DEXUS Property Group    DXS   AU000000DXS1

DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP (DXS)
DEXUS Property : 30 June 2018 distribution payment

08/30/2018 | 04:02am CEST

30 August 2018

30 June 2018 distribution payment

Dexus advises that the distribution for the six months ended 30 June 2018 will be paid to Security holders today.

The distribution statements, Attribution Managed Investment Trust Member Annual Statements (previously known as the Annual Taxation Statement) and the 2018 Annual Report will also be sent to Security holders (electronically or by mail) along with the enclosed letter.

Dexus's 2018 Annual online reporting suite is now available at www.dexus.com

Disclaimer

DEXUS Property Group published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 02:01:06 UTC
