the S&P 500, Devon operates in several of the most prolific oil and natural gas plays in the U.S. with an emphasis on achieving strong corporate-level returns and capital-efficient cash-flow growth. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.

Investor Contacts
Scott Coody, 405-552-4735
Chris Carr, 405-228-2496

Media Contact
John Porretto, 405-228-7506




© GlobeNewswire 2020
