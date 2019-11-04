Dexin China : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - COOPERATION AGREEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION -

COOPERATION AGREEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of Dexin China Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") dated October 24, 2019 in relation to the Cooperation Agreement (the "Announcement"). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

The Company would like to provide further information on Sunny Fond Investment and Hangzhou Douding as follows:

FURTHER INFORMATION ABOUT SUNNY FOND INVESTMENT

Based on the information available to the Directors and enquiries with Sunny Fond Investment, Sunny Fond Investment is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of China SCE Group Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1966) which is principally engaged in property development, commercial management, property management and rental apartments business.

FURTHER INFORMATION ABOUT HANGZHOU DOUDING

Based on public searches and enquiries with Hangzhou Douding, Hangzhou Douding is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Gemdale Properties and Investment Corporation Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 535) which is principally engaged in property development, property investment, property management and microfinance.

