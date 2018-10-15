DEXUS Property : Office Demand Barometer

October 2018

Sharemarket volatility unlikely to derail office demand

The Dexus Office Demand Barometer registered 1.4% in the September 2018 quarter, shifting mildly lower into 'fair' territory.

The Barometer was pulled down by weakness in the sharemarket and a pause in the growth of job advertisements.

While office markets are sometimes sensitive to sharemarket trends, last week's sell down is unlikely to be a significant threat to office demand in the Sydney CBD given the otherwise strong business conditions and employment growth in NSW.

The Barometer points to the likelihood of positive office demand in the Sydney CBD over the next year.