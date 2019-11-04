Log in
Dexin China : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - COOPERATION AGREEMENT

11/04/2019 | 06:25am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DEXIN CHINA HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

德信中控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2019)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION -

COOPERATION AGREEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of Dexin China Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") dated October 24, 2019 in relation to the Cooperation Agreement (the "Announcement"). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

The Company would like to provide further information on Sunny Fond Investment and Hangzhou Douding as follows:

FURTHER INFORMATION ABOUT SUNNY FOND INVESTMENT

Based on the information available to the Directors and enquiries with Sunny Fond Investment, Sunny Fond Investment is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of China SCE Group Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1966) which is principally engaged in property development, commercial management, property management and rental apartments business.

FURTHER INFORMATION ABOUT HANGZHOU DOUDING

Based on public searches and enquiries with Hangzhou Douding, Hangzhou Douding is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Gemdale Properties and Investment Corporation Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 535) which is principally engaged in property development, property investment, property management and microfinance.

By order of the Board

Dexin China Holdings Company Limited

Hu Yiping

Chairman

Hong Kong, November 4, 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. Hu Yiping, Mr. Fei Zhongmin and Ms. Feng Xia as executive Directors, Mr. Hu Shihao as a non-executive Director, and Dr. Wong Wing Kuen Albert, Mr. Ding Jiangang and Mr. Chen Hengliu as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Dexin China Holdings Company Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 11:24:02 UTC
