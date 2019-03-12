Log in
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/12
12.54 AUD   -0.32%
09:38pDEXUS PROPERTY : Kings Square, Perth now 100% leased
PU
03/05DEXUS PROPERTY : New Tiffany & Co. Sydney flagship opens its doors
PU
02/24DEXUS PROPERTY : recognised by WGEA for its commitment to workplace gender equality
PU
DEXUS Property : Kings Square, Perth now 100% leased

03/12/2019 | 09:38pm EDT

13 March 2019

Kings Square, Perth now 100% leased

Dexus today announced it has secured St John of God Health Care as a customer at KS1, 566 Wellington Street, Perth, resulting in the entire Kings Square office complex now being 100% leased.

St John of God Health Care will occupy 5,232 square metres of space, diversifying the tenant mix which also includes Police and Nurses Bank, BG&E and the Commonwealth Government. Kings Square is now fully leased 19 months prior to the expiry of the 5-year rental guarantee in place since the completion of the development in November 2015.

Dexus Executive General Manager, Office, Kevin George said: 'We are delighted to welcome St John of God Health Care to Kings Square, joining a quality group of customers attracted to an emerging and vibrant part of the Perth CBD.

'We are pleased with our investment in Kings Square which was acquired as a fund-through development with Dexus Wholesale Property Fund in 2013. The asset has performed well throughout a challenging period in the Perth market and will benefit from further investment in the precinct as Perth continues its recovery.'

Dexus Head of Leasing, Chris Hynes added: 'The securing of St John of God Health Care at Kings Square continues the flight to quality of established suburban businesses centralising to the CBD, with 89% of our new office customers at Kings Square having relocated to the CBD.'

Disclaimer

DEXUS Property Group published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 01:37:01 UTC
