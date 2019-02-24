DEXUS Property : is recognised by WGEA for its commitment to workplace gender equality

25 February 2019

Dexus is recognised by WGEA for its commitment to workplace gender equality

Dexus today announced that it has again been included amongst a group of growing Australian companies

that have been granted an Employer of Choice for Gender Equality citation by the Workplace Gender

Equality Agency (WGEA).

The citation recognises Dexus's active commitment and progress towards achieving gender equality in its

workplace through entrenching organisation-wide flexible work practices, tailored parental leave policies to

support women and men, and robust analysis and correction of gender pay gaps.

Dexus Chief Executive, Darren Steinberg said: 'We are proud to be a part of a growing group of Australian

companies who are setting the benchmark for other Australian workplaces to follow. We recognise that

improved gender equality is good for business and have seen the benefits that diverse perspectives have

had on quality decision-making and performance.'

Dexus's commitment to workplace gender equality is supported by programs aimed at enhancing

workforce flexibility including All People Flex, Dexus Dads and My Personal Flexibility Plan which

formalises flexibility into employees' annual goal setting process.

Dexus is also one of the first ASX listed companies to have introduced continuous superannuation

payments to primary carers throughout the duration of their leave period, helping to overcome the gender

retirement gap that is potentially faced by women in the workforce.

Having reached its initial gender diversity target, last year Dexus set a new goal of 40:40:20 for senior

management roles by 30 June 2021.