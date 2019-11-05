Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Devon Energy Corporation    DVN

DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION

(DVN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 11/05 04:00:49 pm
22.98 USD   +1.82%
06:58pDevon Energy Shares Trading Higher in Tuesday's After-Hours Session
DJ
05:00pDEVON ENERGY : Fourth-Quarter 2019 Guidance
PU
04:52pDevon Beats Expectations For Adjusted Profit
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Devon Energy Shares Trading Higher in Tuesday's After-Hours Session

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 06:58pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Shares of Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) are trading higher after hours Tuesday, following the release of third-quarter results and the company's announcement that oil production in the quarter was up 19% on a year-on-year basis.

At 6:12 p.m. ET, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 4.87% to trade at $24.10. Volume in the after-hours market topped 221,000 shares.

The company's shares ended the day's regular trading session with a 1.82% gain, closing at $22.98 per share.

Year to date, Devon Energy shares are about 2% higher.

After the bell Tuesday, Devon Energy reported third-quarter net income of $109 million, or 27 cents a share.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION 1.82% 22.98 Delayed Quote.0.13%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.22% 62.9 Delayed Quote.13.89%
WTI 0.95% 57.09 Delayed Quote.23.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION
06:58pDevon Energy Shares Trading Higher in Tuesday's After-Hours Session
DJ
05:00pDEVON ENERGY : Fourth-Quarter 2019 Guidance
PU
04:52pDevon Beats Expectations For Adjusted Profit
DJ
04:40pDEVON ENERGY CORP/DE : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
04:13pDEVON ENERGY : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:06pDevon Energy Reports Third-Quarter 2019 Results
GL
11/04Crude Oil Prices Climbing, Energy Company Shares Follow
DJ
10/14WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Inch Up in Quiet Session
DJ
10/14WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slide Amid Trade Uncertainty
DJ
09/26DEVON ENERGY : to Report Third-Quarter 2019 Results Nov. 5 Conference Call Sched..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 695 M
EBIT 2019 836 M
Net income 2019 378 M
Debt 2019 2 384 M
Yield 2019 1,47%
P/E ratio 2019 28,2x
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,76x
EV / Sales2020 2,07x
Capitalization 9 407 M
Chart DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Devon Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 29,78  $
Last Close Price 22,98  $
Spread / Highest target 74,1%
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Hager President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Duane Carl Radtke Chairman
Jeffrey L. Ritenour Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Manuel Kanovsky Independent Director
Mary P. Ricciardello Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION0.13%9 239
CNOOC LIMITED3.12%69 849
CONOCOPHILLIPS-8.34%63 642
EOG RESOURCES INC.-18.42%42 767
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-31.10%39 563
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED3.46%31 585
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group