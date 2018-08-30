DEXUS Property : 30 June 2018 distribution payment

30 August 2018

30 June 2018 distribution payment

Dexus advises that the distribution for the six months ended 30 June 2018 will be paid to Security holders today.

The distribution statements, Attribution Managed Investment Trust Member Annual Statements (previously known as the Annual Taxation Statement) and the 2018 Annual Report will also be sent to Security holders (electronically or by mail) along with the enclosed letter.

Dexus's 2018 Annual online reporting suite is now available at www.dexus.com