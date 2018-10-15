Log in
DEXUS Property Group    DXS   AU000000DXS1

DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP (DXS)
  Report  
News 
News

DEXUS Property : Office Demand Barometer

10/15/2018 | 03:08am CEST

October 2018

Sharemarket volatility unlikely to derail office demand

The Dexus Office Demand Barometer registered 1.4% in the September 2018 quarter, shifting mildly lower into 'fair' territory.

The Barometer was pulled down by weakness in the sharemarket and a pause in the growth of job advertisements.

While office markets are sometimes sensitive to sharemarket trends, last week's sell down is unlikely to be a significant threat to office demand in the Sydney CBD given the otherwise strong business conditions and employment growth in NSW.

The Barometer points to the likelihood of positive office demand in the Sydney CBD over the next year.

Disclaimer

DEXUS Property Group published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 01:07:00 UTC
News from SeekingAlpha
05/28Blackstone bets big on Australian offices 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 782 M
EBIT 2019 785 M
Net income 2019 690 M
Debt 2019 3 608 M
Yield 2019 5,02%
P/E ratio 2019 15,18
P/E ratio 2020 14,65
EV / Sales 2019 17,6x
EV / Sales 2020 17,0x
Capitalization 10 152 M
Chart DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP
Duration : Period :
DEXUS Property Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 10,3  AUD
Spread / Average Target 3,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren Joseph Steinberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Wallace Sheppard Chairman
Alison Harrop Chief Financial Officer
Peter Studley Head-Research
John Craig Conde Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP2.36%7 219
BOSTON PROPERTIES-11.79%17 661
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.17.06%8 120
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.-10.75%7 847
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION8.02%7 151
HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC-10.57%4 819
