DEXUS Property : Kings Square, Perth now 100% leased

13 March 2019
Kings Square, Perth now 100% leased
Dexus today announced it has secured St John of God Health Care as a customer at KS1, 566 Wellington Street, Perth, resulting in the entire Kings Square office complex now being 100% leased.
St John of God Health Care will occupy 5,232 square metres of space, diversifying the tenant mix which also includes Police and Nurses Bank, BG&E and the Commonwealth Government. Kings Square is now fully leased 19 months prior to the expiry of the 5-year rental guarantee in place since the completion of the development in November 2015.
Dexus Executive General Manager, Office, Kevin George said: 'We are delighted to welcome St John of God Health Care to Kings Square, joining a quality group of customers attracted to an emerging and vibrant part of the Perth CBD.
'We are pleased with our investment in Kings Square which was acquired as a fund-through development with Dexus Wholesale Property Fund in 2013. The asset has performed well throughout a challenging period in the Perth market and will benefit from further investment in the precinct as Perth continues its recovery.'
Dexus Head of Leasing, Chris Hynes added: 'The securing of St John of God Health Care at Kings Square continues the flight to quality of established suburban businesses centralising to the CBD, with 89% of our new office customers at Kings Square having relocated to the CBD.'
