DEXIN CHINA HOLDINGS COMPANY LTD    2019

DEXIN CHINA HOLDINGS COMPANY LTD

(2019)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dexin China : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF REGISTERED OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

0
11/20/2019 | 04:35am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DEXIN CHINA HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

德 信 中 国 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2019)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF REGISTERED OFFICE

AND PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR

AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

The board of directors (the "Board" ) of Dexin China Holdings Company Limited (the "Company" ) hereby announces that with effect from November 18, 2019, the address of registered office and principal share registrar and transfer office of the Company in the Cayman Islands has been changed from Harneys Fiduciary (Cayman) Limited, 4th Floor, Harbour Place, 103 South Church Street, P.O. Box 10240, Grand Cayman, KY1-1002, Cayman Islands to the following:

Registered Office:

Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681

Grand Cayman KY1-1111

Cayman Islands

Principal share registrar and

transfer office:

Conyers Trust Company (Cayman) Limited

Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681

Grand Cayman KY1-1111

Cayman Islands

The Company' s branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong is still maintained by Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen' s Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

By order of the Board

Dexin China Holdings Company Limited

Hu Yiping

Chairman

Hong Kong, November 20, 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. Hu Yiping, Mr. Fei Zhongmin and Ms. Feng Xia as executive directors, Mr. Hu Shihao as a non-executive director, and Dr. Wong Wing Kuen Albert, Mr. Ding Jiangang and Mr. Chen Hengliu as independent non- executive directors.

Disclaimer

Dexin China Holdings Company Ltd. published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 09:34:01 UTC
