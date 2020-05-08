Log in
DexCom, Inc. : Announces Change of Location of Annual Meeting of Stockholders to Be Held May 21, 2020

05/08/2020 | 05:53pm EDT

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) today announced that, due to the public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the location of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of DexCom, Inc. (the “Company”) has been changed and will be held as a hybrid meeting that stockholders can attend either in person or virtually via live webcast, though the Company strongly encourages stockholders to participate virtually. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. To be admitted to the virtual Annual Meeting, you must register to attend by May 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time at www.proxydocs.com/DXCM using the control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form or notice you previously received. Upon completing your meeting registration, you will receive further instructions via email, including your unique link that will allow you to access the Annual Meeting.

Further information regarding this change to the location of the Annual Meeting can be found in the supplemental proxy materials filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 8, 2020.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) products. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of patients, caregivers, and clinicians, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are not purely historical regarding Dexcom’s or its management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations and strategies for the future, including statements with respect to its plans to hold the 2020 annual meeting of stockholders. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this release, based on information currently available to Dexcom, deal with future events, are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in those forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from Dexcom’s current expectations are more fully described in Dexcom’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2020. Except as required by law, Dexcom assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement after the date of this report or to conform these forward-looking statements to actual results.


© Business Wire 2020
