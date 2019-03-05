DEXUS Property : New Tiffany & Co. Sydney flagship opens its doors

6 March 2019

New Tiffany & Co. Sydney flagship opens its doors

The longstanding partnership between Dexus and Tiffany & Co. marks a major milestone this week with the unveiling of the new Tiffany & Co. Sydney flagship store.

Located at 175 Pitt Street the new store will span three levels across 2,270 square metres of office and retail space, located within Sydney's luxury shopping precinct on the prime corner of King and Pitt streets.

Dexus Head of City Retail Developments, Amanda Pieriboni said: 'We are proud to continue our long-term partnership with Tiffany & Co. with the opening of their new flagship store in the heart of Sydney's luxury retail precinct.'

Sydney has continued to position itself as Australia's ultimate luxury shopping destination and this exciting addition to the CBD complements Dexus's other strategically located sites in Sydney's luxury precinct including 5 Martin Place and the MLC Centre.

Glen Schlehuber, Vice President and Managing Director of Tiffany & Co. Australia and New Zealand said: 'We are extremely excited to unveil our new Sydney flagship store on Pitt Street. After enjoying 25 successful years in Sydney, this store will mark a new era for Tiffany and will transform the luxury shopping precinct within the CBD. The reimagined store has been designed to offer a spectacular experience for customers featuring the renowned quality, craftsmanship and style that Tiffany is famous for around the world.'