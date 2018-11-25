Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  DEXUS Property Group    DXS   AU000000DXS1

DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP (DXS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

DEXUS Property : Australia's Dexus to establish $1.45 billion logistics trust with Singapore's GIC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2018 | 11:49pm CET

(Reuters) - Real estate developer Dexus said it had agreed to set up a A$2 billion ($1.45 billion) trust with Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC to invest in Australian logistics properties.

The joint venture will be known as the Dexus Australian Logistics Trust and will be seeded with assets from Dexus' existing industrial portfolio, the company said in a statement on Monday. The trust will have a 97 percent exposure to markets in Sydney and Melbourne.

Dexus said that subject to approval from the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board, GIC would take an initial 25 percent investment in the joint venture's core portfolio, with put and call rights to acquire an additional 24 percent by June 2020. Dexus will hold 75 percent of the core portfolio initially.

On establishment of the trust, Dexus' third-party assets under management will increase to A$14.3 billion, the company said, reiterating its guidance for fiscal 2019.

($1 = 1.3839 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP
11/25DEXUS PROPERTY : Australia's Dexus to establish $1.45 billion logistics trust wi..
RE
11/25DEXUS PROPERTY : establishes JV with GIC for a wholesale unlisted logistics trus..
PU
11/20DEXUS PROPERTY : secures further leasing at Kings Square Perth
PU
11/20DEXUS PROPERTY : StreetSLEEP returns to Sydney to help young homeless Aussies
PU
11/16DEXUS PROPERTY : recognises excellence across Australia’s agency community
PU
10/29DEXUS PROPERTY : North Sydney newest generation building has topped out
PU
10/24DEXUS PROPERTY : 2018 Annual General Meeting
PU
10/24DEXUS PROPERTY : September 2018 quarter portfolio update
PU
10/23DEXUS PROPERTY : Australian Real Estate Quarterly Review Q4 2018
PU
10/15DEXUS PROPERTY : Office Demand Barometer
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/28Blackstone bets big on Australian offices 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 782 M
EBIT 2019 785 M
Net income 2019 690 M
Debt 2019 3 608 M
Yield 2019 4,79%
P/E ratio 2019 15,89
P/E ratio 2020 15,34
EV / Sales 2019 18,2x
EV / Sales 2020 17,6x
Capitalization 10 630 M
Chart DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP
Duration : Period :
DEXUS Property Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 10,3  AUD
Spread / Average Target -1,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren Joseph Steinberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Wallace Sheppard Chairman
Alison Harrop Chief Financial Officer
Peter Studley Head-Research
John Craig Conde Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP7.18%7 690
BOSTON PROPERTIES-3.40%19 399
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.24.68%8 585
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.-8.16%7 855
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION15.67%7 601
INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL6.00%5 057
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.