MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Devon Energy Corporation    DVN

DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION

(DVN)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Devon Energy : Says Establishing Target to Reduce Methane Emissions

0
06/10/2019 | 12:24pm EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) said it is establishing a voluntary, company-specific target to reduce methane emissions for its U.S. oil and natural gas production operations.

The Oklahoma City-based oil and natural gas company said that by 2025, it plans to achieve a methane-intensity rate of 0.28% or lower. In 2018, Devon's methane-intensity rate was estimated at 0.32%, the company said.

As part of its overall methane emissions management program and to help achieve the intensity goal, Devon said it is doing leak detection and repair at sites where they aren't required by federal or state regulation.

Devon's said its new methane-intensity measure will be a component of executive and employee compensation, along with short-term emissions performance that already exists.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION 3.25% 26.4925 Delayed Quote.13.98%
WTI -1.01% 53.82 Delayed Quote.19.10%
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION13.98%10 592
CNOOC LTD0.00%72 416
CONOCOPHILLIPS-5.44%67 155
EOG RESOURCES INC.-2.99%48 138
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-22.06%36 885
ANADARKO PETROLEUM59.79%35 163
