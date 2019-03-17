Log in
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/15
12.52 AUD   +0.64%
06:39pDEXUS PROPERTY : Theatre Royal, Sydney to re-open
PU
03/12DEXUS PROPERTY : Kings Square, Perth now 100% leased
PU
03/05DEXUS PROPERTY : New Tiffany & Co. Sydney flagship opens its doors
PU
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DEXUS Property : Theatre Royal, Sydney to re-open

0
03/17/2019 | 06:39pm EDT

18 March 2019

Theatre Royal, Sydney to re-open

Sydney's nightlife and live entertainment scene is set for a major boost as Dexus and the NSW Government help to bring Australia's oldest theatre institution - the Theatre Royal - back to life.

Dexus has entered into a conditional agreement for a 45-year lease with the NSW Government, paving the way for a private theatre operator to run the Theatre Royal, which was originally established in 1827.

Reviving Australia's oldest theatre institution will help NSW attract even more great shows to Sydney, providing a boost for the economy and giving the community even better entertainment night-time options.
Dexus CEO Darren Steinberg said, 'This is a great outcome for Sydney and its night-time economy, the arts community and the theatre-going public.'

More than 25,000 people attend shows every week in NSW. Reopening the Theatre Royal will mean Sydney will have three world-class theatres to host the world's best blockbuster musicals.
Major international shows generate, on average, around $20 million in visitor expenditure over a six-month run. They also create hundreds of jobs and give a real boost to our restaurant and bars, cafes and hotels.
The owners of the MLC Centre, Dexus and Dexus Wholesale Property Fund, are planning to activate a redevelopment of the retail and dining area adjacent to the Theatre Royal.

Darren Steinberg added: 'We look forward to activating our development plans for a vibrant retail and dining precinct to support the success of a future theatre offering, as well as the wider Martin Place precinct and the many workers and visitors to this area every day.'

Once a private operator is secured for the Theatre Royal it will be refurbished with the potential for expansion from its current 1,100 seat capacity.

The NSW Government will begin the tender process for an operator for the Theatre Royal after the election.

Disclaimer

DEXUS Property Group published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2019 22:38:11 UTC
