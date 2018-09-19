Log in
DEXUS Property : 2018 Notice of Annual General Meeting

0
09/19/2018 | 01:33am CEST

19 September 2018

Dexus 2018 Notice of Annual General Meeting

Dexus today released its 2018 Notice of Annual General Meeting.

The 2018 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on Wednesday 24 October 2018, commencing at 2.00pm. The AGM will be held at Dexus Place, Level 15, Governor Macquarie Tower, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney.

A letter to Security holders, the Notice of Annual General Meeting and sample Proxy and Q&A Forms are attached and will be mailed to Dexus Security holders today.

Disclaimer

DEXUS Property Group published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 23:32:09 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 783 M
EBIT 2019 785 M
Net income 2019 690 M
Debt 2019 3 608 M
Yield 2019 4,62%
P/E ratio 2019 16,49
P/E ratio 2020 15,91
EV / Sales 2019 18,7x
EV / Sales 2020 18,1x
Capitalization 11 026 M
Managers
NameTitle
Darren Joseph Steinberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Wallace Sheppard Chairman
Alison Harrop Chief Financial Officer
Peter Studley Head-Research
John Craig Conde Independent Non-Executive Director
