Devon Energy Shares Trading Higher in Tuesday's After-Hours Session

By Stephen Nakrosis



Shares of Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) are trading higher after hours Tuesday, following the release of third-quarter results and the company's announcement that oil production in the quarter was up 19% on a year-on-year basis.

At 6:12 p.m. ET, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 4.87% to trade at $24.10. Volume in the after-hours market topped 221,000 shares.

The company's shares ended the day's regular trading session with a 1.82% gain, closing at $22.98 per share.

Year to date, Devon Energy shares are about 2% higher.

After the bell Tuesday, Devon Energy reported third-quarter net income of $109 million, or 27 cents a share.

