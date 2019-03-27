Log in
DEXUS Property : Media reports regarding 80 Collins Street Melbourne

0
03/27/2019 | 07:40pm EDT

28 March 2019

Media reports regarding 80 Collins Street, Melbourne

Dexus notes media reports this morning, in relation to 80 Collins Street, Melbourne.

While Dexus does not usually comment on media reports, given the nature of the articles it confirms that it is in the early stages of exclusive due diligence to acquire 80 Collins Street, Melbourne alongside capital partners.

Dexus regularly undertakes due diligence on a range of opportunities and will update the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) should this acquisition or any other opportunity proceed1.


1. Any acquisition is subject to formal documentation and there can be no guarantee that any acquisitions under due diligence will proceed.

Disclaimer

DEXUS Property Group published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
