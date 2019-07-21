Deyaar Development : Nears Completion of Two Districts at Midtown Development

Deyaar Development PJSC ('Deyaar'), one of Dubai's leading property developers and real estate service providers, has reached near-completion of two districts within its Midtown community development. Afnan (seven buildings / 659 apartments) is now over 96 percent complete, while Dania (six buildings / 579 apartments) has hit 87 percent completion.

This family-friendly community has a construction area of more than 5. million sq/ft and is located in Dubai Production City. It comprises 26 buildings across six districts, including the Afnan and Dania Districts. Both will be ready to be handed over later this year. In addition to providing easy access to local amenities, Midtown has excellent transport links to Dubai International Airport, and Al Maktoum International Airport, as well as the Dubai Expo 2020 site.

Saeed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar, said: 'We have always been committed to providing high quality alongside competitive price points. As always, Deyaar is committed to delivering quality projects that meet our exacting standards, in terms of build, location, and return on investment. We are pleased with this continued progress.'

Bella Rose, Deyaar's 18-story residential building, includes 478 units featuring studios, one and two bedroom apartments located in Dubai Science Park. The residential buildings are currently at 28 percent completion. This Al Barsha South residence combines elegant living spaces with an ideal location. GEMS World Academy, JSS International School, Mediclinic Parkview Hospital and Neuro Spinal Hospital are all nearby.

Listed on the Dubai Financial Market, Deyaar is one of Dubai's leading developers, with real estate ventures spanning key growth corridors and prime locations within the emirate. Over the years, Deyaar has delivered an extensive portfolio of commercial and residential properties, all offering the highest levels of service and quality.