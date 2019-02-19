Devon Energy to Pursue Separation of Canadian and Barnett Shale Assets

By Stephen Nakrosis



Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) on Tuesday said the company will pursue a separation of its Canadian assets and its Barnett Shale assets, and expects to evaluate a number of methods to execute the separation.

The company said it could potentially spin-off or sell some of the assets.

"New Devon will emerge with a highly focused U.S. asset portfolio and has the ability to substantially increase returns and profitability as we aggressively align our cost structure to expand margins with this top-tier oil business. The New Devon will be able to grow oil volumes at a mid-teens rate while generating free cash flow at pricing above $46 per barrel," Chief Executive Dave Hager said.

The company expects to complete the separation of its Canadian and Barnett Shale assets by the end of 2019.

The company said New Devon's business will hold significant operating scale in four basins -- the Delaware, STACK, Powder River and Eagle Ford.

The company's new, narrowed focus as a U.S. oil business will allow it to reduce costs by least $780 million a year by 2021, Devon said. About 70% of the estimated cost reductions are expected to be accomplished by year-end 2019, with the remaining savings realized in 2020 and 2021, the company said.

Devon has retained J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Goldman Sachs to explore strategic alternatives for its Canadian business and has retained Jefferies as financial adviser for its Barnett Shale assets.

