Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  DEXUS Property Group    DXS   AU000000DXS1

DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP (DXS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

DEXUS Property : GRESB recognises Dexus as a sustainability leader

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 08:33am CEST

12 September 2018

GRESB recognises Dexus as a sustainability leader

Dexus has been recognised as an industry leader by the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB), in recognition of the group's sustainability commitment and performance.

The Dexus Office Trust (DOT) and Dexus Wholesale Property Fund (DWPF) retained their leadership status in the 2018 GRESB results, with DOT ranked the leading Australian listed office entity and DWPF named the leading Australian non-listed diversified office/retail entity.

Dexus CEO, Darren Steinberg said: 'We are committed to delivering world class, sustainable properties and are pleased to have been recognised by GRESB once again for our continued sustainability leadership.'

Head of Group Sustainability and Energy, Paul Wall, said: 'We have continually delivered on our sustainability targets, and recently set a new ambitious target to reduce our carbon emissions to zero by 2030 through our New energy, New opportunities strategy.

'Our focus will be to drive business benefits within our own operations in preference to purchasing carbon offsets. We aim to halve our electricity consumption by identifying and implementing the best technologies and leveraging new energy opportunities through renewables, creating sustained value for our customers.

'GRESB is a global real estate benchmarking organisation dedicated to assessing the sustainability performance of the sector. In 2018 GRESB assessed the management approaches and measured performance outcomes of 904 real estate funds and property companies representing $3.6 trillion of real estate assets around the world. GRESB benchmarks company performance for the benefit of investors who are placing a higher importance on responsible and ethical investment.

Disclaimer

DEXUS Property Group published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 06:32:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP
08:33aDEXUS PROPERTY : GRESB recognises Dexus as a sustainability leader
PU
09/06Blackstone ups ante in bidding war for Australia's Investa
RE
08/30DEXUS PROPERTY : 30 June 2018 distribution payment
PU
08/15DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP : Dexus to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/15DEXUS PROPERTY : FY18 Annual Results Release
PU
08/14DEXUS PROPERTY : Replenishing industrial development pipeline in core locations
PU
08/14DEXUS PROPERTY : and Frasers Property plan Henry Deane Plaza development Central..
PU
08/10DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP : annual earnings release
07/23DEXUS PROPERTY : Australian Real Estate Quarterly Review Q3 2018
PU
07/09DEXUS PROPERTY : A new type of workspace offer launches in Sydney
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/28Blackstone bets big on Australian offices 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 783 M
EBIT 2019 785 M
Net income 2019 690 M
Debt 2019 3 608 M
Yield 2019 4,65%
P/E ratio 2019 16,40
P/E ratio 2020 15,83
EV / Sales 2019 18,6x
EV / Sales 2020 18,0x
Capitalization 10 965 M
Chart DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP
Duration : Period :
DEXUS Property Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 10,2  AUD
Spread / Average Target -5,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren Joseph Steinberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Wallace Sheppard Chairman
Alison Harrop Chief Financial Officer
Peter Studley Head-Research
John Craig Conde Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP10.56%7 788
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-7.69%43 128
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-14.56%41 126
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-8.70%32 948
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-28.76%29 192
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-19.21%25 890
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.