Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Devon Energy Corporation    DVN

DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION

(DVN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Devon Energy to Pursue Separation of Canadian and Barnett Shale Assets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 04:48pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) on Tuesday said the company will pursue a separation of its Canadian assets and its Barnett Shale assets, and expects to evaluate a number of methods to execute the separation.

The company said it could potentially spin-off or sell some of the assets.

"New Devon will emerge with a highly focused U.S. asset portfolio and has the ability to substantially increase returns and profitability as we aggressively align our cost structure to expand margins with this top-tier oil business. The New Devon will be able to grow oil volumes at a mid-teens rate while generating free cash flow at pricing above $46 per barrel," Chief Executive Dave Hager said.

The company expects to complete the separation of its Canadian and Barnett Shale assets by the end of 2019.

The company said New Devon's business will hold significant operating scale in four basins -- the Delaware, STACK, Powder River and Eagle Ford.

The company's new, narrowed focus as a U.S. oil business will allow it to reduce costs by least $780 million a year by 2021, Devon said. About 70% of the estimated cost reductions are expected to be accomplished by year-end 2019, with the remaining savings realized in 2020 and 2021, the company said.

Devon has retained J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Goldman Sachs to explore strategic alternatives for its Canadian business and has retained Jefferies as financial adviser for its Barnett Shale assets.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION -0.39% 28.31 Delayed Quote.26.09%
WTI 0.32% 56.02 Delayed Quote.23.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION
05:09pDEVON ENERGY : Raises Dividend by 13%, Increases Share Buyback Plan by $1 Billio..
DJ
05:08pDEVON ENERGY : Shares Rise After Co. Sets Plans to Separate Canadian, Barnett Sh..
DJ
04:54pDEVON ENERGY : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:48pDevon Energy to Pursue Separation of Canadian and Barnett Shale Assets
DJ
04:12pDEVON ENERGY : Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results
BU
04:11pDEVON ENERGY : Announces Final Step to Complete Transformation to U.S. Oil Growt..
BU
02/14DEVON ENERGY : Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Sells 1,013,056 S..
AQ
02/14DEVON ENERGY CORP : annual earnings release
01/30DEVON ENERGY : Lowered by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP
AQ
01/28DEVON ENERGY : DVN) Holdings Reduced by Ingalls & Snyder LLC
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 499 M
EBIT 2018 1 109 M
Net income 2018 1 940 M
Debt 2018 4 043 M
Yield 2018 1,06%
P/E ratio 2018 9,20
P/E ratio 2019 21,34
EV / Sales 2018 1,51x
EV / Sales 2019 1,73x
Capitalization 13 306 M
Chart DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Devon Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 36,8 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Hager President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Richels Chairman
Tony D. Vaughn Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey L. Ritenour Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ben Williams Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION26.09%13 306
CONOCOPHILLIPS12.56%80 794
CNOOC LTD13.32%77 714
EOG RESOURCES14.95%58 135
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION9.47%50 730
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD11.93%33 401
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.