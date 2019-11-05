Log in
Devon Energy Reports Third-Quarter 2019 Results

0
11/05/2019 | 04:06pm EST

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today reported operational and financial results for the third quarter of 2019. The company’s earnings release, supplemental financial tables and related operations report can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Devon’s website, www.devonenergy.com. These materials will also be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website.

The company’s third-quarter conference call will be held at 10 a.m. Central (11 a.m. Eastern) on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, and will serve primarily as a forum for analyst and investor questions and answers.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy is a leading independent energy company engaged in finding and producing oil and natural gas. Based in Oklahoma City and included in the S&P 500, Devon operates in several of the most prolific oil and natural gas plays in the U.S. with an emphasis on achieving strong corporate-level returns and capital-efficient cash-flow growth. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com and see our related Form 10-Q.

Investor Contacts                                                            
Scott Coody, 405-552-4735                                          
Chris Carr, 405-228-2496

Media Contact
John Porretto, 405-228-7506

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 695 M
EBIT 2019 836 M
Net income 2019 378 M
Debt 2019 2 384 M
Yield 2019 1,50%
P/E ratio 2019 27,7x
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,74x
EV / Sales2020 2,05x
Capitalization 9 239 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 29,78  $
Last Close Price 22,57  $
Spread / Highest target 77,2%
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,96%
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Hager President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Duane Carl Radtke Chairman
Jeffrey L. Ritenour Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Manuel Kanovsky Independent Director
Mary P. Ricciardello Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION0.13%9 239
CNOOC LIMITED3.12%69 849
CONOCOPHILLIPS-8.34%63 642
EOG RESOURCES INC.-18.42%42 767
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-31.10%39 563
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED3.46%31 585
