Devon Energy : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
09/20/2019 | 12:47pm EDT
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response...
0.5
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the
Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
*
2. Date of Event Requiring
3. Issuer Name
and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)
Cashion Tana K
9/11/2019
DEVON ENERGY CORP/DE [DVN]
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)
333 W SHERIDAN AVE
_____ Director
_____ 10% Owner
___
X___ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
SVP Human Resources /
(Street)
5. If Amendment, Date
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing
(Check Applicable Line)
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73102
Original Filed
(MM/DD/YYYY)
_
X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Amount of Securities
3. Ownership
4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 4)
Beneficially Owned
Form: Direct
(Instr. 5)
(Instr. 4)
(D) or Indirect
(I)
(Instr. 5)
Common Stock
45901
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (
e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security
2. Date Exercisable
3. Title and Amount of
4. Conversion
5. Ownership
6. Nature of Indirect
(Instr. 4)
and Expiration Date
Securities Underlying
or Exercise
Form of
Beneficial Ownership
(MM/DD/YYYY)
Derivative Security
Price of
Derivative
(Instr. 5)
(Instr. 4)
Derivative
Security:
Security
Direct (D) or
Date
Expiration
Title
Amount or Number of
Indirect (I)
Exercisable
Date
Shares
(Instr. 5)
Explanation of Responses:
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% OwnerOfficer
Other
Cashion Tana K
333 W SHERIDAN AVE
SVP Human Resources
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73102
Signatures
/s/ Edward T. Highberger, Attorney-in-Fact for Tana K. Cashion
9/20/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Disclaimer
Devon Energy Corporation published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 16:46:07 UTC
Sales 2019
6 950 M
EBIT 2019
859 M
Net income 2019
422 M
Debt 2019
2 053 M
Yield 2019
1,32%
P/E ratio 2019
28,5x
P/E ratio 2020
14,1x
EV / Sales2019
1,82x
EV / Sales2020
2,06x
Capitalization
10 627 M
