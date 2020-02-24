Dexcom : to Present at Cowen 40th Annual Healthcare Conference

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) today announced that management will present an update on the company at the following upcoming investor conference:

Steven Pacelli, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development, will present an update on the company at the Cowen 40th Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston, MA, on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 3:30 PM (ET). The presentation, which will occur live at the Boston Marriott Copley Place, will be concurrently webcast.

The link to the webcast will be available on the Dexcom IR website at investors.dexcom.com by navigating to “Events and Presentations”.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) products. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of patients, caregivers, and clinicians, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world.

