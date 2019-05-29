Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Devon Energy Corporation    DVN

DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION

(DVN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Devon Energy to Unload Canada Business in $2.8 Billion Deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 05:37am EDT

By WSJ Staff

Devon Energy said it has agreed to sell its Canadian business to Canadian Natural Resources for $2.8 billion.

The Oklahoma City-based producer of oil and natural gas said Wednesday that the transaction is expected to close by the end of the second quarter. Proceeds from the deal will be used for debt reduction, Devon said.

"The sale of Canada is an important step in executing Devon's transformation to a U.S. oil growth business," Dave Hager, Devon's chief executive, said in a news release. "This transaction creates value for our shareholders by achieving a clean and timely exit from Canada, while accelerating efforts to focus exclusively on our high-return U.S. oil portfolio."

The company also said it is continuing to proceed with the divestiture process for its Barnett Shale gas assets in north Texas. Data rooms for the Barnett will open in the second quarter of the year, and the company expects to shed the assets by the end of 2019, Devon said.

Devon said its Canadian asset portfolio consists of heavy oil assets principally located in the province of Alberta, with net production averaging 113,000 oil-equivalent barrels in the first quarter of the year.

At year-end 2018, proved reserves associated with these properties amounted to approximately 409 million barrels of oil, Devon said. Field-level cash flow accompanying these assets, which excludes overhead costs, totaled $236 million in 2018, the company said.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as lead financial adviser to Devon on the Canada transaction, while Goldman Sachs also acted as a financial adviser, the Oklahoma-based company said.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD -1.25% 35.45 Delayed Quote.7.62%
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION -1.45% 26.6 Delayed Quote.19.74%
WTI -2.04% 57.67 Delayed Quote.28.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION
05:37aDevon Energy to Unload Canada Business in $2.8 Billion Deal
DJ
04:59aDEVON ENERGY : Announces Strategic Exit of Canadian Business for CAD $3.8 Billio..
BU
05/14Cash-rich Canadian oil firms favour buybacks as other options narrow
RE
05/03DEVON ENERGY : Benefits from Oil Production in Delaware
AQ
05/03DEVON ENERGY : Produces an Absolute Gusher in Q1
AQ
05/01DEVON ENERGY COR : DE Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
04/30DEVON ENERGY : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/30DEVON ENERGY : 1Q Loss Widens on $670 Million Noncash Charge
DJ
04/30DEVON ENERGY CORP/DE : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
04/30DEVON ENERGY : Reports First-Quarter 2019 Results
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 9 474 M
EBIT 2019 1 377 M
Net income 2019 415 M
Debt 2019 4 441 M
Yield 2019 1,31%
P/E ratio 2019 26,89
P/E ratio 2020 8,55
EV / Sales 2019 1,63x
EV / Sales 2020 1,49x
Capitalization 11 044 M
Chart DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Devon Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 39,3 $
Spread / Average Target 48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Hager President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Richels Chairman
Tony D. Vaughn Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey L. Ritenour Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ben Williams Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION19.74%11 044
CNOOC LTD6.41%73 998
CONOCOPHILLIPS-3.69%67 675
EOG RESOURCES INC.-0.11%50 581
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-12.89%39 989
ANADARKO PETROLEUM63.07%36 148
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About