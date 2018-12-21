Log in
DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP (DXS)
DEXUS Property : New investor secured for existing Dexus Industrial Partnership

12/21/2018 | 01:50am CET

21 December 2018

New investor secured for existing Dexus Industrial Partnership

Dexus today announced that it has secured global investment manager M&G Real Estate as a new investor on its funds management platform, purchasing Future Fund's 50% interest in the Dexus Industrial Partnership ('Partnership').

M&G Real Estate has £31.7 billion of assets under management and nine offices across Europe and Asia.

The Partnership was established in June 2014 and seeded with a prime industrial development opportunity in Quarrywest, Greystanes. Since its establishment, Dexus has delivered a return in excess of the Partnership's target.

Executive General Manager, Funds Management for Dexus, Deborah Coakley said: 'We are delighted to welcome M&G Real Estate onto our funds management platform and look forward to facilitating their industrial property growth mandate, while continuing the Partnership's strong performance since inception.'

The Partnership has benefited from Dexus's integrated model of investment and development management, which has enabled it to grow through acquisition and development.

Dexus was assisted by JLL in the introduction of M&G Real Estate.

Disclaimer

DEXUS Property Group published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 00:49:03 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 807 M
EBIT 2019 783 M
Net income 2019 690 M
Debt 2019 3 459 M
Yield 2019 4,48%
P/E ratio 2019 17,01
P/E ratio 2020 16,39
EV / Sales 2019 18,4x
EV / Sales 2020 17,8x
Capitalization 11 372 M
Chart DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP
Duration : Period :
DEXUS Property Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 10,5  AUD
Spread / Average Target -5,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren Joseph Steinberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Wallace Sheppard Chairman
Alison Harrop Chief Financial Officer
Peter Studley Head-Research
John Craig Conde Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP14.67%8 069
BOSTON PROPERTIES-9.24%18 227
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.25.59%8 741
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION14.18%7 660
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.-16.81%7 159
INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL2.80%4 932
