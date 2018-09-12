DEXUS Property : GRESB recognises Dexus as a sustainability leader

12 September 2018

GRESB recognises Dexus as a sustainability leader

Dexus has been recognised as an industry leader by the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB), in recognition of the group's sustainability commitment and performance.

The Dexus Office Trust (DOT) and Dexus Wholesale Property Fund (DWPF) retained their leadership status in the 2018 GRESB results, with DOT ranked the leading Australian listed office entity and DWPF named the leading Australian non-listed diversified office/retail entity.

Dexus CEO, Darren Steinberg said: 'We are committed to delivering world class, sustainable properties and are pleased to have been recognised by GRESB once again for our continued sustainability leadership.'

Head of Group Sustainability and Energy, Paul Wall, said: 'We have continually delivered on our sustainability targets, and recently set a new ambitious target to reduce our carbon emissions to zero by 2030 through our New energy, New opportunities strategy.

'Our focus will be to drive business benefits within our own operations in preference to purchasing carbon offsets. We aim to halve our electricity consumption by identifying and implementing the best technologies and leveraging new energy opportunities through renewables, creating sustained value for our customers.

'GRESB is a global real estate benchmarking organisation dedicated to assessing the sustainability performance of the sector. In 2018 GRESB assessed the management approaches and measured performance outcomes of 904 real estate funds and property companies representing $3.6 trillion of real estate assets around the world. GRESB benchmarks company performance for the benefit of investors who are placing a higher importance on responsible and ethical investment.